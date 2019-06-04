2019 Kia Niro EV SUV
What’s new
- New electric-only version of the Kia Niro
- Estimated 239 miles of range
- Part of the first Niro generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Lots of standard safety features
- Plenty of driving range for an affordable EV
- Fun to drive, with zippy acceleration and surprisingly decent handling
- Clever interior storage solutions
- All-wheel drive isn't available despite crossover-like styling
- Leather upholstery is a little stiff
Which Niro EV does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.3 / 10
Consumers have spoken up: They want an electric vehicle that is full of features, offers a long driving range and doesn't look like a prop from a science fiction movie. Kia, for its part, is satiating that demand with the new 2019 Niro EV.
For starters, you can drive the Niro EV for an estimated 239 miles before you'll need to recharge. That's more than enough for most daily driving tasks and the occasional weekend trip. And when it's time to charge, you can hook up to the Niro's standard fast-charger port to add about 100 miles' worth of driving range in about 30 minutes (or go from 0% to 80% in 75 minutes). Otherwise, if you're at home and plugged into a 220-volt wall socket, the Niro's onboard charger can fill up the battery in about 9.5 hours.
Kia has also given the Niro EV a robust electric motor that produces 201 horsepower and 291 lb-ft of torque. When it's time to slow down, you can adjust the amount of regenerative braking, from minimal to aggressive, to let the car send some of the braking energy back to the battery.
Another benefit to the Niro EV is its high degree of infotainment and safety technology. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration are standard, as are adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot detection, front collision mitigation and lane departure warning.
Just like the regular Niro, which is a gasoline-electric hybrid, the Niro EV has SUV-like styling. All-wheel drive isn't part of the package, but you do get 18.5 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats. And if you need more, fold down the seatbacks for a healthy 53 cubic feet. The interior is roomy and suitable for tall passengers, and the seats are plush enough for all the miles the Niro can travel on a charge.
Are there other EVs with similar range? The Chevrolet Bolt and the Hyundai Kona EV come to mind, as does the Nissan Leaf Plus. But the Niro has a roomier rear seat than the Kona, more power than the Leaf Plus, and better active driver assists than the Bolt. It's definitely worth checking out if you're shopping for an electric vehicle.
2019 Kia Niro EV models
The 2019 Kia Niro EV is a five-passenger battery electric vehicle available in two trim levels. It starts with the EX, which comes with an excellent set of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen display and many advanced driver safety aids. The EX Premium adds luxury items such as leather upholstery and premium audio.
Powering both trims is a 64-kWh lithium battery and an electric motor that produces 201 horsepower and 291 lb-ft of torque. The combination allows the Niro EV to travel an estimated 239 miles on a charge. A Combined Charging System (CCS) DC fast charger and a 7.2-kW Level 2 charger are both included to take care of charging duties.
The EX comes with 17-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, roof rails, heated power-folding side mirrors, an acoustic-damping front windshield, heat-reflecting front side windows, and tinted rear windows. On the inside, you get a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, automatic climate control (with vents for the rear passengers), a 7-inch central touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system.
Safety equipment is also well-represented. The Niro EV EX comes with blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and a rearview camera.
The EX Premium model features LED taillights and interior lighting, a sunroof, rear parking sensors, heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a larger 8-inch infotainment screen with navigation, an eight-speaker audio system and a wireless phone charger.
Because both Niros come well-equipped, there aren't many option packages for them. You can get a wireless phone charger added on to your EX model, and EX Premium models can get a Launch package that includes an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink buttons, LED headlights, a heated steering wheel, a cargo cover, and both front and rear parking sensors. Niros sold in cold-climate areas also come with a battery heater and a heat pump.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.3 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.0
The Niro EV may be marketed as a crossover, but it moves and handles like a hot hatch. Power is plentiful, immediate and delivered smoothly. Braking distances are good with straight, consistent stops. The Niro offers partial one-pedal driving, but it won't bring you to a complete stop unless you hold the steering paddle. The steering is direct but doesn't translate very much feedback from the road. When pushed, the Niro's suspension keeps the car planted and composed. It's fun to drive this car quickly.
The eco tires are the biggest limiting factor here. Better tires might improve things like the numb steering, but we think the benefit to the Niro's range and the long tread life are worth the performance sacrifice.
Comfort8.5
We like the way the Niro rides. The battery pack keeps the weight low, and the EV's sophisticated multilink suspension keeps road imperfections in check without being overly soft or bouncy. The seats are well-shaped but firm, and they don't offer a ton of adjustment. The dual-zone climate control works quickly and evenly, and the rear air vents are a welcome feature for passengers. Heated and ventilated seats are optional, which is a bit rare in this class but not at this price.
It's supremely quiet too, with little wind, tire or road noise coming into the cabin. At low speeds, the car emits a futuristic whirring sound that's required to help alert pedestrians. It fades away above 20 mph.
Interior8.5
Kia nailed the Niro's interior. There's plenty of legroom and headroom in the rear — something we've knocked some competitors for not having — and quite a bit of open space up front because of the fully electronic shifter.
Complaints are few: Visibility could be better with larger windows, and more height adjustment for the driver's seat would improve the driving position. Otherwise, the wide-opening doors and a slightly higher hip point make getting in and out easy for both front and rear passengers.
Utility7.5
Rear cargo space is likely the Niro's weakest aspect, placing near the bottom of the class with the Chevy Bolt when it comes to total storage capacity. But even so, the space itself is wide and the seats fold flat, which makes it usable. By the numbers, though, it falls short of models such as the Hyundai Kona and the Nissan Leaf.
It's not all bad news. There are a good number of places for small items and a sizable pass-through in the console that makes accessing cubbies and bins a cinch. All four doors feature pockets and water bottle holders. The main cupholders are adjustable and can be folded away to provide another bin or room for larger water bottles. Finally, a large rear seat with easily accessible latches makes it relatively easy to install or remove a car seat.
Technology8.5
The Niro's infotainment system is functional and easy to use, but the interface itself looks dated and bland. There are EV-specific screens that show range, driving data and more, which is a welcome feature for eco-conscious drivers. We wish the touchscreen was either larger or placed higher on the dash. Syncing a smartphone is easy, and the Niro quickly reconnects once you get back inside. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. There are one data and two charging USB ports as well as a wireless charging pad.
Like the Kona Electric, the Niro offers a full suite of advanced driver aids standard, though the execution could be improved. We like the smooth and easy operation of the adaptive cruise control, especially in traffic, but we found the lane-centering to be too aggressive, constantly fighting your hands to keep things straight.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Kia Niro EV.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- appearance
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- electrical system
- comfort
- safety
- dashboard
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- technology
- fuel efficiency
- spaciousness
- road noise
- lights
- infotainment system
- warranty
- climate control
- acceleration
- visibility
- brakes
- steering wheel
- wheels & tires
Most helpful consumer reviews
We drove the Nissan Leaf Plus (dubbed "fuddy-duddy" with a chintzy interior by the spouse, although we liked the size and driving dynamics), the Chevy Bolt Premier (fun to drive, but the styrofoam dashboard and the ass-killing seats...what was GM thinking), the i3 (fun and completely impractical and overpriced)...you get the picture. The Kia Niro EV in the EX Premium trim hits all the right notes: comfortable seats, logical layout, tons of safety features, excellent range for everyday driving (ignore the MPG on this review -- n/a to this car), reasonable storage space, and look at that warranty. Don't buy any EV, just lease it. We're extremely pleased with our choice.
I really like driving this car with it's excellent acceleration and features. My favorite feature is the adaptive cruise control. Set the maximum speed you want and it tracks the car ahead if it is traveling at a lower speed. Another great feature that isn't often mentioned is the Auto Hold. Bring the car to a stop at a light and it stays in place without holding the brake pedal. Just touch the accelerator to go when the traffic starts moving. The regenerative braking is adjustable but there is an Auto Regen setting that works great to slow the car when the traffic ahead slows. On the Premium model, the cooled seats are another feature we have really enjoyed during the summer months. I also like the option of the real time tire pressure display. With normal driving, charging has only been needed about once a week on a Level 2 charger. While the car is not self driving, it comes very close on roads with well marked lanes. It takes care of all the normal driving and you just need to take over for any unusual circumstances. It would be nice to have an automated tailgate but it is easy to operate the manual gate with one hand. Overall, the Niro EV is a car that does a lot for the driver and quickly spoils you with the advantages of electric driving.
This is fun to drive, flies off the line with plenty of wheel spins if you wanted to. But I felt that ECO mode driving was sufficient for me to use on daily commute. Its' 239 mile range is superb in these days in age for it's base trim, EX model starting at $ 38k here in the US and with the supplies becoming more available, we should expect some incentives to go along in the near future. This EV is very powerful off the line, therefore making it really fun to drive when maneuvering in and out of traffic. But I felt it has too much power for the size and weight of the car that I couldn't get a good launch off the line without having to spin the wheel and losing the control of the car altogether. This car is all about the tech! All the safety features you need are standard, which includes blind side monitor, lane keep assist, frontal collision avoidance and adoptive cruise control. It also has so many little cool and useful gadgets that you'll find it interesting finding out all these one by one as you drive. I opted for EX Premium trim as lease cost was only about $ 10 more per month and it include moon roof and leather seats among few other options added. All in all, it's affordable 200+ mile EV compared to other similary equipped and ranged EVs out there right now. And I trust that Kia will deliver what they promised in quality and battery life. We'll wait and see.
Excellent range and loaded with safety features. I am getting 348 miles of range in the warm weather and just about 295 in the winter. Kia has really nailed it with the user interface and UVO system as it is very user friendly. There are only two things this car really needs and one is all wheel drive and the other is memory seat settings for the drivers seat. I have the EX Premium model and it has the LED lights with Auto bright lights that are awesome. It also has stop and go cruise control that will steer for me when it can read the lines in the road.
2019 Kia Niro EV video2019 Kia Niro EV | First Look | Paris Auto Show
2019 Kia Niro EV | First Look | Paris Auto Show
[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: We first saw the Kia Niro EV, as it'll be known in the US, back at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. Now, nine months later, it's making its debut in production form here in Paris, and we're told it'll be in US dealerships next year. Apart from a new grill and a bit of blue detail, it looks pretty much like any other Niro, which I think is a good thing. It doesn't feel the need to shout about its eco-pretensions. It should be effective, though. Kia's claiming a range around 240 miles, which will be highly competitive up against rivals like the Chevy Volt and Nissan LEAF. Inside, you get a bit more blue detailing, an extra storage box where the gear stick once was, and this 7-inch touch screen has been reconfigured with more information. There's even a function that allows you to calculate how much carbon dioxide you save by choosing EV compared with a gasoline alternative, so you can feel extra smug and self-righteous.
Edmunds Editor-in-Chief Alistair Weaver takes a close look at the production-ready 2019 Kia Niro EV at the Paris auto show. Aside from its grille-turned-charge-port and some blue detailing, the fully electric Niro looks like any other Niro, which Alistair endorses. Check out the video for more details on the new Niro EV.
Sponsored cars related to the Niro EV
Features & Specs
|EX 4dr SUV
electric DD
|MSRP
|$38,500
|MPG
|123 city / 102 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 3800 rpm
|EX Premium 4dr SUV
electric DD
|MSRP
|$44,000
|MPG
|123 city / 102 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Niro EV safety features:
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Detects and alerts you with visual and audio warnings when a vehicle in the adjacent lane is in your blind spot.
- Smart Cruise Control
- Maintains a set speed and distance behind the car ahead and will bring the car to a stop briefly before relinquishing control.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Identifies lane markings and alerts you if you begin to drift out of your lane.
Kia Niro EV vs. the competition
Kia Niro EV vs. Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
The Niro Plug-In Hybrid makes sense if you prefer the more traditional approach to fueling your car. It has a gasoline engine in conjunction with an electric powertrain to allow the Niro PHEV to switch to hybrid mode when the battery is empty. Its EV range, however, is only 26 miles.
Kia Niro EV vs. Hyundai Kona Electric
The Kona and the Niro share similar powertrains, but the Kona provides a slight edge thanks to its estimated 258 miles of driving range, compared to the Niro's 239 miles. Chalk it up to a smaller footprint and lighter weight. For most buyers, the deciding factor could come down to choosing between the Niro's roomier rear seat or the Kona's better range.
Kia Niro EV vs. Chevrolet Bolt EV
The Bolt's smaller size is a boon for city dwellers and street parkers alike. It still has a decent-size rear seat and cargo space, too. We also like the Bolt's more appealing regenerative braking system since you can adjust it to provide a true one-pedal driving experience. But the Niro counters with a nicer interior and less polarizing styling.
FAQ
Is the Kia Niro EV a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Kia Niro EV?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Kia Niro EV:
- New electric-only version of the Kia Niro
- Estimated 239 miles of range
- Part of the first Niro generation introduced for 2017
Is the Kia Niro EV reliable?
Is the 2019 Kia Niro EV a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Niro EV?
The least-expensive 2019 Kia Niro EV is the 2019 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,500.
Other versions include:
- EX 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $38,500
- EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $44,000
What are the different models of Kia Niro EV?
More about the 2019 Kia Niro EV
2019 Kia Niro EV SUV Overview
The 2019 Kia Niro EV SUV is offered in the following styles: EX 4dr SUV (electric DD), and EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2019 Kia Niro EV SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Niro EV SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Niro EV SUV 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Niro EV SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Niro EV SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Niro EV SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including EX, EX Premium, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Kia Niro EV SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Kia Niro EV SUV?
2019 Kia Niro EV SUV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD)
The 2019 Kia Niro EV SUV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,335. The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Niro EV SUV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) is trending $3,876 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,876 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,459.
The average savings for the 2019 Kia Niro EV SUV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) is 8.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2019 Kia Niro EV SUV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Kia Niro EV SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Kia Niro EV SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 26 new 2019 [object Object] Niro EV SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,030 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Kia Niro EV SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,327 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Niro EV SUV available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Niro EV SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Kia Niro EV SUV Niro EV SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Kia Niro EV for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,559.
Find a new Kia for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,727.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Kia Niro EV SUV and all available trim types: EX, EX Premium. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Kia Niro EV SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Kia Niro EV SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Kia lease specials
Related 2019 Kia Niro EV SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2020 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Silverado 2500HD
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 BMW i8
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Audi R8 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- Subaru BRZ 2020