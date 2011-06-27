  1. Home
Used 1996 Isuzu Oasis Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Oasis
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/378.4 mi.309.6/378.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5600 rpm140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.53.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity94 cu.ft.103 cu.ft.
Length187.2 in.187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity840 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3473 lbs.3483 lbs.
Gross weight4740 lbs.4740 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.8 cu.ft.9.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.4.3 in.
Height64.6 in.64.6 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.111.4 in.
Width70.6 in.70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
