Used 1990 Isuzu Amigo Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
THE BEST

LOCA, 02/10/2008
I have had my amigo for 11 years and its still going strong. In all this time I have only had to put a water pump... a water pump!! (besides basic tune-up and oil change). This suv is good on gas, cute and way fun. I love it I would recommend it in a heart beat!!!

my review

justin richey, 09/02/2002
I have had my vehicle for a while and have only minor repairs to deal with

The go anywhere two wheel drive vehicle

nosdrool, 10/17/2003
This has been a great car for the last 4 and half years. It is slowly declining in performance, but has given me no big problems from the time I got it. It will take you anywhere.

Best Amigo is Isuzu

jdayrod, 01/13/2016
XS 2dr SUV 4WD
Fun and safe to drive! Easy maintenance and great on gas! Hard or soft top!

