Used 1992 Isuzu Impulse for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Impulse
Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Impulse
See all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
Lakeshow23,06/04/2003
The Isuzu Impulse RS TURBO is a great car. It's a shame that this car was only made in 1991 and 1992, as only 700-800 were produced for North America. This is an underrated car that is actually quite reliable. Its solid construction encourages driving that will put you at speeds that FAR exceed any speed limit. The suspension is as soft as any Acura Integra's, or Infiniti G20, and the styling of the car is unique. In other words, it isn't a bland car (other than the aforementioned interior). This car is well ahead of its time, and the fact that you won't see one at every stoplight should be a crowd pleaser.
