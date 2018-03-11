2019 Kia Soul Wagon
What’s new
- Mostly unchanged for 2019
- Base model has a few more standard features
- Part of the second Soul generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Long list of standard and optional features
- Attractive cabin with user-friendly controls
- More passenger space than many small SUVs
- Excellent crash test scores
- Unimpressive fuel economy
- All-wheel drive isn't available
- Ride quality can be overly harsh with bigger wheels
Which Soul does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
When the Kia Soul debuted almost a decade ago, it defied convention and classification. It occupied an odd middle ground between hatchbacks and crossover SUVs that didn't really exist at the time. Fast forward to today and the subcompact crossover class not only exists, but it's growing in popularity with car companies scrambling to fill the void.
Luckily for Kia, the Soul has been filling that void for a while and benefits greatly from refinements and tweaks over the years. One thing that has remained constant, however, is its value proposition. You get a lot of standard features for the money and options are reasonably priced, too. Then there's the 10-year/100,000-mile warranty that eclipses anything else in the industry.
The 2019 Kia Soul also stands out from other tiny crossovers with its available engine choices that make them more fun to drive. We deduct some points for the resulting unimpressive fuel economy and the unavailability of all-wheel drive, but in our view, the positives well outpace the negatives.
Notably, we picked the Kia Soul as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs and Cheapest New Cars for this year.
2019 Kia Soul models
The 2019 Kia Soul is available in three trim levels: base, Plus (+) and Exclaim (!). Each comes with a different engine. An automatic transmission is standard on the Plus and the Exclaim and optional on the base Soul, which comes with a six-speed manual.
The base trim comes standard with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (130 horsepower, 118 pound-feet of torque), 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, rear privacy glass, a rearview camera, air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, a USB port, and a six-speaker sound system with a media player interface, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.
The Base Convenience package (automatic transmission only) adds automatic climate control and the Uvo tech interface that includes a 7-inch touchscreen, voice recognition, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Soul Plus includes the Convenience package content and adds a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (161 hp, 150 lb-ft), a six-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, selectable drive modes, a front center armrest and bin, a rear center armrest, and a cargo cover.
The Soul Exclaim adds a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (201 hp, 195 lb-ft), a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, upgraded exterior trim (gloss black and red accents), upgraded gauges and interior trim, a mix of cloth and leather seat upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and keyless ignition.
The Plus is available with a number of optional packages. The Audio package includes an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, the Exclaim trim's upgraded interior materials and leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition and entry, two USB ports, LED speaker lights, and a Harman Kardon premium sound system. The Designer Collection package adds 18-inch wheels, the leather-wrapped steering wheel and a two-tone roof treatment.
The Plus is also available with the Primo package, which requires the Audio package, and adds a panoramic sunroof, xenon headlights, the Exclaim trim's upgraded gauges, heated and ventilated eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with driver lumbar adjustment), heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, and a suite of driver assistance systems that includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning, lane departure warning, and a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking.
The Soul Exclaim is available with a Technology package that includes everything it doesn't already have from the Plus' Primo package. The exceptions are the panoramic sunroof, which can be added separately, and leather upholstery, which isn't available at all.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Climate control
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Driving position
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Technology
Smartphone integration
Driver aids
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Kia Soul.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- interior
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- technology
- comfort
- value
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- infotainment system
- engine
- safety
- dashboard
- handling & steering
- ride quality
- fuel efficiency
- maintenance & parts
- seats
- sound system
- road noise
- brakes
- doors
- climate control
- transmission
- electrical system
- wheels & tires
- steering wheel
- warranty
- oil
- visibility
Most helpful consumer reviews
This car has a unique style that has made it my favorite car ever. It is my 4th new car and hands down the one most loved. A year and a half ago I had to rent a car. Enterprise gave me a 2018 Kia Soul. I literally fell in love with it. Great space, comfortable and clear view for driving made it a wonderful experience. I bought a used Kia Soul (2014) which I had for 6 month but lost in an accident. Now, knowing it was the only car I wanted, I bought a new 2019 Kia Soul in Inferno Red. Best care ever. I paid under $19K for a automatic with every convenience: A/C, Power everything (windows, locks, etc.), cruise control, steering wheel controls for radio, cruise and driving modes. Best part was I was able to get a $0 down loan (and I don't have the best credit). If you are looking for a nice car that comes well equipped, you should definitely consider a Kia Soul, especially the model after 2014!
This is an outstanding motor vehicle! Still have our first Kia, a 2011 Soul Plus in Denim Metallic, 2 liter/4 cylinder, 5 speed manual transmission. We purchased the car new in Autumn 2010 and are just shy of 124,000 miles. Never had an accident but one chronic issue was/is the windshield. Had 2 or 3 chips repaired over the years and had it replaced this week because of a major crack from above the rearview mirror to directly in the driver's eyeline. $235 at Safelite, insurance didn't cover with deductable. I've done the disc brakes all around once and the tires all around were replaced once. New oil every 6000 - 7000 miles, mostly conventional, although she's runnin' full synth now, a good idea with higher mileage. A couple recalls in 10 years but nothing major. The only "work" we had done was a major tuneup at around 100K due to uneven idle and poor mileage, and it was due anyway. New battery at 105K and 7 years. The new Soul + is gorgeous! This is Titanium Gray with a striking metallic appearance and high quality clear-coat that gives off an illusion of depth. The ride in the 2011 was/is rough, kinda truckish, but this 2019 is absolutely not. More like a luxury SUV to us, as is the interior also. Very high quality information/entertainment system that connects with our Android phones to use maps and UVO diagnotics & emergency breakdown protection. Fair to midland stock sound system with USB, 1/8" aux input, SiriusXM, Am/Fm ect. No stock CD anymore or 8-track either. Darn!! Bumper-to-bumper coverage, emergency roadside assistance and gas & tire service for 6 years, 50,000 miles - INCLUDED. 10 year, 100K drive train. Beat that Japan, U.S. or anyone else at this price. $18,750 out the door + 1.9% for 48 months with $1750 rebate thru Kia. Two highly satisfied customers here. Kia should hire us as spoke persons. (;-)}
So I had a 2010 Honda Fit, 5spd base, and my wife has a 2017 Camry base. The Fit was great in many ways, but the loud road noise on highway just got to be too much for me. Test drove a number of vehicles, besides the Soul a Kia Niro, Hyundai Kona & Ioniq etc. In the end went with a 2019 Soul Plus. Am quite pleased with it so far. The Plus 2.0 engine is quite adequate. The car is a good highway cruiser, better really even than I'd expected. In OH to NY trip had 3 people, I rode in rear part of the way, and found it comfortable, not Camry comfortable, but good. In first couple weeks with it have done an 800 mile and a 500 mile road trip, as well as a good bit of around town driving. Gas mpg is more or less as reported, 25 city, 30 highway. Driving from OH to NY, much of it at 76, 77mph, averaged 29mpg, good for this car really. With gas prices as low as they are ($1.99 in OH!) the incentive for a more expensive hybrid just wasn't there. The ride quality is good. The infotainment is excellent. Love the front seating positions, the road view and visibility. Cargo space is good. Update: I have now had the car a half year, and put 8000 miles on it. I am still pleased with my choice. No, not the greatest gas mileage, but better mileage cars were either more expensive, or too small. I don't find myself wishing I had all wheel drive. Honestly I think that is over hyped. I drove for several months in the winter here in upstate NY with it, and it was fine. AWD is nice, but it isn't everything by any means, you get a little more traction from a stop maybe, but it doesn't help with braking etc. Front wheel drive works fine really, and is cheaper! The car still seems comfortable, practical, and I am glad of my choice.
I love this car so much I just bought it again. My first one was it 2016 soul and I just upgraded to the 2019 titanium grey soul. The color is awesome and never looks dirty. The quality of the interior and intuitive functions are perfect. Trunk space is limited with this The rear seats up. Put them down and you can haul a ton of stuff. Gas mileage is really great. My last kia still drove like new. But couldn’t pass up the new car deal! One year later and 33k miles. Not a single issue. 💕
Sponsored cars related to the Soul
Features & Specs
|4dr Wagon
1.6L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$18,190
|MPG
|26 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 6300 rpm
|+ 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$20,490
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|161 hp @ 6200 rpm
|4dr Wagon
1.6L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$16,490
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 6300 rpm
|! 4dr Wagon
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$22,990
|MPG
|26 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Soul safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning System
- Warns you of stopped or rapidly slowing vehicles ahead and automatically applies the brakes if you don't respond.
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Warns you when you've started to drift from your lane.
- Blind-Spot Detection System
- Alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot through lights located in the side mirrors.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Soul vs. the competition
Kia Soul vs. Honda Fit
The Honda Fit may seem like a small hatchback from the outside, but it has a surprising amount of interior space with a unique folding rear seat that increases its versatility. The Fit also returns impressive fuel economy figures, but it's on the slow side when it comes to acceleration. At least with the Soul, you have a few engines to choose from and conventional automatic transmissions instead of a lethargic CVT automatic.
Kia Soul vs. Jeep Renegade
The Soul's peppy spirit is a good contrast with the Jeep Renegade's tough appearance. Both have a bit more character than the typical subcompact crossover, but you'd have to upgrade to the more expensive trims to get the kind of capabilities and performance to go along with those appearances. The Renegade Trailhawk is unique in the class for its off-road prowess, but its nine-speed transmission lacks refinement. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Jeep Renegade.
Kia Soul vs. Honda HR-V
The Kia Soul gets you more for your money than the Honda HR-V in almost every way. Not only does it come with more standard features, but you also have a greater choice of options and the industry's most generous warranty. The Soul further benefits from more powerful engine choices that outpace the Honda's rather weak acceleration. The HR-V does have more cargo capacity.
FAQ
Is the Kia Soul a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Kia Soul?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Kia Soul:
- Mostly unchanged for 2019
- Base model has a few more standard features
- Part of the second Soul generation introduced for 2014
Is the Kia Soul reliable?
Is the 2019 Kia Soul a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Soul?
The least-expensive 2019 Kia Soul is the 2019 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,490.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $18,190
- + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $20,490
- 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $16,490
- ! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $22,990
What are the different models of Kia Soul?
More about the 2019 Kia Soul
Kia calls it a crossover, and others call it a wagon or a hatchback, but whatever you call the 2019 Kia Soul, its shape — kind of a stylized shoebox — catches your eye as its ready-for-anything attitude piques your interest. Generally thought to be aimed squarely at the youth market, the Soul does, in fact, make a pretty good all-around vehicle for shoppers of any age looking for a vehicle that's affordable, practical and roomy, yet strikes a different chord than the average hatchback or compact SUV.
There are three trim levels available: base, Plus (+) and Exclaim (!). Their standard engines provide respective increases in power. The base Soul comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 130 horsepower and 118 pound-feet of torque. Next up, on the Plus, is a 2.0-liter four that puts out 161 hp and 150 lb-ft. And the Exclaim has a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that cranks out 201 hp and 195 lb-ft. The base engine comes linked to a six-speed manual gearbox, while the 2.0-liter powerplant gets a six-speed automatic transmission, and the turbo gets a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. All have front-wheel drive and, unlike its subcompact competitors, all-wheel drive is not available.
The five-seater Soul's boxy shape results in a surprisingly roomy interior, but it is better suited to four passengers and their cargo. Folded rear seats expand the Soul's load capacity to rival that of most small SUVs. Attractively styled, the cabin generally features high-quality materials. A variety of trim levels, packages and options allows buyers to personalize the Soul to near-luxury levels.
One complaint about the Soul had been that its lackluster engine performance didn't match its zippy looks. Now, with the addition of the available turbo, that issue has been put to rest. It doesn't elevate the Soul to sport coupe territory, but it provides plenty of highway passing power and enough punch off the line to satisfy most drivers. It also easily outdoes its competitors. The ride might be a bit on the firm side, but it's no worse than most vehicles in this class. The Soul Exclaim also exhibits excellent cornering ability for a rather tall vehicle.
The Soul's base trim level comes well-equipped with such features as alloy wheels, tinted windows and satellite radio. The midlevel Soul Plus (+) adds comfort and convenience features that include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The top-of-the-line Soul Exclaim (!) adds special cloth-leather upholstery, piano-black accents and other luxury touches, not to mention the turbocharged powerplant. Let Edmunds help you find the 2019 Kia Soul that best meets your needs.
2019 Kia Soul Wagon Overview
The 2019 Kia Soul Wagon is offered in the following styles: 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A), + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M), and ! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Kia Soul Wagon?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Soul Wagon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Soul Wagon 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Soul Wagon.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Soul Wagon and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Soul Wagon featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, +, !, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Kia Soul Wagon here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Kia Soul Wagon?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Kia Soul Wagons are available in my area?
2019 Kia Soul Wagon Listings and Inventory
There are currently 6 new 2019 [object Object] Soul Wagons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,165 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Kia Soul Wagon.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Soul Wagon for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Kia Soul Wagon Soul Wagon you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Kia Soul for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,988.
Find a new Kia for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,267.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Kia Soul Wagon and all available trim types: +, Base, Base, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Kia Soul Wagon include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Kia Soul Wagon?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Kia lease specials
Related 2019 Kia Soul Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2017
- Used Jeep Compass 2018
- Used Kia Forte 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Nissan Murano 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2018
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Telluride 2021
- Kia Sportage 2020
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- Kia K5 2021
- 2020 Kia Forte
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2020 Kia Rio
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2019 Niro EV
- Kia Cadenza 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Ford Flex
- MINI Countryman 2020
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Audi A4 allroad
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2019 Lincoln MKT
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2019 V60