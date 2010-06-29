Monthly Update for October 2018 - 2018 Kia Stinger

2018 Kia Stinger: Monthly Update for October 2018

by Kurt Niebuhr, Vehicle Test Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

It can take a few months for cars to start making sense to us, especially when they're as unique as the 2018 Kia Stinger GT. Even then, the opinion formed is derived from a consensus from all editors, as we usually don't get to lock ourselves away with any particular car or truck for more than a couple of days. But our man Brent Romans had the Stinger to himself for a couple of weeks in October and came away with a new appreciation for the Kia. He also might have earned himself a sales commission, not that he'd take it.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The Stinger saw a mix of driving environments in October, turning in single-tank fuel economy ranging from 16.4 to 24.4 mpg. Thankfully we managed to add more than 1,000 miles, a nice change from last month's piddling amount, but it came at the expense of overall mpg, as we only averaged 19.7 mpg for the month.

Average lifetime mpg: 20.1

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/25 highway)

Best fill mpg: 29.1

Best range: 395.8 miles

Current odometer: 10,544 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"This thing will definitely rotate (or oversteer) if you give it some extra throttle while going around a turn. The stability control system will soon intervene and dial it all back. Still, I have to admit to being surprised (and subsequently chuckling) the first time it happened. This car might be a Kia, but it could just as well hail from Munich or Detroit."



"I like the Stinger's eight-speed automatic transmission. For normal driving, it shifts smoothly and works well to either maximize fuel economy or performance, depending on how I'm driving. Kia also provides manual-shift paddles on the steering wheel. The rev-matched manual downshifts are appropriately quick and smooth."

"Kia did a nice job making the Stinger's turbocharged V6 sound appealing. I don't think this is an engine configuration that normally lends itself to sonorous soundtracks in street cars, so all the more credit to Kia. The Stinger emits a pleasant growl when you mat the gas (especially when in Sport mode), and with it comes a nice burst of acceleration. If you enjoy listening to engines, you'll want the Stinger's V6 instead of the four-cylinder." — Brent Romans, senior editor, written content

Miscellaneous

"Here are five things I did recently in our Stinger: 1) Ran errands. 2) Went on a date night. 3) Took my kids to school. 4) Surprised a guy in a Corvette lined up next to me. 5) Blasted around a circular freeway on-ramp. Each time I grab the Stinger's keys, I look forward to driving it. I like the way it looks and the way it drives. It's fun, but also practical. It's a great all-around sport sedan."

"I met a friend for lunch a few days ago. While chomping down some fish tacos, he asked what kind of car I was driving. 'A Kia Stinger,' I said. 'A what?' he replied. 'A Stinger. It's Kia's new sport sedan,' I explained. He still had no idea. So I told him a bit more and then showed him our car after lunch. He was impressed and remarked, 'I've never seen one of these before.' He liked the styling and what I told him about the performance.

"Fast forward a few days. I saw my friend again, and he said he told his brother (who might be buying a new car soon) all about the Stinger. Well, Kia, I guess I'm happy to be your goodwill ambassador." — Brent Romans

Comfort

"No one will accuse the Stinger GT of having a sophisticated ride. It gets jittery on coarse pavement, and imperfections register sharply through the steering wheel and seats. It's the Achilles' heel of this car, which is otherwise a class act that I'd have no qualms about recommending to a discerning shopper." — Josh Sadlier, senior manager, content strategy