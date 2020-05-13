  1. Home
2021 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400

Type:

What’s new

  • Midlevel Q50 Luxe adds several standard safety features
  • Part of the first Q50 generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Turbocharged V6 engines pack plenty of power
  • Comfortable front and rear seats
  • Interior design looks dated and plain
  • Some advanced driving aids are overly sensitive
  • Difficult-to-operate infotainment system
  • Most rivals do it better for a similar price
2021 INFINITI Q50 Review
by the Edmunds Experts05/13/2020

What is the Q50?

The Infiniti Q50 is a four-door luxury sedan with a whole lot of sports car hiding underneath. It shares a platform with the iconic Nissan 370Z and its two-door Infiniti Q60 cousin, so the bones for fun are present. The Q50 is powered by a 300-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 engine, and the Red Sport 400 versions move the needle all the way up to 400 hp. This is a serious sedan with speed to match.

However, that ethos doesn't always translate to the rest of the car. The Q50's steering feels vague and disconnected from the wheels on the road, and braking power is behind the rest of its class. Nor is it a luxury grand tourer either, with a busy ride and noisy cabin. The total package is stylish and Infiniti improved the infotainment system in 2020. We also like the comfortable seats in both rows. But the Q50 isn't the best overall package in the competitive luxury sedan class.

Infiniti issued small changes to the Q50 just last year, so we don't expect any dramatic changes for the 2021 Q50. The main selling points should remain the powerful engine choices, enticing design and cozy interior. Infiniti appears intent on updating its crossovers and SUVs before tending to the smaller cars, possibly with an electrified powertrain coming in 2022.

Edmunds says

The Infiniti Q50 is a sport-minded sedan with proven powertrains that deliver excitement, but there are lots of options in this crowded class that don't have as many weaknesses.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 INFINITI Q50.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
    MSRP$57,750
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 6400 rpm
    RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan features & specs
    RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
    MSRP$55,750
    MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all 2021 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.7%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the INFINITI Q50 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Q50 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about INFINITI Q50 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Q50 gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Q50 has 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space.

    What's new in the 2021 INFINITI Q50?

    According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2021 INFINITI Q50:

    • Midlevel Q50 Luxe adds several standard safety features
    • Part of the first Q50 generation introduced for 2014
    Learn more

    Is the INFINITI Q50 reliable?

    To determine whether the INFINITI Q50 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Q50. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Q50's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 INFINITI Q50 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 INFINITI Q50 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Q50 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 INFINITI Q50?

    The least-expensive 2021 INFINITI Q50 is the 2021 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $55,750.

    Other versions include:

    • RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $57,750
    • RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $55,750
    Learn more

    What are the different models of INFINITI Q50?

    If you're interested in the INFINITI Q50, the next question is, which Q50 model is right for you? Q50 variants include RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), and RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A). For a full list of Q50 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 Overview

    The 2021 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 is offered in the following styles: RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), and RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A).

    What do people think of the 2021 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Q50 RED SPORT 400.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Q50 RED SPORT 400 featuring deep dives into trim levels including RED SPORT 400, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 here.

