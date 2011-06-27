  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Hombre
  4. Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre XS V6 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Hombre
Overview
See Hombre Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/370.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3500 lbs.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height63.3 in.
Maximum payload1154.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Olympic White
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Standard Red
  • Copper Firemist Pearl Metallic
See Hombre Inventory

Related Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre XS V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles