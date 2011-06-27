  1. Home
1992 Isuzu Impulse Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

XS gets ten more horsepower, thanks to a larger 1.8-liter twin-cam engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Isuzu Impulse.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ahead of its time!
Lakeshow23,06/04/2003
The Isuzu Impulse RS TURBO is a great car. It's a shame that this car was only made in 1991 and 1992, as only 700-800 were produced for North America. This is an underrated car that is actually quite reliable. Its solid construction encourages driving that will put you at speeds that FAR exceed any speed limit. The suspension is as soft as any Acura Integra's, or Infiniti G20, and the styling of the car is unique. In other words, it isn't a bland car (other than the aforementioned interior). This car is well ahead of its time, and the fact that you won't see one at every stoplight should be a crowd pleaser.
See all 1 reviews of the 1992 Isuzu Impulse
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Isuzu Impulse

Used 1992 Isuzu Impulse Overview

The Used 1992 Isuzu Impulse is offered in the following submodels: Impulse Hatchback, Impulse Coupe. Available styles include XS 2dr Coupe, XS 2dr Hatchback, and RS Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Isuzu Impulse?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Isuzu Impulses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Isuzu Impulse for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Isuzu Impulse.

Can't find a used 1992 Isuzu Impulses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Impulse for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,948.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,770.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Impulse for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,053.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,107.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Isuzu Impulse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

