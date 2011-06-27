Used 1990 Isuzu Impulse XS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.2/384.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque102 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
Measurements
Height51.1 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Length166.0 in.
Width66.7 in.
Curb weight2411 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Mica
  • Colorado Red
