2020 Kia Rio Hatchback
What’s new
- New 1.6-liter engine is more efficient but less powerful
- A continuously variable automatic transmission replaces last year's automatic
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 7-inch touchscreen are now standard on both trims
- Part of the fourth Rio generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Sporty handling makes it entertaining to drive
- Solid build quality for such a price-conscious car
- Long warranty coverage for peace of mind
- Standard equipment is a bit bare-bones
- No telescoping steering wheel available
- Sedan has subpar cargo space
2020 Kia Rio Review
Value reigns supreme in the subcompact class, but that doesn't mean you need to settle for a car with bland character. The 2020 Kia Rio is priced reasonably but also comes with a load of features and a sporty character.
The Rio was redesigned two years ago, upgraded with a more sophisticated suspension, better ride quality and classier styling. But its strengths remained. The small cabin feels roomier than it appears (at least for front passengers), thanks to the thoughtful interior design and intuitive control layout. The infotainment software and touchscreen interface rate as some of the best in class, and the Rio's crisp handling and steering make it one of the livelier subcompacts around.
For 2020, there's a new four-cylinder engine and new transmission to go with it. The engine lost 10 horsepower, which gives us some pause. The Rio wasn't that quick with its last engine. But Kia says it's more efficient, capable of 41 mpg highway and 36 mpg combined, gains of roughly 10%.
The Rio's previous engine felt zippy enough around town but ran out of breath at higher speeds. We'll have to wait and see how the new engine and transmission combination performs. In theory, the new continuously variable automatic transmission should do a better job keeping the engine in the sweet spot of power delivery.
Other upgrades for this year include standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and a larger 7-inch touchscreen display.
As its strengths remain, so, too, do the Rio's weaknesses, namely a lack of space. There's not a whole lot of rear-seat room, and trunk space is average at best. And while front and side airbags come standard, other safety features, such as automatic emergency braking, are only available as options. But if these shortcomings aren't deal-breakers, the 2020 Kia Rio still impresses with its excellent warranty, generous set of features and nice price, even when fully loaded.
Which Rio does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Kia Rio models
The 2020 Kia Rio is a subcompact car available either as a sedan or a hatchback (Kia calls it the 5-Door). The sedan comes in two trim levels, LX and S, while the hatchback is only sold in S trim.
The LX is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (120 horsepower, 112 lb-ft of torque) and a continuously variable automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. Standard features include heated side mirrors, air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a six-speaker sound system.
The S adds remote keyless entry with a trunk opener, a 60/40-split folding rear seat with adjustable headrests, a center console with a sliding armrest, cruise control, and an additional USB port for rear passengers.
An optional Technology package that's only available for the S trim adds LED headlights, forward collision warning and emergency braking, Kia's Uvo eServices communications, an upgraded driver information display, and satellite radio.
Features & Specs
|S 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$16,790
|MPG
|33 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Rio safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns you if a front collision is imminent. Available only on the S trim level.
- Rearview Camera
- Helps the driver navigate into tight parking spots and avoid collisions when backing out of spots in crowded parking lots.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- When the system is paired with forward collision warning, it can automatically engage the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Rio vs. the competition
Kia Rio vs. Hyundai Accent
The Rio and the Accent are related and, besides sharing powertrains, they have many technology and mechanical similarities. Styling could very well be the deciding factor. The Rio's ride and handling is a bit sportier, but the Accent is more relaxed. For seat comfort, we prefer the Rio.
Kia Rio vs. Nissan Versa
The Nissan Versa is a small car with a remarkably low base price, a relatively huge back seat, a similarly giant trunk, and a plush ride quality. It also comes with safety features beyond the Rio's standard airbags, such as automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning. What you don't get is an engine with much refinement or power, an engaging driving experience or an interior with any upmarket aspirations. The Rio is a better bet unless you frequently need to carry tall passengers and their cargo.
Kia Rio vs. Honda Civic
Although it's larger, the Honda Civic gets about the same fuel economy as the Rio. Of course, you'll appreciate its larger cargo space and roomier interior, but it comes at a price. Most important, even in its lowest trim, the Civic is more expensive and not as fully featured as the Rio.
FAQ
Is the Kia Rio a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Kia Rio?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia Rio:
- New 1.6-liter engine is more efficient but less powerful
- A continuously variable automatic transmission replaces last year's automatic
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 7-inch touchscreen are now standard on both trims
- Part of the fourth Rio generation introduced for 2018
Is the Kia Rio reliable?
Is the 2020 Kia Rio a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Rio?
The least-expensive 2020 Kia Rio is the 2020 Kia Rio S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,790.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,790
What are the different models of Kia Rio?
