Used 1992 Isuzu Impulse for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Impulse Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Impulse searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Impulse
  4. Used 1992 Isuzu Impulse

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Impulse

Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Impulse
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Ahead of its time!
Lakeshow23,06/04/2003
The Isuzu Impulse RS TURBO is a great car. It's a shame that this car was only made in 1991 and 1992, as only 700-800 were produced for North America. This is an underrated car that is actually quite reliable. Its solid construction encourages driving that will put you at speeds that FAR exceed any speed limit. The suspension is as soft as any Acura Integra's, or Infiniti G20, and the styling of the car is unique. In other words, it isn't a bland car (other than the aforementioned interior). This car is well ahead of its time, and the fact that you won't see one at every stoplight should be a crowd pleaser.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Isuzu
Impulse
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Isuzu Impulse info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings