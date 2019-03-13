2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400
What’s new
- More standard features for 2019
- 2.0t Luxe and 3.0t Sport trims have been discontinued
- Part of the second Q60 generation introduced in 2017
Pros & Cons
- Red Sport 400's powerful V6 engine
- Plenty of value for a luxury coupe
- Available all-wheel drive for all trims
- Cabin is showing its age
- Trunk is small, even for a luxury coupe
- Not as engaging to drive as most rivals
Which Q60 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
When you look at the 2019 Infiniti Q60 coupe's long hood and stylish design, it might be hard to believe that it's based on a sedan. Yet Infiniti did a nice job of keeping the good bits from the related Q50 sedan while simultaneously smoothing out the roofline and getting rid of two doors. In our opinion, this is one of the best-looking luxury coupes out right now.
For 2019, Infiniti has also made it more appealing. The base four-cylinder engine has been discontinued, so that means all Q60s come with a torquey V6 engine. Three trims provide buyers with varying degrees of amenities. The top Red Sport trim adds a heaping dose of performance due to an upgraded engine, an adaptive suspension and more powerful brakes. But regardless of trim, drivers will enjoy smooth on-road manners.
On the inside, the Q60 has comfortable front seats and respectable materials quality. We're less impressed by the overall interior design, which looks somewhat dated. Another drawback is the infotainment system. The dual-screen configuration is cumbersome to use and lacks the latest smartphone connectivity that pretty much all competitors have.
If you're looking for a stylish and sporty coupe that's reasonably priced, the 2019 Infiniti Q60 is worth a look. But those seeking engaging handling or best-in-class technology would do better to consider rivals such as the Audi A5 or S5 or the Mercedes C-Class coupe.
2019 INFINITI Q60 models
The 2019 Infiniti Q60 comes in three trim levels: 3.0t Pure, 3.0t Luxe and Red Sport 400. As the base model, Pure offers a decent collection of features. The Luxe adds a premium stereo plus greater access to optional packages. The Red Sport 400 stands out with its powerful engine and sport-tuned suspension. All Q60s are equipped with a seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.
The 3.0t Pure is equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (300 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque) and comes with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery, Bluetooth, a dual-touchscreen infotainment interface (8-inch upper screen, 7-inch lower), two USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Stepping up to the 3.0t Luxe adds a sunroof, a 13-speaker Bose audio system that includes HD radio, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
While the Luxe doesn't bestow much additional standard equipment, it does grant access to options not available on the Pure. The Essential package adds auto-dimming outside mirrors, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, and Infiniti InTouch emergency communications services and a navigation system. An available Leather Seating package adds leather upholstery, while the ProAssist package includes front and rear parking sensors, a surround-view parking camera system, blind-spot monitoring, reverse automatic braking, and automatic wipers.
The Red Sport 400 sits atop the 2019 Q60 lineup and delivers the most potent performance of any Q60 variant. It's equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 engine (400 hp, 350 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels, performance tires and more powerful brakes. It also has the contents of the Essential and Leather Seating packages. In addition, you get ambient interior lighting, paddle shifters, sport front seats and carbon-fiber trim pieces.
Two option packages are available on the Red Sport: the ProAssist package and the ProActive package. The ProActive package includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and lane centering, adaptive headlights with auto high beams, an air purifier, and electronically controlled steering (Infiniti's Direct Adaptive Steering).
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Sponsored cars related to the Q60
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 INFINITI Q60.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Amazing nice design Only one matter Window side chrome is not good Instead black chrome is better Like a bmw sport package Performance is perfect I was driving bmw over 20yers Now not anymore bmw
Features & Specs
|RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$55,000
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6400 rpm
|RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$57,000
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6400 rpm
Infiniti Q60 vs. the competition
Infiniti Q60 vs. Lexus RC 350
Both the Q60 and the RC are stylish and have an appealing collection of standard and optional features. The Q60's turbo engine is stronger than the RC's conventional V6, and the Infiniti's larger tires allow it to handle just a tick better. Neither car has an infotainment system that we'd call easy to use.
Infiniti Q60 vs. Audi A5
The A5 coupe's recent redesign has given it a more modern interior than what you'll find in the Q60. The A5 also benefits from a larger trunk, more headroom and shoulder room for rear-seat passengers, and a more advanced and capable infotainment system. The main reason to consider the Q60 is its turbocharged V6 engine.
Infiniti Q60 vs. Infiniti Q50
The Q50 and the Q60 are based on the same sporty rear-wheel-drive layout that enthusiasts prefer. The Q50 has a much roomier cabin, more trunk space and, of course, two more doors. Still, for enthusiasts who require more space and practicality, the Q50 makes a compelling choice. Thankfully, both share similar features, so a Q50 Red Sport 400 is also available for maximum four-door performance.
FAQ
Is the INFINITI Q60 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 INFINITI Q60?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 INFINITI Q60:
- More standard features for 2019
- 2.0t Luxe and 3.0t Sport trims have been discontinued
- Part of the second Q60 generation introduced in 2017
Is the INFINITI Q60 reliable?
Is the 2019 INFINITI Q60 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 INFINITI Q60?
The least-expensive 2019 INFINITI Q60 is the 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $55,000.
Other versions include:
- RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $55,000
- RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $57,000
What are the different models of INFINITI Q60?
More about the 2019 INFINITI Q60
2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 Overview
The 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 is offered in the following styles: RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), and RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A).
What do people think of the 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Q60 RED SPORT 400 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Q60 RED SPORT 400.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Q60 RED SPORT 400 featuring deep dives into trim levels including RED SPORT 400, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400s are available in my area?
2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Q60 RED SPORT 400 for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 Q60 RED SPORT 400 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI Q60 for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,649.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,418.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 and all available trim types: RED SPORT 400, RED SPORT 400. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 QX80
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- 2019 QX30
- 2019 Q70
- 2019 INFINITI QX50
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Buick LaCrosse 2019