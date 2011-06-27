  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima Hybrid
  4. 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid
  5. 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2021 Kia K5
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com

2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan

What’s new

  • Additional standard features this year
  • EX is the only available trim for 2019
  • Minor exterior styling updates
  • Part of the second Optima Hybrid generation introduced in 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet interior around town and on the highway
  • Available 60/40-split rear seats increase the cargo area
  • Plenty of available safety and luxury features
  • Some rival hybrid sedans get better fuel economy
  • The sloping roofline limits rear headroom
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Kia Optima Hybrid for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
MSRP Starting at
$28,090
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Optima Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

With only one trim level available, it's got to be the EX. But we like all the extra features that come as part of the Technology package — the one and only option package available. Even with these extra luxury and technology items added, including a powerful 10-speaker stereo, a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats, the Optima Hybrid is still competitively priced.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2019 Kia Optima takes everything you get with a regular Optima — plenty of features for the price, as well as a comfortable interior and a pleasant ride quality — and adds on some extra goodness. You get an EPA-estimated 41 mpg in combined city/highway driving as well as 192 horsepower. Those are noteworthy increases compared to a regular Optima.

It's true that most rival midsize hybrid sedans typically offer a tad better fuel economy than the Optima. Also, some other manufacturers have packaged the battery packs to not impinge on cargo space — the Optima Hybrid loses 2.5 cubic feet to its hybridization. From a driving standpoint, however, the Optima is among the best. While you'll want to consider rivals such as the Honda Accord, the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and the Toyota Camry, the Optima Hybrid is definitely a competitive option.

2019 Kia Optima Hybrid models

The 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid is a five-passenger midsize sedan available in one trim level. It's powered by the combination of an electric motor and 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which together make 192 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque. The Optima Hybrid comes well-equipped with standard features, but there is one available package to dress up the Kia even further.

The only trim level available is the EX, and it comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights and power-folding mirrors. Inside, leather seating includes a 10-way adjustable driver's seat, a six-way adjustable passenger seat and heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Dual-zone climate control and rear-seat air vents are standard, as is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 7-inch touchscreen, keyless entry and push-button ignition. Reverse assistance, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring and lane keeping assist are all included in the Optima's standard suite of driver aids.

The Technology package adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a 10-way power-adjustable passenger seat, adaptive LED headlights and laminated front door windows to reduce road noise for a quieter cabin. Inside, there's a panoramic sunroof and auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 10-speaker, 630-watt Harman Kardon stereo system, an 8-inch touchscreen, a heated steering wheel, LED interior lights, and ventilated front seats. Forward collision warning and assist, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control are also added.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

Though we haven't driven the Optima Hybrid yet, we have tested the mechanically related Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. We expect the Optima will pull away smoothly from a stop thanks to its initial electric-only power. But outright performance and handling are likely to be a bit disappointing.

Comfort

The regular Optima sedan delivers a smooth ride on all kinds of pavement, and the cabin is quiet at highway speeds. We're not as thrilled with the seats, though.

Seat comfort

Heated front seats are standard; ventilated seats and heated rear seats are options. The front seats are roomy but lack lateral side bolstering. The rear seats are also spacious, but the low-mounted cushion may lack support for average-size adults.

Ride comfort

The regular Optima sedan absorbs small, high-frequency bumps pretty well for an overall smooth ride. Larger undulations cause some jostling but not significantly more than rivals in this class. The Hybrid's ride quality should not be that different despite the different powertrain.

Interior

The Optima's interior, regardless of model or trim, isn't especially exciting visually. That said, it serves its functions well. The feature set makes you feel as if you're getting a lot more for your money, although the quality of materials feels a bit mediocre.

Ease of use

We give the Optima high marks for its easy-to-use infotainment system and readable physical buttons that are logically placed. The primary controls are all within reach, and there's no guesswork with buttons that are a bit out of the way.

Getting in/getting out

When the tall door openings are free from obstructions, passengers can access their seats with little difficulty. The doors are adequately short in length to provide access in tight parking spots.

Roominess

The front seats have plenty of space for larger passengers, and the range of adjustments will cover short and tall occupants. The rear outboard seats benefit from an abundance of legroom, but headroom is only adequate for adults of average height.

Visibility

The Optima's cabin feels big and airy thanks to large windows and narrow roof pillars, but the high rear decklid and rear-seat headrests obscure the rearward view. The standard rearview camera and optional parking sensors help reduce blind spots.

Quality

Plenty of plastic is used throughout the interior, but it's sturdy and the texture is visually appealing. The car feels as solid as any other sedan in the class.

Utility

With 13.4 cubic feet of storage, trunk space is slightly less than the class average for a midsize hybrid sedan. It gains extra points for 60/40-split rear seats, though the opening is on the small side. Inside, there's plenty of space for personal items in the many bins and pockets.

Technology

Kudos to Kia for an easy-to-use infotainment system with high-quality graphics and plenty of redundant physical buttons so you don't get lost in menus. Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are appreciated.

Driver aids

Reverse assistance, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, and lane keeping assist are all now included in the Optima's standard suite of driver aids. But most of the latest driver safety aids, such as lane departure warning and forward collision warning, are optional.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    EX 4dr Sedan features & specs
    EX 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
    MSRP$28,090
    MPG 39 city / 45 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower192 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Optima Hybrid safety features:

    Blind-Spot Detection System
    Illuminates a light on either of the Optima's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
    Autonomous Emergency Braking
    Sounds a warning if the Optima detects an imminent front collision. The brakes automatically engage to avoid or lessen an impact.
    Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
    Sounds a warning if a vehicle is approaching the Optima from the side while it is in reverse.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.8%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Kia Optima Hybrid vs. the competition

    Kia Optima Hybrid vs. Honda Accord Hybrid

    Adding hybrid capability to the redesigned Honda Accord should be a slam dunk since the new Accord has impressed with its style, space and upmarket feel. But even with impressive fuel economy ratings, the hybrid version leaves a bit to be desired. Some might find the noises emitted by the powertrain to be irritating, while the brakes can be both touchy at high speeds and not as effective as a regular Accord's.

    Compare Kia Optima Hybrid & Honda Accord Hybrid features

    Kia Optima Hybrid vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid

    There's a lot to like about the 2019 Camry Hybrid, not least of which is its stellar fuel economy in LE trim. No sacrifices have been made to turn the car into a hybrid either, as it offers the same interior and cargo volumes. But the ride in the LE version is a bit on the floaty side, something that's fixed in the higher trim levels. And we're still not enamored with Toyota's multimedia system.

    Compare Kia Optima Hybrid & Toyota Camry Hybrid features

    Kia Optima Hybrid vs. Ford Fusion Hybrid

    The 2019 Ford Fusion mixes style with substance and pretty decent fuel economy. The Fusion Hybrid definitely gets the driving part right, and it's one hybrid you'll want to use to drive the scenic route. The infotainment system is powerful and easy to operate, but visibility to the rear suffers thanks to the Fusion's sleek styling. It can also get a bit expensive when optioned up.

    Compare Kia Optima Hybrid & Ford Fusion Hybrid features

    FAQ

    Is the Kia Optima Hybrid a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Optima Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Kia Optima Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Optima Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 41 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Optima Hybrid has 13.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Optima Hybrid. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid:

    • Additional standard features this year
    • EX is the only available trim for 2019
    • Minor exterior styling updates
    • Part of the second Optima Hybrid generation introduced in 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Kia Optima Hybrid reliable?

    To determine whether the Kia Optima Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Optima Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Optima Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Optima Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid?

    The least-expensive 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid is the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,090.

    Other versions include:

    • EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $28,090
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Kia Optima Hybrid?

    If you're interested in the Kia Optima Hybrid, the next question is, which Optima Hybrid model is right for you? Optima Hybrid variants include EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). For a full list of Optima Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid

    Proving that hybrids don't have to be weird-looking pods of efficiency, the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid remains a stylish, practical sedan. And like other Kias, the Optima Hybrid is chock-full of standard features backed up by a strong warranty.

    The 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid carries over nearly unchanged this year, but it does get a few additional features, including heated leather seats, dual-zone climate control and a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat.

    Power for the Optima Hybrid comes from the combination of an electric motor and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, which combine to make 192 horsepower. Kia uses a six-speed automatic for its more familiar gear-shifting experience, whereas other manufacturers incorporate a continuously variable automatic transmission. Fuel economy for the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid is rated at 41 mpg combined (39 city/45 highway).

    Inside, the Optima Hybrid is nearly indistinguishable from the standard Optima with clean, straightforward design, excellent ergonomics and good-quality materials. There's plenty of space and visibility for front passengers, but taller rear passengers might want a little bit more headroom. Also, rearward visibility is reduced because of the Optima's swoopy styling.

    Cargo space does take a small hit due to the hybrid battery packaging, and the result is a loss of 2.5 cubic feet (now at 13.4 cubic feet) compared to the gasoline-powered sedan. But with 60/40-split folding rear seats, the Optima Hybrid still provides one of the more spacious trunks in the class.

    As for available trim levels, there's only one: the EX. It's already well-equipped, but there's also an optional Technology package that adds such niceties as ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, more driver safety aids, acoustically insulated front glass and adaptive cruise control. Whatever your choice, let Edmunds help you find the perfect 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid for you.

    2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan Overview

    The 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan is offered in the following styles: EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Optima Hybrid Sedan.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Optima Hybrid Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including EX, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedans are available in my area?

    2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Optima Hybrid Sedan for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan Optima Hybrid Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Kia Optima Hybrid for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,951.

    Find a new Kia for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,014.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan and all available trim types: EX. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Kia lease specials

    Related 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles