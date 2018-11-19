  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. 2019 Kia Optima
  5. 2019 Kia Optima Sedan
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(23)
Ad
7 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2021 Kia K5
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com

2019 Kia Optima Sedan

What’s new

  • Restyled exterior includes new headlights, wheels and trim pieces
  • Comprehensive driver assistance features now standard on all Optimas
  • Revised Uvo infotainment offerings
  • Part of the fourth Optima generation introduced in 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Generous amount of standard equipment
  • All trims get an impressive level of driver assistance features
  • Stylish interior with plenty of small-item and cargo storage
  • Infotainment system is easy to use
  • The 1.6T powertrain option is slow to respond and not very smooth
  • Sloping roofline cuts into rear headroom
  • Rear visibility sacrificed for exterior styling
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Kia Optima for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
MSRP Starting at
$22,990
Save as much as $6,945
Select your model:
Save as much as $6,945 with Edmunds

2019 Kia Optima Sedan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Which Optima does Edmunds recommend?

Every trim level of the 2019 Optima comes well-equipped with not only luxury and convenience features but safety aids as well, with Kia making its full suite of driver assistance technologies standard on every Optima. Our choice would be the SX model because we like both the refreshed interior and exterior styling touches that are unique to the SX. We also like its turbocharged 2.0-liter powertrain. And even when fully loaded, it's priced very competitively among its rivals.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

For 2019, the Kia Optima continues to offer some of the most feature-packed models you can buy in the midsize sedan segment. This year's updates are minor yet subtle styling tweaks that will help differentiate it from the outgoing model. Kia has also made its suite of driver aids standard across all trim levels.

From the base LX to the top-of-the-line SX, wheels, headlights, taillights and trim pieces have been updated. Inside, there's new interior lighting, an improved telematics system and new two-tone leather options for the SX. And the standard suite of driver aids includes a forward collision warning system, lane keeping assist, a driver-attention monitoring system to combat drowsy and distracted driving, and lane departure warning.

But the Optima has a few drawbacks that aren't likely to change soon because they revolve around the car's sleek styling. Headroom is a bit tight, even for front passengers, and it gets even tighter if a sunroof is present. Rear-seat access and rear visibility also suffer due to the car's attractive sweeping roofline. And while the top-of-the-line turbocharged SX is fun to drive, the rest of the model range, though competent, can be a bit dull. That said, we still think the 2019 Kia Optima offers great value for the price and is definitely worth a look.

What's it like to live with?

To learn more about the Kia Optima of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2016 Kia Optima. We owned and tested the Optima for a full year, driving it 20,000 miles and covering all the features from cargo space to real-world fuel economy. Notable differences in the 2019 Optima include updates to standard and optional equipment, a refreshed exterior look, and revised infotainment options. But the 2019 comes from the same generation as the 2016 we tested, so most of our observations still apply.

2019 Kia Optima models

The 2019 Kia Optima is available in four trim levels. The base LX comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 16-inch alloy wheels. The S is a sport-themed version of the LX with slightly different styling and tech features, while the EX gets its own unique powertrain. Commendably, Kia has kept the pricing close across these trims. The SX is more expensive, but its powerful turbocharged engine and additional tech and luxury features are enticing.

Under the hood of the entry-level front-wheel-drive Optima LX is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (185 horsepower, 178 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, a driver information display, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats (with two-way power lumbar adjustment for the driver), and a 60/40-split rear seat.

Also standard for the LX are Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and HD and satellite radio. Standard advanced safety equipment includes a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Lane keeping assist, driver attention monitoring, lane departure warning and forward collision warning are made standard for 2019 models.

The optional Premium package adds 17-inch wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, LED interior lighting, some gloss-black exterior trim, and a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with two-way power lumbar adjustment.

The S adds to the features of the LX with 18-inch wheels, foglights, LED taillights, a rear spoiler, push-button start, and cloth and faux leather upholstery. The optional Panoramic Sunroof package includes a panoramic sunroof and gloss-black exterior accents.

The EX gets its own powertrain, a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (178 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It loses the spoiler but receives acoustic front door windows, power-folding mirrors, illuminated door handles, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and ignition, a hands-free unlocking trunk, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, interior wood accents, an electronic parking brake, and leather upholstery. Front passengers have two rapid-charging USB ports at their disposal, while rear-seat passengers get one USB port and one power port.

One package is available on the EX. The Premium package adds a 12-way-adjustable driver's seat with a four-way power lumbar, a 10-way passenger seat with a two-way power lumbar, ventilated front seats, the panoramic sunroof, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, and a navigation system.

The range-topping SX is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (245 hp, 260 lb-ft) with a six-speed automatic transmission. It is equipped similarly to the EX outfitted with a Premium package, plus additional upgrades including 18-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights, a rear spoiler, dual exhaust tips, a sport-tuned suspension, red brake calipers, a flat-bottom steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, ambient interior lighting, metal interior trim, and a larger driver information display. It also adds a temporary spare tire compared to the tire repair kit on other trims.

A choice of three SX Limited packages is available (Aubergine, Black and Bronze), which differ mainly with interior color selection. The rest of the package includes 18-inch black wheels, a black headliner, upgraded door trim and higher-quality leather upholstery, heated outboard rear seats, perforated leather on the steering wheel, body-colored mirrors, rear side window sunshades, and a surround-view camera system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Kia Optima SX (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology7.5

Driving

8.0
The Optima is not only easy to commute in, but it's also up for a bit of spirited driving. It's composed on the highway, and braking and handling inspire confidence. Strong power from the Optima SX's engine makes this sedan a solid performer.

Acceleration

8.0
The 2.0-liter turbocharged engine is responsive and punchy. Power delivery is also pretty linear. In Edmunds testing, we observed a 0-60 mph acceleration run of 6.9 seconds. That isn't the quickest time for a midsize sedan with an upgraded engine, but it's still properly quick. The SX makes freeway passing pretty effortless.

Braking

8.0
The brakes on the Optima are solid and easy to apply in day-to-day driving situations. The pedal has a firm, reassuring feel and progressive action that makes smooth stops a breeze. In our 60-0 mph braking test, the car came to a stop at 119 feet, which is better than average in this class.

Steering

7.0
The Optima's steering is light in both effort and feel in its default setting. At lower speeds, its light steering makes it easy to park and maneuver. But there's little to no feedback from the front tires when negotiating a corner. In Sport mode, the steering just gets needlessly heavy. The steering wheel centers quickly after turning and maintains good stability on straight highways.

Handling

8.0
The SX trim's sport-tuned suspension provides more responsive handling. There is still a bit of body roll, but it's less than what you'll feel in other sedans. The stability control system doesn't get intrusive during spirited driving.

Drivability

8.0
With an engine that delivers excellent low-end power and an eight-speed automatic transmission that operates quite smoothly, the Optima is great in terms of everyday drivability. You're bound to get wheelspin if you're too aggressive with the gas, so be mindful when turning and merging at the same time.

Comfort

7.5
The SX comes with a lot of standard luxury amenities such as heated and ventilated seats, comfortable leather sport seats and a heated steering wheel. The sport-tuned suspension rides a bit stiff, but it's not a deal-breaker.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front seats provide appealing cushioning and support. We found them comfortable on a long commute, and they should do equally well on a road trip. There's a great amount of seat adjustment in the SX's front seats, and the heated and ventilated functions both get to their desired temperatures swiftly. Rear seating is spacious and comfortable.

Ride comfort

7.0
Here's the trade-off for the SX's sport-tuned suspension: The ride quality is a little stiffer than others in the class. That said, it isn't unbearable either. Smaller bumps and undulations aren't an issue, but large dips are more apt to jostle cabin occupants.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Wind and road noise is ever-present in this vehicle, but that's not out of character for the segment. We noticed a bit of vibration coming from our test vehicle's lower front door panel when driving over minor dips.

Climate control

8.0
The climate system in the Optima SX is easy to operate. It gets to temperature quickly and maintains it properly under the auto setting. The air vents work well, although the far-left vent's airflow can get blocked by the driver's hand. The heated steering wheel works well and provides a comfortable amount of heat.

Interior

8.0
While the interior design is a bit pedestrian, it's functional and easy to use. The standard features really make you feel like you got a lot for your money. On the downside, the sloping rear roofline compromises a little headroom in the rear seats.

Ease of use

8.0
The Optima controls are easily accessible, logically placed and simple to use. The large knobs, buttons and high-contrast markings make for easy use during day or night. Touchscreen operation is just as simple, and the physical center-stack buttons allow you to select major functions quickly.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
All doors in the Optima open wide and provide large openings. In tighter spots, the door detents allow for enough room to comfortably get in and out. The easy-exit driver feature, which moves the seat back, is great, too. However, the roofline slopes a bit in the rear, which requires some additional ducking when getting in the back.

Driving position

8.0
The SX's power-adjustable driver's seat is widely adjustable and allows for many positioning choices. Combined with a steering wheel that telescopes toward you more than most, it should be easy for most people to find a comfortable driving position.

Roominess

7.5
The Optima is spacious and roomy. There's ample space in the front seats all around. It has slightly more rear headroom than average, but rear legroom isn't quite as good. Still, you can accommodate three adults without too much trouble.

Visibility

8.0
Forward visibility in the Optima is average. Rear visibility is a little obstructed due to the high rear decklid and rear headrests, but that's not uncommon for the class, either. A blind-spot monitor comes standard across all trim levels.

Quality

7.5
The Optima is solidly built inside and out. While there's still plenty of plastic used for the interior trim, it's textured or painted to provide a more upscale impression. The seats, armrests, handles, grips, and controls all feel sturdy. The doors sound solid when opened and closed.

Utility

7.5
The Kia Optima is competitive with the rest of the class when it comes to everyday utility. It has useful cargo capacity and a decent amount of small-item storage inside the cabin. The SX also has a handy automatic-opening trunk.

Small-item storage

7.5
The Optima matches the rest of the class with regards to small-item storage areas. It comes with standard-size door pockets with bottle holders. The storage compartment under the center armrest is fairly deep and has a removable storage bin for small items. A hidden storage area under the front center stack houses the USB and 12-volt power outlet connections. There's also a bonus square bin just ahead of the front of the cupholders.

Cargo space

8.0
The 15.9-cubic-foot trunk is marginally smaller than the Accord's. The remote seatback releases in the trunk are a nice touch when you want to fold the seats, though you still have to push down the seats after releasing them. One interesting trick is the automatic-opening trunk — if you stand next to the trunk with the key fob, the car will open the trunk after 3 seconds. We just wished the trunk opened all the way instead of merely unlatching.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
There are four LATCH anchors located in the rear seats between the seat bottom and seatback. They aren't too recessed and provide decent access.

Technology

7.5
The SX trim gives you a better tech experience than lower trims due to upgrades such as a navigation system and a premium Harman Kardon audio system. The infotainment system isn't world-changing, but it's intuitive to use. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

Smartphone integration

8.0
When you connect a phone via USB, it pairs the phone and connects to Bluetooth as well. Other cars will connect and pair the phone, but Bluetooth requires a separate action. Once paired, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto work very well. There are two 12-volt power ports in the front along with two USB ports (one data, one charge-only) and a USB port for rear passengers.

Driver aids

8.0
While it maintains a conservative following distance, the adaptive cruise control operates all the way down to a stop. The safety features (lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, etc.) included as standard in the Optima operate well and aren't overly sensitive.

Voice control

7.0
The native voice controls are standard for the navigation and phone system. They work well and are easy to use. Siri Eyes-Free is great to use if you're an Apple CarPlay user, and Google Assistant works equally well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Kia Optima.

5 star reviews: 70%
4 star reviews: 30%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 23 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • interior
  • appearance
  • comfort
  • technology
  • sound system
  • maintenance & parts
  • infotainment system
  • ride quality
  • dashboard
  • fuel efficiency
  • spaciousness
  • doors
  • warranty
  • engine
  • climate control
  • wheels & tires
  • transmission
  • driving experience
  • road noise
  • visibility
  • acceleration
  • seats
  • safety

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Way better than Camry
Ronald O,
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

This was such a good option. The car practically drives itself on the highway. It’s modern and turns heads. The headlights could be better and I plan on replacing the bulb with LED headlight. The seats are comfy and the car has a nice acceleration. We chose this over the Camry and wouldn’t go back. This is way better and it has better reviews than even a Honda CRV!

4 out of 5 stars, A great car.
Greg R,
EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I have owned the ex 12,15,17,19. (non premium) The 12-15 was great overall cars, the 17 was comfortable but it was slow the 19 is a combination of a luxury and a sports feeling car. When I tested the car at the dealer I was amazed by the technology that it had. lane assist, blind spot and detection while in reverse. As far as comfort I am a big guy and I first tested the the S model. This model did not feel comfortable to me but the ex did. compared to the 2017 I was taken away and excited by the speed. Yes I can pass cars now without shifting in low and while comfort level mode (eco) After the test drive I wanted the car so bad I gave up my 2017 with 48K on it and took out a high interest loan to get this car I was so excited by it. A week later I Still love the car, but as a consumer I was un aware I was getting a DCT Transmission. This Transmission is not as smooth as a conventional transmission and this transmission have had previous complaints with other manufactures. However; while some vehicles had bad luck with them other manufactures have had good luck as time went on. What got me aware of this was the occasional jerk or shake at low speeds. According to my research this is normal. This is a Dual Clutch Transmission that acts like a manual but has the convenience of a automatic. My Feelings are mixed on it, but it's supposed to give me better gas millage since it's 7 speed and more power along with the turbo. And yes I love the power in the car. I guess for me the ex model is the best it's got the smaller 17 inch wheels for a more comfortable ride the 18's no doubt are better for performance but i like a softer road feel. The inside of the car looks and tech is awesome! . As far as the DCT that will take time for me to figure out how I feel. on one hand I love that I get to 40 to 50 mph in no time but on the other I'm giving up a small amount of comfort of a old fashion transmission Again it's not a major thing but something I have to learn about more and get used to. I would definitely recommend the car just be aware of the Transmission difference.

5 out of 5 stars, Best looking car on the road
John Marley,
EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Best Value for money. Safety features like Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot monitoring, front collision warning and automatic braking - all standard in the EX model. I recommend getting the EX model as lot of comfort and safety features are standard. Except for Panoramic roof and navigation ( which are options ), the EX has everything you need. Among the negatives - Interior color choices are limited. Black or Grey( only with some exteriors ). Dealers adding ridiculous amount of unwanted add ons, which can increase the price up. If you can find a dealer who can sell without unnecessary junk, you should be able to score an EX model for invoice minus holdback ( $800 ) minus rebate ( $2500 ) all close to $24000 aproximately

5 out of 5 stars, Unmatched Value
Greg,
EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I would like to start my review off by saying that I have never owned a mid-size sedan before, and most vehicles I have owned in the past have been old used cars, or low trim new economy sedans. I do have four years experience working on cars though, so I've seen the good, the bad and the ugly first hand. I mention this because of the simple fact that this vehicle, based on it's pricing, made it possible for me to start driving a near top level trim of what I believe is one of the sharpest looking cars on the road under $30,000. The ride is so smooth, and I really love the sound dampening windows on the EX trim. It makes a huge difference on highway driving and really allows you to enjoy the radio. It's not as "engaging" as some of its counterparts but I'm not the type of driver that drag races people to the next stop sign/light. With that said I have given it some throttle and did feel it had a decent punch, thanks to the turbo. I love Android Auto because I can turn an 8" display into a nav system with Google maps, I can listen to and browse (to a degree) Spotify or iHeartRadio, and best of all I don't have to struggle to tell my system to call Mom, and it respond with "Did you mean to call Work?" This is made possible by the Google Assistant which is ages better at voice recognition than standard Bluetooth systems, and also has years of my own personal voice history stored. Speaking of the radio, I'm not an audiophile but I am pretty picky when I comes to sound. The base system is about average for a non-premium, but I do hear rattling in the door panel even without the bass cranked to 11. I live in Upstate NY and so the heated seats will be a welcome luxury for me, I've even used them on a couple of cooler spring nights and found they heat up fast. Overall, as most reviewers have stated, the cabin is just really well composed and easy to use, something a lot of vehicles fail to do. Overall I am very happy with this vehicle. I've received a lot of compliments on the look. And knowing the vehicles I've driven in the past a lot of people have been surprised I could afford it.

Write a review

See all 23 reviews

Features & Specs

LX 4dr Sedan features & specs
LX 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$22,990
MPG 24 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
S 4dr Sedan features & specs
S 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$24,990
MPG 24 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
EX 4dr Sedan features & specs
EX 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$26,890
MPG 27 city / 37 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower178 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
SX 4dr Sedan features & specs
SX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$31,990
MPG 21 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower245 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Kia Optima Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Optima safety features:

Dynamic Bending Light
Swivels the headlights to provide illumination around a corner while turning and adjusts the tilt to account for passenger weight.
Autonomous Emergency Braking System
Automatically applies the brakes if advanced safety systems determine a front collision is imminent.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Sounds an alert if a vehicle is passing or about to pass behind you as you back up.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover9.8%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Kia Optima vs. the competition

Kia Optima vs. Hyundai Sonata

The Hyundai Sonata is the corporate stablemate to the Kia Optima, so choosing between the two might very well come down to your personal preference for styling. Everything we like about the Optima we like on the Sonata. And the same goes for the things we dislike, especially the combination of the 1.6-liter engine and the dual-clutch automatic.

Compare Kia Optima & Hyundai Sonata features

Kia Optima vs. Honda Accord

The Honda Accord has long been a heavyweight in this division. But when the Accord was redesigned in 2018, the Honda fully reasserted its dominance. The interior is smart, stylish and spacious, and the new powertrains are smooth and fairly economical. But loading up an Accord with options can push it a few thousand dollars above the Optima.

Compare Kia Optima & Honda Accord features

Kia Optima vs. Ford Fusion

The Fusion is a favorite of ours. But as Ford moves into SUV and truck production, the midsize Ford is on its way out. The optional engines make good power, and there's available all-wheel drive, which is something the Kia doesn't offer. But matching the feature content of the Kia means shelling out several thousands of dollars more than what you'd pay for a fully loaded Optima.

Compare Kia Optima & Ford Fusion features

Related Optima Articles

2019 Kia Optima First Drive

Updates Inside and Out Keep This Kia Competitive

Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorJune 19th, 2018

You don't want to be caught asleep at the switch in the midsize sedan segment. With the recent arrivals of the Honda Accord, Mazda 6 and Toyota Camry, Kia wanted to make sure the 2019 Kia Optima stayed fresh both in looks and in the minds of sedan buyers. Updates for this year include styling revisions, along with additional safety and entertainment features.

You Might Need to Squint

You'd have to park the 2018 and 2019 Kia Optimas side by side to spot the specific differences, but the styling refinements enhance Kia's design language. Every trim level gets its own subtle tweaks to freshen it up. The LX has a new wheel design, Kia Stinger-esque LED daytime running lights and a matte gray grille. The S receives projector-beam foglights, LED taillights, dual exhaust, gloss black exterior trim and 18-inch alloy wheels. The EX gets new 17-inch wheels, and the SX sees new 18-inch wheels and LED foglights.

On the inside, the changes are fewer but still important. The S gets push-button start, power front windows with one-touch operation, and a key fob that opens the trunk, too. The EX gets new leather seats with seat heaters, optional ambient multicolor interior lighting and a heated steering wheel. SX buyers can option red and black or bronze and black leather seats with the SXL package.

Some Things Haven't Changed

Kia left the Optima's range of engines and transmissions well enough alone. The LX and S trims get motivation from a 2.4-liter four-cylinder producing 185 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque and a six-speed automatic. The EX uses a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 178 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque and comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The SX comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 245 hp and a stout 265 lb-ft of torque that's hooked up to a six-speed automatic. All Optimas are front-wheel-drive.

Our seat time in the 2019 Kia Optima was spent in the SX, and we're pleased to report the way it goes down the road hasn't changed at all. The turbo engine gets you around town and up to highway speeds on such a broad wave of torque that you seldom feel the need to wring the motor anywhere near its 6,500-rpm redline. Gear changes aren't quite as crisp as those from a dual-clutch transmission, but in exchange you get an easy and smooth driving experience in slow-moving traffic. Should you want to hustle the Optima down a stretch of your favorite road, calling up Sport mode gives you sharper throttle response and makes the transmission hold onto gears a bit longer. Of course you've got paddle shifters if you want to change gears yourself.

The steering, ride and brakes haven't been tinkered with much either, and the Optima retains good body composure in day-to-day driving situations and remains as user-friendly as ever. Our only real beef comes from the low-profile tires, but we always have a love-hate relationship with those. In exchange for a slightly better turn-in response, the ride tends to suffer more than it should on broken pavement. To its credit, the Optima's suspension makes the best of it, but we'd like to see a bit more sidewall on this top trim level.

It's Not All Looks

Kia has also updated its safety and entertainment technology, and made sure to sprinkle it throughout the lineup. All Optimas get a driver attention warning system added to Kia's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. That suite of features includes blind-spot warning, reverse park distance warning, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane change assist, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning. Smart cruise control with stop-and-go functionality is standard on the EX and SX trims.

All Optimas feature an 8-inch touchscreen display, but Kia has restructured the Uvo entertainment system into three tiers. The first, Uvo Play, comes on the base LX and brings phone integration by way of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Midgrade S and EX models come with Uvo Link, which adds a 4G LTE hotspot to the previous system. Lastly, a version of Uvo Link with navigation is optional on the SX.

The Slightly Unknown

Pricing and fuel economy for the 2019 Kia Optima haven't been revealed yet, but you can expect them to be similar to last year's models, with the LX starting in the upper $22,000s to the SX breaking through the $30,000 barrier. Fuel economy is currently 29 mpg combined (25 city/36 highway) for the 2.4-liter, 31 mpg combined (28 city/37 highway) for the 1.6-liter, and 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway) for the 2.0-liter. Shoppers can expect to see the refreshed Optima on sale near the end of June, with pricing information being released close to that date.

FAQ

Is the Kia Optima a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Optima both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Kia Optima fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Optima gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 31 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Optima has 15.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Optima. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Kia Optima?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Kia Optima:

  • Restyled exterior includes new headlights, wheels and trim pieces
  • Comprehensive driver assistance features now standard on all Optimas
  • Revised Uvo infotainment offerings
  • Part of the fourth Optima generation introduced in 2016
Learn more

Is the Kia Optima reliable?

To determine whether the Kia Optima is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Optima. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Optima's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Kia Optima a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Kia Optima is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Optima and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Optima is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Optima?

The least-expensive 2019 Kia Optima is the 2019 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,990.

Other versions include:

  • LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,990
  • S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,990
  • EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $26,890
  • SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $31,990
Learn more

What are the different models of Kia Optima?

If you're interested in the Kia Optima, the next question is, which Optima model is right for you? Optima variants include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of Optima models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Kia Optima

The 2019 Kia Optima is a midsize sedan available in four trim levels, each of which comes generously equipped relative to the price. With each trim level, more luxury and technology features become available, but Kia has managed to keep the price increases reasonable between the trims. But it's not just convenience and tech features that are standard equipment, as Kia has now made its suite of driver safety aids standard across all Optimas.

The 2019 Kia Optima comes in LX, S, EX and SX trim levels. Powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, the entry-level LX is equipped with a good amount of standard features, including automatic headlights, a rearview camera, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring. The only optional package adds noise-reducing front windows and a power driver's seat.

The S slots between the LX and EX in terms of price, and it adds larger wheels, cloth and leather upholstery, and a rear spoiler for a sportier look and feel. The EX is a luxury-oriented trim with a more economical engine (a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder) and upgrades that include leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control and heated front seats. There's even an additional package for more luxury features. Overall, we think the EX, even though the powertrain might not be to everyone's liking, is the best value if you don't need the performance-minded SX.

The SX is driven by a powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with 245 horsepower on tap. It's equipped with a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded leather upholstery and additional tech features. However, if you're looking at an EX with the Premium package, the SX is pretty close in price. And the SX is the only choice if you want a fully loaded Optima. The SX Limited package provides an upscale cabin that looks and feels more luxurious than other fully loaded rivals in the midsize sedan class.

The Optima's base price is competitive for the class, but you'll find the Optima becomes an even better value as you move up the trim ladder, comparing features for the price. Even at the SX level, the Optima stands out from the competition, with greater feature content, eye-catching cabin trim and two-tone leather upholstery. When you're ready to dive into the midsize sedan segment, let Edmunds help choose the right 2019 Kia Optima for you.

2019 Kia Optima Sedan Overview

The 2019 Kia Optima Sedan is offered in the following styles: LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Kia Optima Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Optima Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Optima Sedan 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Optima Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Optima Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Optima Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including LX, S, EX, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Kia Optima Sedan here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Kia Optima Sedan?

2019 Kia Optima Sedan SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2019 Kia Optima Sedan SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,360. The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Optima Sedan SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $6,945 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,945 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,415.

The average savings for the 2019 Kia Optima Sedan SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 18.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Kia Optima Sedan SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Kia Optima Sedans are available in my area?

2019 Kia Optima Sedan Listings and Inventory

There are currently 5 new 2019 [object Object] Optima Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,040 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Kia Optima Sedan. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $9,139 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Optima Sedan available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Optima Sedan for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Kia Optima Sedan Optima Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Kia Optima for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,271.

Find a new Kia for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,939.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Kia Optima Sedan and all available trim types: LX, SX, S, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Kia Optima Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Kia Optima Sedan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials

Related 2019 Kia Optima Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles