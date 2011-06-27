Used 1995 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews

Best Of The Best Likewise , 04/03/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful If this car in not better than HOnda Accord, Then Accord is not either. Very Cool Car. Loved it. Highly reccomended, Cheap Price, compatible.....Beautiful..... Report Abuse

Great car fot the price jonas , 10/03/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Its a very great car for the price, I have paid 3500$ CAN, a civic 92 worth 3500$ CAN. and I can tell you that the sonata 95 is better on all points. Its smooth and with the 5 speed model, the mitsubitshi (137 hp) respond very well. At 175 000K the motor lools like a new one!. Report Abuse

Okay odis , 02/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The car ran great until 90,000. I had to redo the transmission and airconditioning Report Abuse

Awesome! James II , 01/30/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful i hate someone to blame this car just based on some trivial problems. so comfortable and smooth in driving. i paid $2300 at 120000 miles. still working well and too silent to feel i am driving. i bought it in NJ and drove it to FL about 1300miles. still has no problem. Report Abuse