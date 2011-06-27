Used 1994 Isuzu Amigo XS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/416.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.0 in.
Rear leg room19.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity51 cu.ft.
Length168.1 in.
Curb weight3615 lbs.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base91.7 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cream White
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Radiant Red
