Monthly Update for February 2019 - 2018 Jeep Wrangler Long-Term Road Test

2018 Jeep Wrangler: Monthly Update for February 2019

by Calvin Kim, Vehicle Test Engineer

Where Did We Drive It?

Over hill and dale, and all around town, our 2018 Jeep Wrangler was used for everything from support vehicle to laundry hauler. And we were happy to have its beefy all-terrain tires in service thanks to the wetter-than-average weather that Southern California experienced in February.

With the rain and weather also came increased complaints about leaving the soft top in place, so we swapped back to the hardtop at the end of the month. Although it's easier to handle the rigid hardtop than the bulky soft top, we recommend you have at least two people to help move things into and out of position. Other than that, the included toolkit is all you need to complete the swap.

Aside from the obvious weather and noise protection that the hardtop provides, the flip-up hatch above the side-hinged door makes handling cargo much easier.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Even with the shorter month, our Wrangler visited the gas station eight times with a cumulative fill of 111.7 gallons of unleaded gas during February. That's because we drove it 2,025 miles, a very healthy number indeed. With most of those miles happening out on the highway, the average fuel economy figure for the month came out to an excellent 18.1 mpg.

Average lifetime mpg: 16.9

EPA mpg rating: 20 combined (18 city/23 highway)

Best fill mpg: 22.3

Best range: 357.3 miles

Current odometer: 20,631 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Utility

"This Wrangler has a good-size cargo area, but it's hard to use all of it. The small rear door is the only part that moves, so any items you want to put in must pass through an opening roughly 2 feet tall. I was doing laundry this past weekend that was stacked fairly high. I needed to take items out of my basket for it to fit inside the cargo area. If I had large items that were less flexible, I'd likely have to load the cargo from the rear seats." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

Miscellaneous

"Can we please get the hardtop installed on our Wrangler again? It's been cold and rainy in Los Angeles and the soft top lacks insulation. Plus, the plastic on the rear window is starting to show signs of wear and it's hard to see out of at night. " — Ron Montoya