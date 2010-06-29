Monthly Update for December 2018 - 2018 Kia Stinger

2018 Kia Stinger: Monthly Update for December 2018

by Kurt Niebuhr, Vehicle Test Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Because of the usual end-of-the-year holiday season, our 2018 Kia Stinger was either going to see duty as a festive-looking shuttle for friends, family and presents or get stuck in one place and sit out the holiday season. Unfortunately, it was the latter and the Stinger accumulated only about 600 miles in December.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The few fill-ups we recorded in December weren't enough to have any effect on our overall average or best range/mpg numbers. Maybe next month, right? Right?!

Average lifetime mpg: 20.1

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/25 highway)

Best fill mpg: 29.1

Best range: 395.8 miles

Current odometer: 11,774 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Miscellaneous

"Here's a compliment for our long-term Kia that Hyundai won't like: I think the Stinger makes a lot more sense than the closely related, Hyundai-built Genesis G70 sport sedan. For one thing, Kia needed a brand-ambassador kind of vehicle that wasn't associated with giant hamsters. For another, the Stinger GT has a handy hatchback trunk, big power and a genuinely premium vibe — it's every bit a rival to the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

"But there's the rub. Hyundai didn't need two of these vehicles, especially with consumers increasingly turning their backs on conventional sedans like the G70. The Genesis brand should be rolling out a small luxury SUV right now, not a wannabe 3 Series. In any event, I'm glad the Stinger's here and rarely pass up a chance to drive it. If the market's going to kick one of these cousins off the island, I'm rooting for the Kia to stick around." — Josh Sadlier, director, content strategy

"This car has garnered more questions from casual car people than most any other car I've brought home. Its standout styling gets it mistaken for something German, and everyone feels the need to comment on how expensive it looks. Not that $50,000 is inexpensive, but most everyone thinks it costs more than $70,000. That's not a bad first impression to make." — Kurt Niebuhr, vehicle test editor