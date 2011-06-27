1992 Isuzu Impulse Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,962 - $4,564
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
XS gets ten more horsepower, thanks to a larger 1.8-liter twin-cam engine.
Lakeshow23,06/04/2003
The Isuzu Impulse RS TURBO is a great car. It's a shame that this car was only made in 1991 and 1992, as only 700-800 were produced for North America. This is an underrated car that is actually quite reliable. Its solid construction encourages driving that will put you at speeds that FAR exceed any speed limit. The suspension is as soft as any Acura Integra's, or Infiniti G20, and the styling of the car is unique. In other words, it isn't a bland car (other than the aforementioned interior). This car is well ahead of its time, and the fact that you won't see one at every stoplight should be a crowd pleaser.
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
