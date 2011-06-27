Used 2008 Kia Spectra Consumer Reviews

2008 Kia Spectra5 SX Choncer , 12/21/2008 22 of 22 people found this review helpful The Spectra5 is a very fun spunky car that can't quite out-accelerate other like makes, at higher speeds it dominates. Turning and cornering is exceptional, sound system is lacking in quality, but replacing the door speakers makes a world of difference. Controls are very functional and convenient, construction is solid. After market accessories are limited, but that's to be expected with a new vehicle. Not fond of the fact that the glovebox doesn't lock. When rear seats are folded down though, all kinds of rear space. I can't say enough good things about this car. Report Abuse

2nd Time Around cph0857 , 10/26/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I totaled my '07 Spectra about 3 weeks ago and was heartbroken. This car had been flawless with no problems. My collision was at 40 mph, with an immoveable object. (Tree) Yes, I was sober. My Kia took great care of me in the accident, crumpled all around me with no serious damage to the passenger compartment. I wish the exterior panels had not been so damaged, but I will trade the totaled exterior for the protected interior any day. I walked away with just a tiny cut on my finger from the broken glass. I found an 08 with 5,000 miles and we are settling in nicely. I expect to have a long and happy life with my new Spectra.

I love my KIA soo much! James , 06/04/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful OMG, where do I start. I bought it new NOV 07, I got to choose the one I wanted any color anything. Took one look at my white EX 5spd rear spoiler, and I was hooked. So long story short 2 1/2 yrs later and car approaching 60,000 miles on it now, not a thing has gone wrong. People always comment on my car, and how clean and good it has held up! I take care of my car but don't baby it! I think it handles really well, and at times I feel like I'm in a sports car. The rear spoiler makes it look so much better and 5 spd Overdrive, I don't have to always down shift up hills (only when some trucker or slow car gets in front of me. All and all At least take a look and consider!

Bye Bye Kia Bri , 02/10/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Well, I owned this car for 11 months and totaled it a couple weeks ago. Overall I enjoyed the Spectra5, and it did pretty well with a rear collision at 50 mph. Pushed me into another car, so both the front and back ends got it, but neither crumpled that far. Safety-wise it did pretty good. The driver seat during the collision slid to the back and put me into a reclining position. Strange, but not a serious fault in my opinion. So, good on safety, brakes stopped me, but the Civic behind me... not so much.