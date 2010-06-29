Monthly Update for September 2018 - 2018 Jeep Wrangler Long-Term Road Test

2018 Jeep Wrangler: Monthly Update for September 2018

by Calvin Kim, Road Test Engineer

Where Did We Drive It?

The month of September saw our 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited used for both on- and off-road pursuits. Plus, one of our staffers had her first time behind the wheel of our red Rubicon. But she didn't come away with a great first impression due to a few issues that popped up during her time in the driver's seat. And after those issues, another arose: Our Jeep was subject to a recall, but more on that in the Maintenance section below.

We've already established the Wrangler isn't the best-handling SUV on the market. Even so, it's not without its legions of fans. It has a strong enough following that Wrangler drivers will acknowledge one another with a wave, not just on the trail, but on the highway, too. If you're a Wrangler driver, tell us how you wave to your fellow Jeepers.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

For September, we spent 1,550 miles on the highway, on the street, and even off-road. Altogether, we filled up six times during the month and achieved a monthly fuel economy figure of 18 mpg, slightly higher than our lifetime average.

The difference in fuel economy when driving off-road isn't a big consideration unless you're on a multiday trip. It instead gets blended with street driving, which is what most Jeep off-roaders do anyway — they drive to the trailhead.

Average lifetime mpg: 17.5

EPA mpg rating: 20 combined (18 city/23 highway)

Best fill mpg: 32.7

Best range: 357.3 miles

Current odometer: 12,158 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

We received a recall regarding our Wrangler that affects multiple FCA group products. The NHTSA campaign number for the recall is 18V524000, while Chrysler's designation is U87. The issue relates to a faulty voltage regulator located within the powertrain control module (PCM) or the brains that determine how the powertrain functions. A failure of the PCM could lead to the engine suddenly turning off and causing a loss of power or an inability to start the engine.

Contact your local dealer to make arrangements to replace your PCM, though owners of affected vehicles should be notified directly.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"Here's my take on the Rubicon trim level. My guess is that for a lot of Wrangler buyers, it ends up being more of an appearance package than anything else. I mean, if you're doing such serious trail bashing that you need a rig with locking diffs, a disconnected sway bar and rock rails, are you really going to want to risk damage on your brand-new $50,000 Jeep? For most folks, the answer is 'no.'



"But here's a different viewpoint that I thought of: Because the Rubicon is so capable, it reduces the chance of damaging anything when you do go off-roading on trails that aren't crazy extreme. And realistically, those are the kind of trails you'll probably do in your new Jeep. In that sense, getting the Rubicon is kind of like having added peace of mind that you'll be bringing home your Jeep damage-free after a day of fun in the dirt." — Brent Romans, senior editor

"I've never driven a Jeep before, so my first outing with the Wrangler really gives a newbie's perspective. Almost right away, I found myself trying to get out of the work garage and not knowing where to find the window controls (they're on the lower dash, and they're nicely automatic). I actually had to reverse out of the garage exit lane and park in a spot to figure out where they were. I also was surprised to find the Rubicon has a stop-start system — it's pretty hard to miss with the engine noise. Thankfully, I was quickly able to find the button to disable it.



"Having read sundry reviews of Jeeps, I knew not to expect the best ride, so perhaps that's why I thought, 'Wow, this thing doesn't drive as bad as I thought it would.' Still, it doesn't exactly track very well, and you don't feel like it can speed up or make a turn quickly. Parallel parking is only comfortable if you've got an extra-large spot (which doesn't often happen in L.A.). All that said, I know I'm not Jeep's target customer. And I came away appreciating that the Wrangler has a certain gravitas, a don't-mess-with-me-I'm-going-rock-climbing-this-weekend attitude. People notice this vehicle and take it seriously." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

Comfort

"The Wrangler is one of those vehicles that make you think carefully about the term 'driver involvement.' On the freeway, it requires the same driver involvement as my '72 Chevy C10. You need to pay constant attention and have both hands on the wheel. Even using the entertainment interface to change songs can start an errant lane change. Still, you can't fault this thing because you know the freeway behavior is the result of its off-road prowess. Wish I could say the same about my truck." — Carlos Lago, manager, feature content

Technology-Audio

"A message for a Uconnect software update popped up on the touchscreen on the way to work and wouldn't let me do anything else, even adjust the radio. When this happens, you will find yourself listening to 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' on 80s on 8 whether you want to or not. The Jeep doesn't give you the option not to schedule the update and leave the screen." — Kathleen Clonts

Miscellaneous

"Is there a crash course I can take on the Jeep wave? Over a weekend with our Wrangler, I was surprised at how frequently I got a reaction from other Jeeps on the road. I don't know the etiquette, and fear I've been doing it all wrong. Sometimes it's a hand gesture, and sometimes it's a headlight flash. Wish there was something in the owner's manual. In any event, it's a cool phenomenon because it makes you feel like you're part of a tight community." — Carlos Lago

"I used our Wrangler for a little off-road adventuring over the Labor Day weekend. The trails were pretty easy, so using the Wrangler was overkill. As we showed in our recent comparison video, it was the kind of terrain that I could have driven a Subaru Crosstrek on and been just fine. All the same, I like how having the Wrangler inspires me to get outside and have some fun. I don't think any vehicle does it better." — Brent Romans