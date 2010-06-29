Monthly Update for November 2018 - 2018 Kia Stinger

2018 Kia Stinger: Monthly Update for November 2018

by Kurt Niebuhr, Vehicle Test Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

November was another quiet month for our 2018 Kia Stinger, and I'm at a bit of a loss to explain why. Coffee talk says the car is generally well-liked, but I have a feeling that with many of us out of the office for various trips and fly-away holidays, the nouveau GT stayed silent. But we've started seeing them around Los Angeles, while battling the side effects of giant chrome bumpers and crossing our fingers that the build quality remains good.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

It's all too easy to dip into the Stinger's sweet, sweet power, but doing so easily drops fuel economy into the teens. And while we can be a frugal bunch, we also have moments of, shall we say, abandon. With one tank at 15.7 mpg and another just over 16, we didn't do our lifetime average any favors. Still, we managed a respectable 19.9 mpg over one of our tanks.

Average lifetime mpg: 20.1

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/25 highway)

Best fill mpg: 29.1

Best range: 395.8 miles

Current odometer: 11,180 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

We received notification of an impending recall for some 2018 Kia Stingers.

"Wiring harness may be damaged by fender: The damaged wiring harness may short-circuit, increasing the risk of a fire.

Potential Number of Units Affected: 16011

Summary: Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2018 Kia Stinger vehicles. The front wiring harness located in the engine and passenger compartment may get damaged from contacting a burr on the left fender body panel.

Remedy: Kia will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the wiring harness for damage. If no damage is found, a cover will be installed. If damage is found, the wiring harness will be repaired and a cover will be installed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 20, 2018. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall SC170."

Logbook Highlights

Miscellaneous

"One thing I always look for when a new model debuts is whether it becomes a frequent sight on the streets of L.A. This is a fashion-forward town, so cars with style are embraced, whereas the awkward ones simply aren't seen in public. One of my favorite examples is the current C7 Corvette, which is a fairly common car out here. But the C6? Never saw one. Wasn't cool enough. Here's the thing about the Stinger GT: I see them around. In the photo below, I'm driving our Stinger up Pacific Coast Highway, and look what I'm following — a Stinger! I've seen them elsewhere, too. Parked in Santa Monica, speeding through Culver City. This car has the L.A. stamp of approval, and that's saying something." — Josh Sadlier, director, content strategy

Interior

"I love the Stinger, and getting back into it after a long hiatus only strengthened my affection. It's as good as I remember. But there's a creak coming from somewhere on the passenger side. I'm hoping it's something minor, maybe even just a loose piece of detritus that I couldn't find, because this car gives the impression of being really solidly built. Everything else about the Stinger is still fantastic, and there are no visible signs of the hard, test-car life ours has lived. But if I'd dropped a little more than $50K only to start hearing noises in the cabin within the first year of ownership, I'd be a little disappointed." — Will Kaufman, content strategist & news editor

Technology

"It seems that our Kia Stinger's dynamic cruise control has an issue with trucks that have chrome bumpers. I first noticed it while driving behind a Silverado with a chrome rear bumper. The set braking distance was inconsistently being observed; it only worked some of the time. Other times, it got too close for comfort and I applied the brakes myself, thus disengaging dynamic cruise.

"I had a hunch the chrome was throwing off the radar, so I set about with a controlled experiment: Drive behind other vehicles to see if the system worked properly, then find a vehicle with a chrome rear bumper and do the same. Sure enough, dynamic cruise worked properly with other vehicles. But when I found a GMC Sierra with a chrome bumper, and traffic started slowing to a crawl, dynamic cruise didn't slow the Stinger quickly enough and got too close for comfort.

"There are two things to learn here. One is to always be in control of your automobile. Even with all these driver 'aids,' you're the driver, so drive and be in control. Second is that all dynamic cruise technologies are not alike. Just because you have it doesn't mean it is going to function the same way as another." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle testing technician