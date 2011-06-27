2020 Jeep Gladiator Consumer Reviews

Finally -the Best of Both Worlds AJ , 02/29/2020 Overland 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful Look, this will be my third Wrangler-style vehicle (JK, CJ5 & Gladiator in that order) and my 6th Jeep product overall so my post is obviously a bit biased. That being said, when you buy a Jeep, you probably know what you are getting into; they ride and look different. If you are looking for a vehicle that rides like a Bentley on the road, look elsewhere. If however you can accept reasonable creature comforts, ride, and noise while benefiting from extreme versatility, ruggedness, freedom, stable value and the timeless "cool" factor then this is the vehicle for you. Taking off the top and doors gets you as close to the freedoms of riding a motorcycle without having to wear a helmet. It really is a great time. Also, no other vehicle is as customizable as a Jeep. There are entire magazines devoted to it so you can make each one into your own. I've loved Jeeps but always needed a truck, now I can have both. My only two critiques are 1- the keyfob is the size of of a Zippo lighter which is unnecessarily large and 2- the soft top version of the Gladiator simply looks "off" -like something out of World War 2 which is perhaps why they are not selling well. Small concessions for what you get in return. The hard top is the way to go anyway for heat and noise. The new hardtop material is feather light and I can lift everything off by myself. Go buy one and don't look back. I will drive this thing until it or I are dead. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don’t think about it, buy it! Greg Granello , 07/03/2019 Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 90 of 98 people found this review helpful We thought about buying a Gladiator for 4-5 months, never having owned a Jeep or Chrysler product. But we needed a 4WD we could configure (roof, doors, windshield) and that was off-road capable for fun, that could tow our boat or motorcycle, and that had a truck bed for dogs, tool box or trips to Home Depot. I should mention we are recently retired to the lake, so we don’t commute, the Gladiator is an occasional use errand, towing and hunting/ camping vehicle. OK, we have a white Sport S for a few days now and are amazed at this product’s features, solidity and quality fit & finish. We connected to the entertainment and other electronics such as nav in five minutes, everything worked instantly AND IT ALL WORKS TOGETHER. Popped the roof and stowed the panels, three minutes. Pulled over, threw it into 4H and took off through a brushy, wooded, rocky lot, easy. We love this truck. If there are any negatives they would be that this truck must be driven, it is torquey (surprising power in low gears) and a bit pitchy until you adjust your driving techniques (accelerator-brake). It will wander a bit if you do not drive it. The cabin is a bit small if you are used to a full size truck, especially for items like water bottles, phones, handguns, purses, etc. We’ll get that figured out. None of these things slowed us, we expected them going in. Back seat surprisingly comfortable. The V-6 is plenty, impressive torque at low speeds and acceleration from any speed. Pulls our boat easily, where the 4Runner was a bit iffy (mostly because 2WD). Very happy with our decision and enjoying this truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

first jeep truck i ever owned Dr. Tom Polcari , 11/06/2019 Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful i wasnt the first on the block to get one, but i finally gave in because the gladiator is a true half breed, unlike me, with good seating for five - or two and a big greyhound-plus, a small sized truck bed that can be easily converted to a full seven foot bed with an aftermarket bed extender gate that fits over that great new lightweight tail gate...i can handle it with one hand- no sweat...i have the s model so it has lots of toys inside...compared to my 1 ton dual wheel ram cummins the gladiator rides like a caddy...well, the ram is 28 years old and came from the indian res in new mexico..the turbo diesel has just enough torque to pull my 2 story house off the foundation and across the street...i have no regrets getting the gladiator and its no wonder there is a gold rush stampede for others to get theirs too... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Gladiator Gator Clear Coat

Firecracker Red Clear Coat

Gobi Clear Coat

Hydro Blue Pearl Coat

Black Clear Coat

Bright White Clear Coat

Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat

Sting-Gray Clear Coat

Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat

Punk'n Metallic Clear Coat Build & Price Jeep.com

Great design but had a premature problem S Haddix , 02/28/2020 Overland 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful After driving my Gladiator for less than a day, it had multiple system failures related to a clockspring issue that I've read some Wranglers have also had. The issue took a maddeningly long time to resolve, but ultimately Jeep made it right for me. Otherwise, I thought the Gladiator had a very well thought out design with an intuitive controls layout, add to that the ability of making it topless and it’s still a truck that I hope to hold onto. It took 10 minutes yesterday to remove our hardtop and go driving, I don’t think the process could have been easier. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse