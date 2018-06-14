2019 Kia Sorento SUV
Which Sorento does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Convenient size should fit many families
- Ample feature content for the money
- Stylish and quiet interior
- Extra-long warranty coverage
- Less cargo space than other three-row models
- Third-row seat is strictly for kids
- Lackluster acceleration, even from the V6 engine
- New eight-speed automatic transmission for the V6
- More standard features, including the third-row seat
- Turbocharged 2.0-liter engine has been discontinued
- Revised exterior styling
- Part of the third Sorento generation introduced for 2015
Overall rating7.5 / 10
Finding the right-size SUV for your family can be difficult. You want something with space and enough seats, but not something so large you can't fit it in the garage. Consider the 2019 Kia Sorento, which seeks to satisfy both needs.
Sized between the brand's smaller Sportage and larger Telluride, the Sorento comes standard with a third row and seating for seven. Its medium size means navigating tight roads isn't too difficult, but it also limits space in the back. That third row is suited best for transporting the little ones.
The Sorento is available with all-wheel drive and in a wide array of trim levels that range from budget-conscious to luxury-adjacent. You'll save some money by opting for the base four-cylinder engine, but be warned: Its pokey acceleration will leave you wishing for the available V6. That engine now comes with an eight-speed automatic that should improve responsiveness and fuel economy.
With so many potential variations, there's a configuration of the Sorento for most families. Figure in standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and one of the longest warranties you'll find among competitors, and you have a strong SUV for the money.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Kia Sorento as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020, as well as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for 2020.
Kia Sorento models
The 2019 Kia Sorento is a seven-seat SUV that is available in seven trim levels: L, LX, S, EX, EX Sport, SX and SX Limited. The L and the LX are reasonably well-equipped, while the S and the EX add more convenience features. The SX trims top the range with more luxury-oriented features.
The L and the LX come standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (185 horsepower, 178 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic. A 3.3-liter V6 (290 hp, 252 lb-ft) with an eight-speed automatic is optional on the LX and standard on the S, EX, EX Sport, SX and SX Limited. All but the L can be equipped with all-wheel drive.
Standard feature highlights for the base L include 17-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, cloth upholstery, manually adjustable front seats, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, a USB port, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and a CD player.
The LX adds a noise-reducing windshield, roof rails, front seatback pockets, two additional USB ports, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. When equipped with the V6, the LX gains automatic dual-zone climate control and a power-adjustable driver's seat.
The LX's optional Convenience package pads on rear parking sensors, the power-adjustable driver's seat and dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and an upgraded version of the 7-inch infotainment interface that also has navigation.
Going with the Sorento S gets you the V6 and the contents of the Convenience package. It also comes with black-painted wheels and exterior trim.
Compared to the LX, the EX gets the contents of the Convenience package as standard and further adds 18-inch wheels, foglights, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, rear air-conditioning controls, an upgraded driver information display, keyless ignition and proximity entry, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, and noise-reducing front door windows.
This trim also comes standard with a suite of advanced driver safety and assistance features that include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, traffic adaptive cruise control and driver attention warning.
For the EX Sport, Kia fits 19-inch wheels but takes away a few minor features such as the power-adjustable front passenger seat.
The EX's Touring package includes a panoramic sunroof, LED interior lighting, a heated steering wheel, forward parking distance sensors, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 110-volt household-style outlet, an 8-inch infotainment display with navigation, and retractable sunshades for the rear doors.
The SX comes standard with all of the above plus 19-inch wheels, LED running lights, red brake calipers, driver-seat memory settings and a wireless phone charger. The SX also offers its own Touring package that includes LED headlights, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic wipers, automatic high-beam headlights, a surround-view parking camera system, and power-folding side mirrors.
The SX Limited starts where the SX Touring package leaves off, adding to it chrome-clad wheels, LED foglights, black brake calipers, higher-grade leather upholstery, and heated outboard second-row seats.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Kia Sorento SX Limited (3.3L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.5 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great car and ride but around 3500 miles developed what many reviews and discussion forum posts have noted-a "missing" or jerking feeling on acceleration as well as running, hard to tell if it is the engine or the transmission. Two visits to dealer, they say they don't notice it, I've been driving long enough to know when an engine is running rough. Some say it is a software issue, it seems Kia itself does not know how to solve it. To some it might not be noticeable or annoying. Update: 8,000 miles. Still love the car. It still jerks on acceleration but you learn to live with it. That's just the way it is. Brakes are VERY touchy, even other drivers notice it, especially at low speeds, you have to be very careful on the brake pedal. The radio controls are maddening. Scrolling through the touch screen it's easy to "select" a station instead of scrolling past it.
My mom recently bought a 2019 Kia Sorento LX and immediately fell in love. Sadly, the Sorento came to a very sudden, sad death, when a truck pulled out in front of us causing us to t bone it. Totaling both vehicles. I’m giving this Sorento 5 stars on safety because if it wasn’t for its AMAZING safety features we possibly wouldn’t have been alive today. Thank you Kia.
I love my Sorento, but one thing I discovered this winter is.......you cannot start the Sorento to warm it up and let it run. You cannot let it run and get out and lock the doors. Who wants to let their car run and leave it unlocked. One of the dumbest things any car maker could do. I have heard so many others complain of the same thing. They live in apt. Complex and cannot let their car warm up before going to work and leave it unlocked to get stolen. Also, if the car is taken it will not quit until it runs out of gas or the thief turns it off, even if you have the keys and it is out of range from the key fob. How dumb is that!!!!!! The dealership said I could get a remote start put on....over $500 and then I would have to have 2 key fobs. I do love the Sorento, had I known I couldn’t warm it up in the winter and lock it, I would have gone with another vehicle.
We buy a new car every 10 years & wanted all the new safety features which this has. The computer screens were very user friendly unlike the Honda and Toyota, which made a difference. The Nappa leather seats are softer than the standard leather. The driver's seat also has a seat extender if needed (may not be in all trims?) The pick up is fine and all the safety features are easy to set, understand and get accustomed to. The size is nice, it's smaller than the Highlander & Pilot (so it is easier to park) and bigger than the CRV & Rav 4. No CD player on the SXL trim so I ripped 75 of mine onto a 8 GB flash drive and use it all the time. The 10 year warranty gives piece of mind. Until the self driving cars come out, this will be one of our main modes of transportation.
2019 Kia Sorento video2019 Kia Sorento Review
2019 Kia Sorento Review
SPEAKER: The 2019 Kia Sorento has a few tweaks to its looks, a new transmission, and now standard third row seating. How useful is that third row, and where does the mild redesign place the Kia if you're shopping for a midsize SUV? We're searching the cosmos to find out. Before we start, please hit Subscribe and visit Edmunds for all your SUV shopping needs. If you're looking at the Honda Pilot, Chevy Traverse, or Toyota Highlander, you might be wondering if you should add the Sorento to your test drive list. It's well priced, starting at $25,000, and it manages to fit a large interior in a smaller exterior package. What's new for 2019? Not a whole lot-- the headlights are squintier and, in some of the higher trim levels, all LED. The overall look is basically the same-- traditional midsize SUV, which I would translate as tougher-looking minivan. When you first step into the Sorento, you might be sort of surprised. The materials aren't the highest level, but they are nicer than you would expect, and they are used very nicely through the cabin. There's not any part of the car that looks cheaper or more expensive than any other part. The materials are all soft-ish. There are some nice trim pieces. The steering wheel has a baseball stitch, and it feels pretty good in the hand. I like this piano black that runs along the door panel-- that's pretty snazzy. If I had any complaint about the interior, it would be that there aren't a whole lot of color options. And if you go with this all black, it's really dark. It can be a little claustrophobic. The driving position in the Sorento is very comfortable the seat has a lot of adjustment. I was able to move it up to where I needed to be to drive, and some of the taller folks who drove it were able to move it back. Everybody was set. I like how Kia used physical buttons for everything, and also how all of the controls kind of have their own space in the interior. Like, safety stuff is over here; controls for the center stack are here; controls for the speedometer display are here; radio and nav is here; temperature is here; and the shifter and off-road options, like the locking diff, are down here. However, the placement of those buttons is not always super convenient. I have to stretch to reach the buttons over here, even though I have the seat really far forward. And because I have the seat really far forward, I have to reach back to get the buttons here or to get into the console. So I feel like Kia could spend a little more time thinking about seating position and how it affects your ability to get to the controls in the infotainment. The Sorento starts in a good price range, but you can really add a lot of options. And by the time you've got everything in it, you're almost in luxury SUV range. There are some great standards, like the third row and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You have an option of a 7 or 8-inch touchscreen, and it's pretty nice. It's not the best visual quality I've seen, but it's totally works. It works. And there are plenty of places to charge a phone-- you've got a USB, two 12 volts, and a charging pad down here. I complain sometimes about these charging pads, and it is applicable here. They take up all of your console storage space, because you can't really put stuff on top of them. Whatever. It is useful. I use it a lot, so maybe I shouldn't be complaining. Plenty of space in the console. Got a little coin tray, and you've also got another 12 volt in there. There's also 12 volts and USBs in the back seat. The second row is the place to be. The seats are comfortable-- there's a ton of leg room. Got a USB port, an AC plug, and a 12 volt. Even the middle seat is comfortable and has leg room. If you're really feeling VIP, you can put up the privacy shade and recline to enjoy the sunroof, which comes all the way across the back seat. It's not just for the front. When you put it up, though-- you might have some complaints, which we'll get into as we talk about the third row. I wasn't expecting a whole lot from the third row, since the Sorento was smaller than most three-row SUVs. But there's actually quite a lot of space back here, and the seats are very comfortable. There's even AC controls, windows, and cup holders. Although you give up armrests for them. The problem with the third row is getting in and out of it. The seats are a 60-40 split, so one goes down with the center and one goes down separately. The way the seats are split means that it's easier to get in on the passenger side than the driver side. Either way you get in, you have to slide the seat forward and fold it down, and there isn't a whole lot of room to squeeze by it. Once you are in the third row, you can't really bring the seats back up into position, and you're stuck here until someone lets you out. If you're a parent trying to wrangle several children getting them in and out of here, you need to have free hands to be able to help them. And if you've got car seats in the front, it's basically no go. You can't fold the seats, and you can't get back here. If you have three or more young children, I don't think this is going to be a useful vehicle for you. The Edmunds test team was expecting great things from the transmission in the Sorento. For 2019, it's an 8-speed, and previously it was a 6-speed. On the positive side, it does get better fuel mileage now with the 8-speed. And it's very smooth-- you will never spill a coffee in the Sorento. Look-- I'm going to floor it. Oh my god, so smooth. The downside is that it's slower-- it's almost a second slower 0 to 60 than it was with the 6-speed, so that means almost a second longer that you'll have to be floored if you're trying to merge in traffic. When you're in the very top trim, you have the very top price. And this Sorento is almost $50,000, which is too much for a Sorento-- don't pay $50,000 for a Sorento. Entry level costs on a Kia Sorento show is about $25,000, but it's only available with the four cylinder, which is underwhelming. What you really want is the V6, which comes with 290 horses, which is pretty high compared to the competition. Only the Toyota Highlander and the top level Explorer have more. We recommend the EX, because it's available with the V6 engine, which has almost 300 horsepower, and you can option it up to almost match the SX, but for a lot less money. Because the V6 is paired with the new 8-speed automatic transmission, MPG is pretty good in the Sorento-- 22 combined. Along with having a price that's about $5,000 less than most of the competition all the way up the trim levels, the Sorento is popular because it's a little bit smaller exterior-wise than most of the other vehicles with a third row. That makes it easier for parking, getting in and out of garages, that kind of stuff. You don't really notice the size difference from the inside, which is great, especially in the second row, where there's a ton of space. The way that Kia made the vehicle smaller is basically in the back-- they cut off all of the space after the third row, so you do give up cargo space if you have that third row up. It does feel a little bit smaller to me in the driver's seat than some of the other SUVs that I've driven recently, but I wouldn't call it cramped. If the last time that you drove a Kia was say, a Rio or something-- rental car, you would be really surprised by Kia's ride quality. It is so quiet, it is so calm. There's no wind noise, there's no tire noise. It's soaking up all the bumps. If anything, you might complain that you feel a little distant from the road that you're driving on, but it is very comfortable. The Sorento has four different driving modes-- Comfort, Eco, Sport, and Smart. Far as I can tell, they don't really do anything. I mean, I'm sure they do-- I think when you put it in Sport Mode, there's a change in the transmission tune and the throttle response is a little bit sharper, but it is barely noticeable. In most of the cars I drive, I find that there's something that I love and something that I hate. Like-- oh man, the brakes are so good in this, but the steering's so dead. Or the throttle response is excellent, but the shifter is awful. That's not the case for this Sorento. I have never felt so neutral about any vehicle in my life. There is nothing to complain about-- the steering feels fine, the gas pedal is a little slow to respond, but you'd sort of expect that in an SUV. The brakes are great-- the test team said that they were fully within parameters for SUV stoppage. But none of it stands out. That's not really a compliment-- it's just not a complaint. I feel like Kia's designers were given instruction to make something that wouldn't offend anyone. So nothing really stands out about the design or the technology. Multiple times, while I've been driving this car, I've parked it somewhere, came out and been like, which one is it? Because it kind of just looks like a general idea of an SUV. Nothing stands out. Kia has been ambitious with its marketing of the Sorento, even making a commercial showing it climbing a steep off road challenge in Moab, Utah. I don't think that Kia really expects you to take the Sorento up Hell's Gate in Utah, and I don't expect you to like camping as much as I do. But it is a really good way to showcase how much cargo space there is-- 73 cubic feet total. And if for some reason you want to do something else, maybe stargazing where there's indoor plumbing, you can pack it full of whatever you might need for that. You know, the longer I drive this car, the more I think that I was unfair to say that there was nothing that stands out about it. Everything is what you'd expect from a top trim level SUV-- I mean, all of the safety suites are pretty normal. It will help you change lanes, and it will help you stay in the lanes, and it's got all of the airbags, and it's got warnings if you're about to crash into something-- so none of that is remarkable. But the way that Kia dealt with a few of those things is pretty cool. The first is adaptive cruise control, which I've complained about before in other cars, because I feel like, a lot of times, you can't tell when it's on and when it's off. In the Kia, first of all, it's really easy to turn it on-- it's just two buttons. And when it is on, it's really obvious-- the speedometer turns yellow. You absolutely know that it's on. You can see how far you have to the car in front of you for the adaptive component. And when it's off, also very obvious. Safe. I don't think they really give out automotive awards for headlights. But if they did, I would nominate the Kia Sorento. They're LED, they're self leveling-- so they're always pointed where you need them to be-- and they actually move, which isn't something that we haven't seen before. I mean, BMW has been doing it for a long time. But to see it on a Kia was sort of unexpected. It's cool. The Sorento is functional, but not inspired. It's not out of place on a city adventure, and it has enough ride height and space to take you on a trip out of your comfort zone. It can carry a lot of people or a lot of gear-- but not both, so choose wisely. If you do need something that can carry both people and stuff, you might want to choose something else. If you liked this video, subscribe and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
The 2019 Kia Sorento has had a mild redesign, gets a new eight-speed automatic transmission, and comes with now-standard third-row seating. Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr loaded up the Sorento with gear and friends to find out how useful that third row is and where the Sorento lands on the three-row SUV shopping scale.
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$27,650
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LX 4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$29,450
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 4dr SUV
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$35,590
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6400 rpm
|L 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$26,290
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sorento safety features:
- Forward Collision Avoidance
- Warns the driver when an imminent front collision is detected. Can automatically brake if needed. Standard on the EX and above.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts you when the system detects that you're drifting out of your lane. Standard on the EX and above.
- Uvo eServices
- Includes automatic 911 calling when an airbag deploys, plus speed and location alerts for secondary drivers.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Sorento vs. the competition
Kia Sorento vs. Ford Edge
A standard third row and seating for seven give the Sorento an occupancy advantage over the Edge. On the other hand, the Ford offers more engine choices, and the majority of them are more powerful than Kia's offerings. The Edge also scored slightly higher in our ratings based on the strengths of its comfort, utility and interior design.
Kia Sorento vs. Honda Pilot
The Pilot's larger exterior dimensions translate into more interior space, making its third row more accommodating for larger passengers. But while the Sorento's smaller size means its interior isn't as big, it also means it's a little easier to fit in tight parking lots. The Sorento also costs a bit less, though the Pilot earned higher marks in our standardized ratings for its stronger comfort and utility offerings.
Kia Sorento vs. Hyundai Santa Fe
Though the two are related, the larger Santa Fe generally costs a little more and is available in fewer choices: just three trim levels and one engine. While this can make choosing your Santa Fe easier, some families might find a better fit from the Sorento's five available trim levels.
FAQ
Is the Kia Sorento a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Kia Sorento?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Kia Sorento:
- New eight-speed automatic transmission for the V6
- More standard features, including the third-row seat
- Turbocharged 2.0-liter engine has been discontinued
- Revised exterior styling
- Part of the third Sorento generation introduced for 2015
Is the Kia Sorento reliable?
Is the 2019 Kia Sorento a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Sorento?
The least-expensive 2019 Kia Sorento is the 2019 Kia Sorento L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,290.
Other versions include:
- LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,650
- LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,450
- EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,590
- L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,290
- EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,390
- SX Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $46,490
- LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,090
- LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,290
- SX Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,690
- S 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,690
- S 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,490
- SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,990
- SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,790
- EX Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,790
- EX Sport 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,990
What are the different models of Kia Sorento?
More about the 2019 Kia Sorento
The 2019 Kia Sorento has ascended into midsize crossover SUV mainstream, and it should be a keen choice for shoppers looking for a three-row family hauler that's easy to drive.
One advantage the Sorento brings into the fray is that it can be tailored to any customer. The Sorento is available in a wide range of trim levels — five, to be exact — that range in price and features from a bare-bones L trim to the fully loaded SX Limited. Within that range you'll find options such as heated and ventilated seating, three types of entertainment displays, and even wireless charging for smartphones. Noteworthy standard equipment includes a rearview camera and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Two drivetrain choices are available: a base 2.4-liter four-cylinder with a six-speed automatic and a 3.3-liter V6 with an eight-speed automatic. The turbocharged 2.0-liter from the 2018 model is no longer available. Regardless of engine and transmission, all-wheel drive is available on every configuration except for the base L trim level.
Particularly when equipped with the V6, the Sorento is a refined and sophisticated everyday driving companion. But while it offers three rows and seating for seven as standard, you should consider saving the rearmost seat for the kids.
With its multiple personalities, the Sorento can be considered an alternative to virtually any crossover, from basic compacts to large three-row crossovers. Fuel consumption naturally varies according to powertrain choice. The best EPA-estimated fuel economy numbers come with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, while the lowest ratings are generated by the Sorentos with the 3.3-liter V6. The difference is small enough that most shoppers should consider opting for the more powerful V6.
With its wide range of talents, even wider range of options and overall versatility, the Sorento attracts, no surprise, a wide range of buyers. It's one of Kia's best-selling vehicles and the largest crossover the company makes.
Deciding which 2019 Kia Sorento is right for you takes some solid research, and seeking out some good advice is always a good idea. Good thing you've already taken a first step in the right direction by starting your buying journey here at Edmunds.
2019 Kia Sorento SUV Overview
The 2019 Kia Sorento SUV is offered in the following styles: LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A), L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A), SX Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A), LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A), SX Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A), SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A), SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A), EX Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A), and EX Sport 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Kia Sorento SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Sorento SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sorento SUV 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sorento SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Sorento SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sorento SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including LX, EX, L, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Kia Sorento SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Kia Sorento SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Kia lease specials
