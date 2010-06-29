Monthly Update for April 2019 - 2018 Jeep Wrangler Long-Term Road Test

2018 Jeep Wrangler: Monthly Update for April 2019

by Dan Edmunds, Director of Vehicle Testing

April was a busy month for our 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon and for a good reason. The middle of the month coincided with the annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, and that was pretty much that. There was no way I was going to repeat last year's mistake and miss another opportunity to drive our own Wrangler Rubicon on the slickrock in and around Moab.

The round trip to Moab and back represented 1,800 miles on its own, but of course I added numerous side trips along the way and tackled a trail or two during the event. All told, I'm responsible for more than 2,100 miles of this month's tally. But I didn't hog the Jeep all to myself. Brent Romans, Jason Kavanagh and Caroline Pardilla added another 800 miles' worth of exploits to the tally.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

You'd think that a 1,800-mile highway trip to Moab would be good for fuel economy, but things didn't quite play out that way. Nevada's interstate speed limit is 75 mph, and much of Utah is posted at 80 mph. Sipping fuel is not an option when you're driving a knobby-tired red brick at those speeds. And then there are the off-road sections. A memorable out-and-back side trip down Hole-in-the-Rock road represented 114 miles of dirt, and I added more detours off the branch of that massive side trip.

Nevertheless, the results from my portion of the monthly miles were better than the Jeep's lifetime average. The 2,111.4 miles that I drove averaged 19.6 mpg, which compares favorably to the Jeep's pre-trip lifetime average of 17.2 mpg. Also, the results can be said to round up to the Jeep's EPA combined rating of 20 mpg.

Factor in the other miles and the result is a 0.2 mpg rise in the Jeep's overall lifetime average, which is now 17.4 mpg. Along the way, my longest tank represented a new best-range mark. OK, 379.3 miles is but a single mile better than the previous best of 378.3 miles, but a win is a win.

The data also shows a new best tank of 24.6 mpg, but I'm not sure it counts. Yes, it was on a scenic two-lane with a 55-mph speed limit, and despite two low mountain passes the net elevation gain was about zero. But this was also a short 74.1-mile tank with a 3.016-gallon fill, an insurance top-up before I set out on the Hole-in-the-Rock side trip.

With so few gallons involved, any sort of early pump shutoff error would have a significant impact. Still, I didn't rush the fill-up, and the following tank does not look abnormally low in compensation as one might expect. I'll let it stand.

Average lifetime mpg: 17.4

EPA mpg rating: 20 combined (18 city/23 highway)

Best fill mpg: 24.6

Best range: 379.3 miles

Current odometer: 28,031 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

DIY oil and filter change: $40.40

1 gallon of wiper fluid: $3.27

Before the trip, I changed the Wrangler's oil in my driveway. The oil life monitor had dropped to 0%, so I bought a 5-gallon jug of 0W-20 synthetic oil and an actual Mopar oil filter from a local AutoZone. The job took 30 minutes, certainly less time than I would've spent waiting at a dealer. And now I know absolutely that it's got the right kind of oil specified in the owner's manual. I'm never quite sure if oil change technicians always do that, especially since 0W-20 synthetic oils are not universally specified, and repair shops generally get their oil from bulk overhead reel dispensers.

Besides, this ridiculously easy job might've only taken me 20 minutes if I hadn't stopped to take so many pictures of the process. The Jeep stands tall enough that no jack or jack stands are required, and nothing is easier to change than the Pentastar V6's top-mount cartridge oil filter.

My biggest problem came when attempting to pour in the contents of the tall and relatively awkward 5-quart jug of oil. Single-quart bottles are more expensive, but next time I'll go that route anyway because they're so much easier to handle and pour cleanly. Also, any leftover oil (there wasn't any here, but hear me out) will only amount to a slender 1-quart bottle on my garage shelf instead of a bulky 5-quart jug.

As for washer fluid, I went through a lot of that because of the rain we had this spring. The result was a massive Super Bloom you may have read about, which in turn led to a population explosion of butterflies. Try not to think about it too much, but that's why I went through so much wiper fluid.

The low wiper fluid light came on at one point and kept demanding my attention every time I restarted the Jeep. Fluid was still coming out despite the warnings, but I grew tired of canceling them repeatedly. I eventually gave up and stopped to buy a jug. The thing is, the entire contents of the 1-gallon jug wouldn't fit; about an inch and a half remained.

Come on, people. Make the reservoir big enough to hold an entire gallon jug when the warning light gets insistent. Is that too much to ask? Also, whose idea was it to sell wiper fluid in cylindrical jugs that roll around in your vehicle when you're not inclined to throw out the remainder?

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"The section of Utah Highway 12 between Escalante and Torrey, another tiny Utah town, is one of my all-time favorites. It's more scenic than I could possibly describe, and it's made up of an endless combination of curves, crests and dives. This road is best tackled in a sports car or motorcycle. Top-down in a modern Miata would be perfect.

"You'd think this kind of road would be torture in a four-door Wrangler Rubicon, a road to be tolerated on the way to somewhere else. But it wasn't. In fact, it was fun to hustle it through these endless and sometimes challenging bends. The same steering that is so indifferent when cruising straight is actually predictable and accurate when loaded up in flowing bends.

"The long brake pedal is likewise very easy to modulate smoothly and accurately when braking deep into corners. Also, the four-door has a long enough wheelbase to be steady, and its very short overhangs produce a very low polar moment of inertia that helps it feel responsive. Sure, its knobby tires and tall stance limit its overall potential, but the balance is there and it's a lot more willing and able than you'd ever guess." — Dan Edmunds, director of vehicle testing

• • • • • • • • • •

"The Easter Jeep Safari event included a chance to drive a JL Rubicon Unlimited just like ours, but with the optional 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. I'm sold. It feels peppier than our V6 off the line, and it pulled grades as well or better. Some of this is unsurprising because the 2.0T engine simply makes more torque, which is what really matters most of the time.

"But there may be more going on. Moab sits at 5,253 feet, an altitude that might be high enough to offset the turbo engine's slight on-paper horsepower deficit at sea level. Up here, the 2.0T will continue to make all of its rated power, but our non-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 will lose a bit of breath in the thin air. The effect will be felt even more strongly a couple of hundred miles farther east in the significantly higher altitudes of Colorado's Rocky Mountain backcountry." — Dan Edmunds

Comfort

"Our Wrangler is an interesting vehicle for long-distance travel. On one hand, you've got the wandering steering and ever-present din from wind and road noise. Put these qualities in a traditional family sedan and you'd have owners lining up for lemon laws and recalls.

"Yet the Wrangler is, surprisingly, not terrible. The front seats are comfortable for long drives, and steering can be kind of fun in a way. It's the opposite of driving a Tesla; you have to pay attention to it. Plus the ride quality, while a little jiggly at times, is overall pretty smooth thanks to those big Rubicon-spec tires that no doubt absorb some road impacts.

"I guess the upshot is that I'm fine with driving our Wrangler long distances. Well, for like upward of four to six hours, maybe. I don't know how Dan Edmunds does it. I mean he drove our Jeep from Southern California to Oregon and back! Good gravy." — Brent Romans, senior editor, written content

Technology

"I added a set of LED cowl lights to our Wrangler before the trip, and the job could not have been easier. The lights themselves bolted on with little trouble, but what really surprised me was the ease of the wiring. Our Wrangler has a gang of four built-in auxiliary switches that come as part of the Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group option. These switches are a godsend.

"Each is connected to matching wire drops inside the cabin and under the hood. I used the underhood ones, and they're very conveniently located next to the battery. There's an empty ground post right next to them, too. I'll go into detail in a later stand-alone post, but here's a spoiler: I only needed to make one easy splice and attach one ground eye to the post. Easiest electrical accessory hookup I've ever done. EVER." — Dan Edmunds

Interior

"I'm a light sleeper, so there was no way I was going to share a tent with my dog when we went camping. Not only does he sound like a two-stroke when he snores, but he also has allergies and scratches himself loudly throughout the night. THUMP-THUMP-THUMP! It sounds like someone is hammering on a hardwood floor.

"I was so relieved when his extra-large memory foam bed slotted in nicely in the back of the Wrangler, making the perfect den for him to stretch out in. He loved it and settled in right away. The only problem was when we made the mistake of staking our tent too close to the Jeep. We could still hear him scratching into the night." — Caroline Pardilla, senior copy editor

"Our four-door Wrangler works out pretty well for my kids now that they are a little bit older (ages 7 and 11). If they were still infants, toddlers or bit older than that, driving our Wrangler as a family shuttle could be a hassle. There's not enough room to fit rear-facing child safety seats easily, and the ride height is too high for little kids to get in on their own. But now they can get in on their own without issue, and they fit just fine in the back seat when using booster seats."

— Brent Romans

• • • • • • • • • •

"Understandably, one of the big draws of owning a Wrangler is driving without a top. But I'm not much of a convertible or sunroof-loving guy to begin with. Our Wrangler had its soft top on the last time I drove it, which was late last summer. Now that we've got the hard top on, I'm much happier. It's quieter, less prone to leaks and gives me a better sense of security." — Brent Romans

Miscellaneous

"Here's something I wouldn't have necessarily expected about driving our Wrangler: It's super easy to park. I mean, it makes sense once I thought about it. Certain design elements that make the Wrangler better off-road — reasonable overall size, minimal overhangs and easy sightlines over the hood — also pay dividends when wheeling around in a parking lot. Plus, our Wrangler's got a crisp-looking rearview camera and a useful rear cross-traffic alert system.

"People might derisively call a Jeep that never goes off-road a mall-crawler, but know that there's actually some appeal here!" — Brent Romans

• • • • • • • • • •

"To get a Rubicon or not get a Rubicon? That is the question. Putting myself in the shoes of a potential Wrangler buyer, I can see it would be a tough decision. On one hand, I love the Rubicon's straight-from-the-factory capability. Even if I'm just driving to the grocery store, I get a kick out of seeing the controls for the locking diffs and stabilizer bar disconnect. How great are these? Plus, the Rubicon looks tough thanks to its 33-inch tires and rock rails.

"But then reality sets in. Have I ever once used the locking diffs or driven on a trail that required 33s? Nope, I'm not Dan Edmunds. Plus, the Rubicon starts at around $42,000, and that's before you add any factory options. A less-expensive Wrangler Sport S trim would still offer plenty of capability for what I'd use my Jeep for." — Brent Romans