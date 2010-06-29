Monthly Update for August 2018 - 2018 Kia Stinger

2018 Kia Stinger: Monthly Update for August 2018

by Kurt Niebuhr, Road Test Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

You could call August a quiet month for our 2018 Kia Stinger GT, with our team only adding about 1,000 miles to its digital odometer. No doubt the Stinger spent most of the month toodling around Southern California with no real chance to stretch its 365-horsepower legs. But this is what we ask of our long-term test cars; not every month is full of glorious road trips.

But that didn't stop us from picking up more key observations along the way. Cameron called Brent a liar (not really, but kind of), Carlos found a rare appreciation for a modern key, and Josh wonders why our Stinger doesn't ride a bit more like our BMW 540i.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Driving around L.A. doesn't do wonders for fuel economy. We proved that in August, as the Stinger returned just 18.6 mpg for the month. But we're still within spitting distance of the EPA combined rating. And we've seen that the powerful Kia is capable of surpassing its highway rating out on the open road.

Average lifetime mpg: 20.6

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/25 highway)

Best fill mpg: 29.1

Best range: 395.8 miles

Current odometer: 8,338 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

We took the Stinger in for its first service at 7,667 miles, a basic service consisting of an oil and filter change, tire rotation, and a multipoint inspection that examined air filters, fluid levels and tire tread depth. While there, a service action/recall popped up to check the headlight control unit. The service writer at Kia of Irvine didn't know much about it, but later Googling revealed a procedure to improve the logic of the walk-up/welcome lighting feature. Thoughtful.

The service cost us $112.56: $87.56 for the oil and filter change and $25 for the tire rotation. Our inquiries about paying 25 bucks for what we reasonably thought should be a complimentary service, at least this early into ownership, were met with shrugged shoulders and a bemused smile.

Our own smiles quickly faded when we learned the service action would require another two hours or so on top of the regular service, and coordinating a shuttle ride back home turned into a farce. Not the smoothest experience with Kia of Irvine but not terrible. We'll return there if the occasion calls for it.

Logbook Highlights

Technology

"Is it possible Brent and I are driving different cars, even though they have the same VIN? Last month, he took issue with the adaptive cruise control system. For Brent, the system reacted too quickly when it detected the car ahead.



"My experiences with the system were quite different. I found that the system, even in its most conservative setting, recognized the car in front far too late, then inelegantly jammed on the brakes as it got closer. This is especially evident when approaching stopped traffic from a high speed. Put the ACC in its 'closest' setting, and you'll see your life flash before your eyes when the system hammers the brakes. I'd hate to be behind a Stinger driver using adaptive cruise.



"The differences could be due to our contrasting commutes. Brent cruises on wide-open highways, while I'm typically stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic. I'll have to drive outside of the L.A. area to test my theory." — Cameron Rogers, staff writer

Interior

"I've looked through five months of comments, and I'm shocked to see that nobody has noted the gun-slit view out the back. The window seems tall and wide from the outside, but the view from the driver's seat is limited. Part of this is due to the window's thick, black surround that limits the viewing area, along with the center high-mounted brakelight located on the top of the window. Thick rear pillars create large blind spots in the three-quarters view, too.



"It's difficult seeing out the back, but at least the Stinger's standard equipment includes a rearview camera and rear parking sensors. And while it comes on the GT2, a blind-spot monitor is available on all other trims. It's worth the extra cost in the bunkerlike Stinger." — Cameron Rogers

"The interior design of the Kia Stinger feels like it lands somewhere between an Audi and Mazda, with the vents and center stack feeling more Audi, while the infotainment, plastic parts and head-up display feel more Mazda." — Rich Kuras, creative video strategist

Comfort

"For me, the Stinger GT's biggest drawback is its ride quality. This is a two-part complaint: (1) Bumps and cracks register rather prominently in the cabin, and (2) the chassis feels kinda quivery despite Kia's claim of an 'ultra-stiff foundation.'

"Regarding the first item, I know some people will cite the GT's chunky 19-inch wheels, but we've got another performance car in the fleet with 19s right now that rides like a dream, namely, our 2018 BMW 540i xDrive M Sport. So the impact harshness is not inevitable.

"As for the rigidity question, hey, it's all relative. After a cruise in my 1999 SL600, the Stinger feels imperturbable. But it just isn't quite as solid and composed over imperfect pavement as the top cars in this price range. Nothing close to a deal-breaker here — the Stinger GT remains the first Kia I'd be genuinely excited to own and drive. But suffice it to say there's room for improvement." — Josh Sadlier, senior manager content strategy

Miscellaneous

"Would anyone bat an eye if the Stinger had Alfa Romeo badges on it? I don't think so. When I think of the modern Alfa Romeo, I think of cars such as the Stinger: attractive, smart, functional, and enjoyable to drive. That it's a Kia makes the Stinger's attributes more impressive, but more importantly, it shows that good cars don't have a language barrier." — Carlos Lago, manager, feature content

"The Stinger has a good key. Not too big, not too small, and just heavy enough to feel substantial without being a burden. The button position takes some getting used to, and I still have to hunt for the side-mounted unlock and trunk release buttons. But fortunately, I don't have to use them often since the Stinger has buttons on its door handles and on the trunk that do the job. However, the big lock button on the key fob is satisfying to hit for reasons I don't quite understand yet." — Carlos Lago