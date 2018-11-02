5 star reviews: 47 %

4 star reviews: 8 %

3 star reviews: 9 %

2 star reviews: 14 %

1 star reviews: 22 %

Average user rating: 3.4 stars based on 36 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1 out of 5 stars, I wish I could give this one star

Adam Greenberg , 08/15/2019

Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)

My soft top tore after 6 months. It developed a small tear right above a support bar for the top. When you look online this is a common problem, and yet Jeep denies its a defect and is trying to blame this damage from the consumer. The brand new jeep had less than 2,000 summer miami miles on it. Their customer service is absolutely atrocious

2 out of 5 stars, 2019 Jeep Wrangler JL, the Steering Story

Ranger , 05/28/2019

Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)

This review is for my brand new Jeep Wrangler JL 2-door hard top in ocean blue metallic color. This vehicle was built in April 2019. It is stock, with no mods or consumer-added equipment. I’m writing this review with 250 miles on the odometer. I’ve been driving Wranglers since 2002, and this is my third one after owning a Wrangler Sport X and a Wrangler Sahara, both 2-door configurations. The JL model was introduced in 2018 and replaces the JK model which has been discontinued. Taken as a whole, the JL is a more refined vehicle with a better ride and numerous improvements described on this and other websites. If it were not for one glaring fault, I would wholeheartedly recommend the 2019 Wrangler JL to anyone interested in owning one of these vehicles which are uniquely qualified for off-road use. They are over-priced, but you will not find many competitors that have the appearance of the Wrangler and its off-road capabilities. Unfortunately, however, the current manufacturer of Jeep vehicles, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has somehow managed to devise a steering system in the JL Wrangler which takes lots of the joy out of owning and driving it. From the first drive out of the dealer’s parking lot, I noticed that the steering of the new Wrangler had a vague and wandering feel totally different than my previous Jeeps or any other vehicle I have owned. On the interstate, the steering is downright frightening and requires two-handed control to keep it from wandering into adjacent lanes. I cannot relax and rely on my driving instincts while driving this vehicle; to do so will result in loss of control. I immediately began to investigate as to whether this was unique to my particular vehicle, or to a larger group. The salesman and service manager where I bought it professed ignorance about any such problem. However, a brief search on the internet revealed a plethora of complaints about the steering in the 2018 and 2019 Wrangler JL’s. The NHTSA has received over 500 complaints specifically addressing this issue with the JL’s. Internet forums specializing in Jeep Wranglers are awash with complaints and lengthy discussions about the terrible steering characteristics in the new Wrangler. And yet, there are some owners who have not experienced the flaw or have adapted to it, according to what I read on line. Even media-based reviewers have given this phenomenon scant notice. Of course, the manufacturer, as far as I can see, is somewhat mute about this issue and probably will not make it right until someone is killed or reviews such as this have a slowing effect on sales. My advice to anyone considering purchasing a new Wranger JL in any of its configurations would be to carefully test drive the exact one you may buy, both on a narrow two-lane road and on a highway where you can attain speeds over 55 mph. If your prospective new vehicle steers normally for you, go for it. However, if it feels strange, seems to want to wander, or feels like you’re driving in a wind storm, you may want to reconsider, because it will probably be a long time before FCA acknowledges the problem and fixes it. Update: After putting over 2000 miles on the JL which I reviewed several months ago (see above) I am updating my review. This may only apply to my vehicle and is not intended to negate the thousands of other JL owners' steering complaints. My new 2019 Wrangler JL Sport, when brand new, had terrible steering as I described above; however that situation has greatly improved without any intervention on my part. Now the Jeep's steering is almost what I would call normal, not quite as good as my 2016 Trailhawk, but so much improved that I now drive the vehicle without finding it necessary to concentrate on keeping the vehicle on track. The jeep is now actually fun to drive, as any Wrangler owner would hope to be the case. I must emphasize that this is not a case of my getting used to bad steering or developing new driving instincts to accommodate the original condition of the steering. Rather, it is a mechanical change brought about by use of the steering system. A couple things worth noting were that the steering on my Jeep was never loose with play, as noted by others. It always was responsive and would stay on track when I released the steering wheel. The problem was that it would not return to center track when the wheel was nudged and then released, as if there was no caster in the alignment. This required constant counter-correction for each correction made on the highway. It is likely that the joints in the steering system, being new and tight, were not allowing the inadequate caster and toe-in specs to overcome this tightness, thus requiring the constant driving adjustments. Now, with some limbering up, it almost steers normally. I hope others have experienced the same improvement.

1 out of 5 stars, Cylinder head failures

John , 09/02/2019

Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)

'Check engine' light coming on. After investigating, discovered is caused by overheating of #2 cylinder valve seats causing cylinder head failure caused by design flaw in production. Chrysler issued a service bulletin for covering the fix which entails an almost complete tear down of the engine to replace the cylinder head which requires the vehicle to be in the shop for three days or more. No doubt the jeep will never run the same after a cylinder head replacement. Beware.

2 out of 5 stars, Steering problem with JL Wrangler

Disappointed JL Owner , 10/07/2019

Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)

I purchased my 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon about one week ago. As I write this review, my Rubicon has about 300 miles on it. I'd love to give the Jeep a 5-star review, because it's a fantastic machine. But the vehicle has a problem with the steering that keeps me from recommending the JL - a problem that, in my opinion, is a significant safety issue. I had a long drive home from the dealership where I purchased my new Rubicon, but it didn't take long to realize how hard it was to keep the vehicle in my lane. When driving at highway speed, particularly, it constantly wanders from one side of the lane to the other, to the point where I have to keep both hands on the wheel and make constant adjustments to stay in my lane. It's as if there's excessive play in the wheel. At first I thought maybe it's just a "Jeep thing." But this is my second Rubicon - my first being a 2013 2-Door JK - and it never behaved this way. In researching Jeep Wrangler JLs prior to my purchase, I somehow missed all the complaints and reports of steering issues with the new JLs. Had I seen this, I would at least have been a more informed buyer. It wasn't until I began looking into whether there is some sort of adjustment or fix for the problem that I became aware that many other JL owners have encountered this steering problem. To date, the NHTSA has logged 138 complaints for the 2019 Wrangler JL. 121 of these complaints are related to steering issues. That's 88%! For 2018 models, there are 654 steering complaints. That's 76% of the total 858 complaints. I bought this Jeep, in part, so that my wife and I would have a better vehicle for taking trips - to see parts of our great Nation that we haven't seen, and to get to places that you need a Jeep to get to. As it stands, I'm not sure if we'll use the Jeep for this purpose. Driving the JL on the highway - having to constantly keep both hands on the wheel and make frequent adjustments - is tiring. I do hope Jeep comes up with a fix for this so that we - and others - can fully enjoy what the new Jeep JLs have to offer.

Write a review

See all 36 reviews