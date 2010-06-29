Monthly Update for February 2019 - 2018 Kia Stinger

2018 Kia Stinger: Monthly Update for February 2019

by Kurt Niebuhr, Vehicle Testing Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2018 Kia Stinger GT got to do a bit of highway work in February. The Stinger is Kia's vision of a grand touring car. And while no one will say touring between Los Angeles and Fresno qualifies as "grand," it is more than 200 miles each way and gave us time to revisit some of our earlier musings about the Stinger's long-distance comfort.

Compliments from other drivers also keep coming the Kia's way, but maybe that's because no one's seeing them out on the road as often as they should.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The aforementioned not-so-grand tours still resulted in an additional 1,500 miles getting rolled onto the Stinger's odometer. With those miles came six tanks of gas, with two of them exceeding 27 mpg. In fact, most of the tanks equaled or surpassed the EPA's combined rating of 25 mpg. Not bad.

Average lifetime mpg: 19.8

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/25 highway)

Best fill mpg: 29.1

Best range: 395.8 miles

Current odometer: 14,907 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"On a recent road trip, I had to make a detour off the main highway due to a weather-related road closure. This alternate route took me off the super slab and onto nearly empty back roads that I had never been on before. While I wasn't thrilled with the additional time it was going to take me, this particular drive highlighted some of the Stinger's advantages.



"The suspension and steering were suitably sporty to drive at a quick pace. I also switched the drive mode to Sport and used the manual gear-shift paddles a lot. In many other cars or SUVs, this drive would have been boring. But in the Stinger, it was fun and a bit of an adventure." — Brent Romans

Interior

"Capacitive door handles (that unlock when you touch them) are becoming more common. Our Stinger 'wakes up' when you approach it, with the mirrors unfolding and lights coming on. But you have to push a button on the door handle to unlock it. I hadn't driven the Stinger for a while, and I found myself approaching the car, noticing it wake up, and then yanking the handle to no avail. The physical button is such a minor thing, but after driving a bunch of premium cars recently, it's ever so mildly disappointing to find the Stinger only getting halfway to premium. At least in this one specific area." — Will Kaufman, content strategist and news editor

Comfort

"I was planning on driving from Fresno, California, to San Diego this month and needed a set of wheels. I asked our fleet manager, Mike Schmidt, if there was something that needed some love. 'Take the Stinger,' he said. Hmm. Admittedly, I wasn't thrilled with the idea. Just last month, I wrote that I don't find our Stinger to be an ideal highway cruiser.



"I went back and read my commentary. It's still accurate. The ride quality can get a little choppy at times, and there's an elevated amount of road noise when driving on concrete. But maybe because I knew what to expect, I didn't mind driving the Stinger this time around. And here's something I didn't mention last month: The driver's seat is both comfortable and supportive, even after nearly a full day's drive." — Brent Romans

Miscellaneous

"OK, let's say you were going to buy a 2019 Kia Stinger. Which trim level would you get? I'd get the GT1. Much of our Stinger's fun-to-drive personality comes from its turbocharged V6 engine and rear-wheel drive, so the GT is my baseline.



"Base GT or upgrade? Based on my experience with our long-termer, I'd say the GT1 is the sweet spot. It has the Harman Kardon sound system, LED headlights and driver safety aids, among other upgrades. I could do without the GT2's upgrades. The MSRP for a 2019 Stinger GT1, including destination, is $46,295. And it's very likely you'd get it for less once a deal is made." — Brent Romans, senior editor

"The Stinger has been on sale for about a year now, but I still don't see too many of them on the road. I'm still getting compliments about our Kia Stinger's styling from my friends. The look is still fresh and distinctive." — Brent Romans