5 star reviews: 70 %

4 star reviews: 30 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 23 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Way better than Camry

Ronald O , 06/09/2019

LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

This was such a good option. The car practically drives itself on the highway. It’s modern and turns heads. The headlights could be better and I plan on replacing the bulb with LED headlight. The seats are comfy and the car has a nice acceleration. We chose this over the Camry and wouldn’t go back. This is way better and it has better reviews than even a Honda CRV!

4 out of 5 stars, A great car.

Greg R , 02/22/2019

EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I have owned the ex 12,15,17,19. (non premium) The 12-15 was great overall cars, the 17 was comfortable but it was slow the 19 is a combination of a luxury and a sports feeling car. When I tested the car at the dealer I was amazed by the technology that it had. lane assist, blind spot and detection while in reverse. As far as comfort I am a big guy and I first tested the the S model. This model did not feel comfortable to me but the ex did. compared to the 2017 I was taken away and excited by the speed. Yes I can pass cars now without shifting in low and while comfort level mode (eco) After the test drive I wanted the car so bad I gave up my 2017 with 48K on it and took out a high interest loan to get this car I was so excited by it. A week later I Still love the car, but as a consumer I was un aware I was getting a DCT Transmission. This Transmission is not as smooth as a conventional transmission and this transmission have had previous complaints with other manufactures. However; while some vehicles had bad luck with them other manufactures have had good luck as time went on. What got me aware of this was the occasional jerk or shake at low speeds. According to my research this is normal. This is a Dual Clutch Transmission that acts like a manual but has the convenience of a automatic. My Feelings are mixed on it, but it's supposed to give me better gas millage since it's 7 speed and more power along with the turbo. And yes I love the power in the car. I guess for me the ex model is the best it's got the smaller 17 inch wheels for a more comfortable ride the 18's no doubt are better for performance but i like a softer road feel. The inside of the car looks and tech is awesome! . As far as the DCT that will take time for me to figure out how I feel. on one hand I love that I get to 40 to 50 mph in no time but on the other I'm giving up a small amount of comfort of a old fashion transmission Again it's not a major thing but something I have to learn about more and get used to. I would definitely recommend the car just be aware of the Transmission difference.

5 out of 5 stars, Best looking car on the road

John Marley , 12/01/2018

EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Best Value for money. Safety features like Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot monitoring, front collision warning and automatic braking - all standard in the EX model. I recommend getting the EX model as lot of comfort and safety features are standard. Except for Panoramic roof and navigation ( which are options ), the EX has everything you need. Among the negatives - Interior color choices are limited. Black or Grey( only with some exteriors ). Dealers adding ridiculous amount of unwanted add ons, which can increase the price up. If you can find a dealer who can sell without unnecessary junk, you should be able to score an EX model for invoice minus holdback ( $800 ) minus rebate ( $2500 ) all close to $24000 aproximately

5 out of 5 stars, Unmatched Value

Greg , 06/02/2019

EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I would like to start my review off by saying that I have never owned a mid-size sedan before, and most vehicles I have owned in the past have been old used cars, or low trim new economy sedans. I do have four years experience working on cars though, so I've seen the good, the bad and the ugly first hand. I mention this because of the simple fact that this vehicle, based on it's pricing, made it possible for me to start driving a near top level trim of what I believe is one of the sharpest looking cars on the road under $30,000. The ride is so smooth, and I really love the sound dampening windows on the EX trim. It makes a huge difference on highway driving and really allows you to enjoy the radio. It's not as "engaging" as some of its counterparts but I'm not the type of driver that drag races people to the next stop sign/light. With that said I have given it some throttle and did feel it had a decent punch, thanks to the turbo. I love Android Auto because I can turn an 8" display into a nav system with Google maps, I can listen to and browse (to a degree) Spotify or iHeartRadio, and best of all I don't have to struggle to tell my system to call Mom, and it respond with "Did you mean to call Work?" This is made possible by the Google Assistant which is ages better at voice recognition than standard Bluetooth systems, and also has years of my own personal voice history stored. Speaking of the radio, I'm not an audiophile but I am pretty picky when I comes to sound. The base system is about average for a non-premium, but I do hear rattling in the door panel even without the bass cranked to 11. I live in Upstate NY and so the heated seats will be a welcome luxury for me, I've even used them on a couple of cooler spring nights and found they heat up fast. Overall, as most reviewers have stated, the cabin is just really well composed and easy to use, something a lot of vehicles fail to do. Overall I am very happy with this vehicle. I've received a lot of compliments on the look. And knowing the vehicles I've driven in the past a lot of people have been surprised I could afford it.

