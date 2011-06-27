  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
  4. 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

EX Premium

EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

  • Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 24 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $6,343
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $5,143
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 48 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $4,543
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Lender

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Qualified customers may receive Bonus Cash towards purchase

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Kia Motor Finance.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 66 months at $15.54 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 75 months at $15.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 84 months at $13.62 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3608/04/202009/09/2020
    0%4808/04/202009/09/2020
    0%6008/04/202009/09/2020
    0.9%6608/04/202009/09/2020
    1.9%7208/04/202009/09/2020
    3.9%7508/04/202009/09/2020
    3.9%8408/04/202009/09/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
Ad
7 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Kia Niro
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com

All 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles