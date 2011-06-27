Used 1990 Isuzu Amigo Consumer Reviews

THE BEST LOCA , 02/10/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had my amigo for 11 years and its still going strong. In all this time I have only had to put a water pump... a water pump!! (besides basic tune-up and oil change). This suv is good on gas, cute and way fun. I love it I would recommend it in a heart beat!!! Report Abuse

my review justin richey , 09/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had my vehicle for a while and have only minor repairs to deal with

The go anywhere two wheel drive vehicle nosdrool , 10/17/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This has been a great car for the last 4 and half years. It is slowly declining in performance, but has given me no big problems from the time I got it. It will take you anywhere.