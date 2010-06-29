Monthly Update for March 2019 - 2018 Kia Stinger

2018 Kia Stinger: Monthly Update for March 2019

by Kurt Niebuhr, Vehicle Test Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Time flies. It's been a year since we introduced our 2018 Kia Stinger to the fleet, and you'd think by now we'd have everything ironed out with our red GT missile. But another long road trip gave us time to hypothesize about the inconsistency of the Kia's adaptive cruise control. Also, one of us struggled to understand the design of the Stinger's shift lever. It can't possibly be user error.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

We added slightly more than 1,000 miles to the Stinger in March, but it didn't make much of a dent in overall fuel economy. That said, beating the EPA's highway rating is doable, but it remains very easy to drop well below the city rating. Must be the twin turbos.

Average lifetime mpg: 19.8

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/25 highway)

Best fill mpg: 29.1

Best range: 395.8 miles

Current odometer: 16,212 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Interior

"Kia did a nice job with the Stinger's nighttime interior illumination. The white lighting makes the controls easy to see, and the overall look is upscale when you're driving at night. The rheostat for the interior dimming adjusts both the gauge cluster and the touchscreen's backlight, which is a nice touch." — Brent Romans, senior editor, written content

Performance

"My frustration with the Stinger's shifter seems unending. I can't count how many times over the last week it kicked me into neutral when I tried to shift from reverse to drive. Once, I backed out of a parking space, futilely attempted to shift into drive four times, then cruised lamely back into my space in neutral. I power-cycled the car, tried again and finally got into drive. Yeah, there were stares.

"I still like the Stinger overall, but this is a stark reminder that no car is perfect. Well, except for a Rolls-Royce Phantom." — Cameron Rogers, reviews editor

Technology-Audio

"Here's some follow-up on a topic that's received mixed commentary: Our Stinger's adaptive cruise control system. Previously, I wrote that I thought that it reacted too quickly when the system detected a vehicle ahead. Then Cameron wrote that he thought it didn't react quickly enough. And back in November, Rex made an interesting observation, finding the system overly sensitive when behind trucks with chrome bumpers.

"I think the issue is this: On the freeway at cruising speeds, the system can act as I described. It's overly quick to apply the brakes, especially when there's a semitruck ahead of you. It's like the system gets a big reflection from the truck and assumes it's a lot closer than it really is. But in slow-moving, stop-and-go traffic, the system becomes as Cameron observed: slow to react to the car ahead.

"The upshot of all this? The adaptive cruise system would benefit from additional tuning and refinement." — Brent Romans