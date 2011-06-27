Used 2008 Kia Spectra Consumer Reviews
2008 Kia Spectra5 SX
The Spectra5 is a very fun spunky car that can't quite out-accelerate other like makes, at higher speeds it dominates. Turning and cornering is exceptional, sound system is lacking in quality, but replacing the door speakers makes a world of difference. Controls are very functional and convenient, construction is solid. After market accessories are limited, but that's to be expected with a new vehicle. Not fond of the fact that the glovebox doesn't lock. When rear seats are folded down though, all kinds of rear space. I can't say enough good things about this car.
2nd Time Around
I totaled my '07 Spectra about 3 weeks ago and was heartbroken. This car had been flawless with no problems. My collision was at 40 mph, with an immoveable object. (Tree) Yes, I was sober. My Kia took great care of me in the accident, crumpled all around me with no serious damage to the passenger compartment. I wish the exterior panels had not been so damaged, but I will trade the totaled exterior for the protected interior any day. I walked away with just a tiny cut on my finger from the broken glass. I found an 08 with 5,000 miles and we are settling in nicely. I expect to have a long and happy life with my new Spectra.
I love my KIA soo much!
OMG, where do I start. I bought it new NOV 07, I got to choose the one I wanted any color anything. Took one look at my white EX 5spd rear spoiler, and I was hooked. So long story short 2 1/2 yrs later and car approaching 60,000 miles on it now, not a thing has gone wrong. People always comment on my car, and how clean and good it has held up! I take care of my car but don't baby it! I think it handles really well, and at times I feel like I'm in a sports car. The rear spoiler makes it look so much better and 5 spd Overdrive, I don't have to always down shift up hills (only when some trucker or slow car gets in front of me. All and all At least take a look and consider!
Bye Bye Kia
Well, I owned this car for 11 months and totaled it a couple weeks ago. Overall I enjoyed the Spectra5, and it did pretty well with a rear collision at 50 mph. Pushed me into another car, so both the front and back ends got it, but neither crumpled that far. Safety-wise it did pretty good. The driver seat during the collision slid to the back and put me into a reclining position. Strange, but not a serious fault in my opinion. So, good on safety, brakes stopped me, but the Civic behind me... not so much.
2008 kia spectra owned 10 years now
I bought my 2008 Kia Spectra from the dealer with 2 miles on it in april of 2008. I am pretty sure those 2 miles were put on by me in my test drive too. She now has 101K miles on her over 10 years and I can safely say this is the best car I've ever owned. Despite what the reviews seem to say here, my LX does have ac which has never once needed to be repaired, only recharged once. As for maintenance I have only had to do regular service, and, as long as you treat the car well, you'll most likely never have to do any advanced repairs for a long time to come. This car is amazingly reliable and affordable. It also has more climate control settings than your average car that costs twice as much, with 9 fan speeds and many more temperature settings than any other car I've driven. I love it and have come to rely on it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Spectra
Related Used 2008 Kia Spectra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid
- 2019 Kia K900
- 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid
- 2019 Kia Niro EV
- Kia Soul EV 2019
- Kia Soul 2020