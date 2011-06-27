Used 2006 Isuzu i-Series i-350 LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$27,358
$27,358
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Four wheel drive
$27,358
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,358
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.6/411.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.6 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,358
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.6 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,358
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,358
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,358
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,358
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,358
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,358
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,358
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,358
Front track59.6 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3802 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height67.9 in.
Maximum payload1190 lbs.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width68.6 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,358
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Teal Gray Metallic
  • Red Rock Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Yellow
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Very Dark Pewter, leather
  • Very Dark Pewter/Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,358
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/75R15 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,358
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,358
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 75000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside7 yr./ 75000 mi.
