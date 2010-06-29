Monthly Update for April 2019 - 2018 Kia Stinger

2018 Kia Stinger: Monthly Update for April 2019

by Kurt Niebuhr, Vehicle Test Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Barring a last-minute reprieve, our time with the 2018 Kia Stinger is almost up. But that doesn't mean we're done piling on the miles (we added over 1,800 miles in April) or making a few more observations about one of the most unique cars on the road. Unbelievably, two members of our staff drove the Stinger for the first time while two others had differing opinions about how practical the cargo area was on the Kia.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The Stinger did considerably less long-haul driving in April, and that had a predictably detrimental effect on its fuel economy. We averaged just over 18 mpg for the month, but that didn't have any real impact on our average lifetime mpg number.

Average lifetime mpg: 19.8

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/25 highway)

Best fill mpg: 29.1

Best range: 395.8 miles

Current odometer: 18,176 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Interior

"Armrests with integrated cutout door pulls should be a thing! I've driven many cars that have a separate door pull near the door release lever. The trouble is, those door pulls are near the door hinge and don't offer much in the way of leverage. When you're trying to very carefully open a big heavy door, having the pull that far forward reduces your precision. The Stinger, on the other hand, has a cutout in the armrest toward the rear of the door, giving you tons of leverage to open and close the door with minimum energy and maximum precision." — Calvin Kim, vehicle test engineer

"Driving the Stinger on my typical bumpy commute through the thickest of Los Angeles traffic, I noticed a lot of creaking and groaning coming from the chassis. The car currently has about 19,000 miles on the odometer, and I was surprised to hear as much noise as a three-masted pirate ship in rough waters. The sounds seemed to originate mainly from the rear hatch area. And no matter how much jiggling or shoving I tried, I wasn't able to recreate the noises with the car parked." — Calvin Kim

Cargo Space

"The box on the left is a bumper for a certain Jeep Wrangler, and that black case on the left holds a Thunderbird bass guitar. And while most cars can hold the bass case with the seats folded down (almost none can hold it in the trunk with the seats up), I'm guessing there are exceptionally few that could hold the entire front bumper of a Wrangler no matter how you tried to make it fit. Thanks to the hatchback body style, both objects dropped right in and the hatch shut without any interference. Buy hatchbacks!" — Kurt Niebuhr, vehicle test editor

"We took the Stinger to Costco over the weekend for the monthly haul. We loaded it to the gills. The trunk offers 23.3 cubic feet of space with the rear seats up and over 40 cubic feet with them folded. That space sounds large, but you actually run out of room pretty quickly with a big-box haul. The hatchback makes for a large and wide opening, so loading is easy. But you'd think there'd be more space available. The privacy panel limits load height (while maintaining rear visibility, it should be mentioned). The rear seats don't fold flat, but just flat enough to save you when the trunk is full. In the end, we were successful, but it was tight." — Carlos Lago, manager, feature content