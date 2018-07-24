2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV
What’s new
- The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is redesigned
- New interior and exterior look
- New two-row design
- Part of the fourth Hyundai Santa Fe generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Abundant standard features for the money
- High-quality interior materials
- Generous warranty coverage
- Several standard and optional active safety features
- Base 2.4-liter engine's power and mpg are subpar
- Rear side view is blocked by wide roof pillars
- Sharp bumps can transmit harshness and road noise into the cabin
Which Santa Fe does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
First, we need to start off with a public service announcement: The naming of the redesigned 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe might throw you off. The previous-generation Santa Fe (2013-2018) was a three-row crossover SUV, but the 2019 model is now a two-row and is essentially the redesign of last year's two-row Santa Fe Sport. Last year's three-row Santa Fe is now called the Santa Fe XL. Got it? Great. Now the question is: How good is this new Santa Fe?
We like that the Santa Fe is a bit wider and longer than outgoing Santa Fe Sport. It's more spacious on the inside, an area where it already excelled. Hyundai also improved the look and feel of the cabin. For standard equipment, the new Santa Fe gets smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and Hyundai's attractive 7-inch touchscreen. What's more, safety features such as forward collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a drowsy driving warning system, and Hyundai's Safe Exit Assist — which will temporarily prevent your door from opening if a vehicle is approaching from behind — all come as standard.
Alas, one thing we weren't overly keen on the Sport is still hanging around: the standard 2.4-liter engine. Power output is unchanged at 185 horsepower, and fuel economy is lackluster. Hyundai has paired it to an eight-speed automatic transmission for 2019, though, rather than last year's six-speed. The change mildly increases fuel economy and should improve acceleration, too. Hyundai is also offering a more powerful 2.0-liter four-cylinder (235 hp).
Despite the probable confusion with its name change, the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe has a lot of appeal. It's a well-equipped crossover with lots of modern tech and plenty of space for your family. If you're looking for a good value in the two-row crossover segment, it's a vehicle you'll want on your short list.
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe models
The 2019 Santa Fe is a five-passenger crossover, available in five trim levels: SE, SEL, SEL Plus, Limited and Ultimate. The SE and the SEL are reasonably well-equipped, while the SEL Plus and Limited add some useful convenience features. The Ultimate packs on the luxury-oriented features. For the most part, there are no significant options or packages to choose from.
All trim levels come with the base 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (185 horsepower, 178 pound-feet of torque). The Limited and the Ultimate are available with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (235 hp, 260 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board, and any model can be specified with front- or all-wheel drive.
Hyundai Santa Fe SE
The base SE trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, air conditioning, LED daytime running lights, a rearview camera, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch display screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality, four USB ports (two front and two rear) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player. Standard safety features include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a driver attention warning to prevent drowsy driving, forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and Hyundai's Safe Exit Assist, which will temporarily prevent your door from opening if a vehicle is approaching from behind.
Hyundai Santa Fe SEL
Along with the SE's standard equipment, the SEL gets foglights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, an upgraded driver information display, Hyundai Blue Link services and satellite radio.
Hyundai Santa Fe SEL Plus
Next up on the trim-level ladder is the SEL Plus. On top of the SEL's equipment, it adds 18-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, roof rails, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, slide functionality for the rear seats, and a 12-speaker Infinity stereo system.
Hyundai Santa Fe Limited
For a few more creature comforts, there's the Limited trim level. Here you get LED exterior lighting (headlights, taillights, foglights), a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery and a power-adjustable passenger seat.
Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate
At the top of the heap is the Santa Fe Ultimate. It has everything on the Limited plus a top-down parking camera system, rear parking sensors, driver-seat memory settings, adjustable lumbar support for the driver, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, a driver head-up display, navigation and wireless smartphone charging.
On the Limited and Ultimate trim levels, the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine option also comes with 19-inch wheels and a trailering package.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration6.0
Braking8.0
Steering7.0
Handling7.0
Drivability6.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out9.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Towing7.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- appearance
- comfort
- safety
- value
- handling & steering
- fuel efficiency
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- road noise
- warranty
- spaciousness
- technology
- driving experience
- seats
- dashboard
- infotainment system
- ride quality
- visibility
- acceleration
- wheels & tires
- sound system
- engine
- transmission
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- climate control
- towing
- electrical system
- steering wheel
- off-roading
- cup holders
- lights
- brakes
Most helpful consumer reviews
Check out the Ultimate's safety features, the heads up display is absolutely a BIG help, always know the speed limit and how fast you are going without taking your eyes off the road! The 8" navigation display is a plus also and a breeze to use with voice command . This car has so many helpful comfort & safety features, air cooled seats....too many to list. And for the PRICE, it's phenomenal to say the least! The one thing that takes some getting used to is when I have the Auto Stop engaged, that engine stopping was scary at first, but I've learned to appreciate it and when to disengage like in heavy city traffic. After nearly a month, I'm still learning about some of the features. The interior is very comfortable and I find the headrests to be more ergonomically supportive than my previous vehicle which was a Toyota Sienna. Downsizing, our choice was made easy by the Santa Fe in that it is larger than the compacts but not as large as some of the looming mid sized. We had owned a Santa Fe before with excellent no worry service for 5 years. Oh, and the factory warranty 5 years 60,000 miles BUMPER to BUMPER saves peace of mind and money not needing to get an extended warranty on those measly 3 year/36,000 typical offerings from most other manufacturers.
After owning a 2003 Chevy Suburban, it was finally time to buy Dad a new vehicle. I was set on a luxury vehicle because I'm an empty nester and thought I deserved something nice. Test drove Acura RDX, BMW X3, Lexus NX and RX, Audi Q5 and others. However, then I test drove Honda, Nissan and other mid-price SUVs and being a pragmatic person, I decided not to spend the extra $15-20k just for the luxury badge. Came down to the Honda CR-V and Santa Fe. NOTE: 2019 Toyota RAV4 was not out yet, but it looks nice. I decided on the Santa Fe over Honda primarily because of the interior was nicer and seemed more upscale. I got the 2WD Limited with the smaller engine. I am averaging 30mpg in combined hwy/city driving. I do primarily drive in the Smart mode which I think helps a lot. Even with the great gas mileage, I might go with the stronger engine. This engine is fine for me most of the time, but I would like a little more power at times. The Sport driving mode does not seem very smooth to me, but not really a factor for me as comfort is more important to me. I think the larger engine would suit those looking for more power. I love the display screen and associated controls; especially with Apple Carplay. It's very easy to setup and use. Very important to me was a quiet vehicle. This is very quiet where I can take work calls and clearly be heard even in downtown Atlanta traffic. It's extremely comfortable; especially on highway trips using the adaptive cruise control (love it!). The car can almost drive itself with steering, but does warn you after a while to put your hands on the wheel. Also I live on a 2 lane winding rural road so the automatic high-beam headlights are awesome! The huge sunroof is a big plus too. Another small but great item is the auto-brake. That is, not having to keep your foot on the brake at red-lights or in traffic. I didn't think it was a big deal during the test drive, but I really love it now. My only compliant is that each time you start the vehicle, you have to turn it on. Hyundai should make this a constant switch. I did think about spending another $2K for the Ultimate, but the only two options I really wanted were the thigh extender on the driver's seat and the rain-sensing wipers. In summary, if you are a "value" shopper, definitely consider the Santa Fe.
I have been shopping and reading and watching the YouTube video demos on the Santa Fe and the Ford Edge for a couple of months now and deciding which was the best value for performance, cost, and value. Since the Santa Fe offered a few things that the Ford didn't (very few) and since the cost and warranty were so much better I decided to take the plunge with it. I have only owned this car for about a week now but we have a 15 year old Hyundai XG 350L and based on the comfort, quality, and performance of that car and considering all of the modern overall improvements in quality and technology, in my opinion it would be very difficult to beat the 2019 Santa Fe. I knew from the start that I wanted the Ultimate FWD package but wasn't sure of whether to go with the 2.4 or the 2.0T engine. I went to a dealership that had a great inventory of both engines so I could do a side-by-side driving comparison. The 2.4 was very good but the 2.0T was outstanding. I have been driving a 2009 Ford Escape Limited with the 2.5 FWD and either of these two Hyundai engines coupled with the 8 speed transmissions beats it hands down in performance and quiet operation. Driving the car is a truly awesome experience. I have stayed mostly in the Comfort drive mode and the power and nimble steering are both fantastic. I have selected the Sport mode a couple of times and there is a very noticeable improvement along with a slight decrease in fuel economy. It is still a lot of fun to hit a winding road with Sport selected. The body side roll and confident road handling rally gives you a great respect for what Hyundai has accomplished with a vehicle of this weight. Regardless of what driving mode you select and despite the road conditions or traffic you might experience you will appreciate the very quiet cabin that is equipped with a ton of sound absorbing insulation, thick window glass all around, and active noise canceling. The seats have wonderful side bolstering so you stay firmly planted in the seat on the tight turns even when taken at fairly high speeds. I haven't ridden in the backseat myself but both my wife and brother were amazed at how roomy and comfortable it is in the back. My brother is 6 feet even and he said he had more than enough leg and head room. The rear seats slide forward and back and also recline. It is summer and he didn't need it but the back seat is also heated. The front seats are heated and ventilated. That is greatly appreciated here in the hot Georgia summer. There are more electronic safety and convenience features than you can count. I don't have children or pets but there are two critical safety features for living things in the back seat. First when you turn the engine off and open the driver's door the dash lights up with a reminder to check the rear seat for children. With the Hyundai Bluelink installed on your phone if the car sensors detect anything moving in the back seat after you exit it will send an alert to your mobile phone...but it will also start the horn blowing and that will continue for up to 8 hours. The other safety feature is a sensor that senses approaching traffic from the rear when the car is stopped and it will prevent the doors from opening to keep passengers from stepping out into traffic. I appreciate the lane departure warning system and the lane keep assist is also valuable but will take some getting used to. While driving on the interstate on the way home from the dealership I forgot that it was on and when approaching a curve in the road at 70 MPH the car began the turn on its own. I kept my hands on the wheel but the car steered itself accurately through the entire turn with no hunting or seeking to maintain the center of the lane. I also love the heads-up-display but a valuable piece of information...you can't see it very well with polarized sunglasses on (depending on the orientation of you lenses with respect to the projection). If I want to see it with enough brightness to be useful I have to twist my head slightly so I will be replacing my sunglasses. The fuel economy seems to be a bit better than what is advertised which is always good. Time will tell with more mileage. As with any vehicle built for the masses there is always something I might have added or done slightly different but this truly is a spectacular vehicle that should meet your every expectation of quiet, comfortable, driving. I certainly look forward to many more years of driving mine. I have probably rambled on way more than most people want to read so I'll just end it here but let you know that there are dozens of more features and comforts that I will leave to you to discover.
The following are my first impressions after owning the 2019 Santa Fe Ultimate (2.4L) for about 2 weeks with 300 miles of suburban-type driving. For reference I have previously owned Mercedes, BMW, Hyundai Genesis, Acura RDX and Nissan Murano. All my previous cars have been V-6 powered. Pros: (1) Extremely smooth 8-speed transmission. You hardly notice shifts under most conditions. (2) Surprisingly, has a smoother ride than any other car I have owned. Road noise is very subdued. (3) Ergonomics are great-everything seems to be in the right place. All controls are easy to reach and seem intuitive. (4) Plenty of leg, knee and head room for my 6'3" frame. Entire interior feels spacious. (5) Location of GPS screen completely eliminates glare. Everything is easy to read. (6) Steering feels good and seems to be weighted just about right. (7) Loads of cargo space in the back with spacious under-floor storage compartments. (8) Front seats are very comfortable and supportive with both driver and passenger seats adjustable. We love the vented front seats. (9) Has an amazing suite of safety features, many of which are found only on much higher priced cars. (10) Interior feels luxurious with soft leather and nice fit and finish. (11) Cumulative MPG so far is 26+ (based on suburban driving only). Cons: The only negative so far, and it is a small one, is that the car seems slightly under powered. It understandably doesn't have the same response I am used to with V-6's. Engine noise becomes noticeable with any significant acceleration but quickly fades as speed is reached and is very quiet under all conditions other than acceleration. Before deciding on the 2019 Santa Fe, I researched and drove 6 other mid-sized suv's, and had decided on the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. When I learned of the complete Santa Fe redesign for 2019, I decided to wait. I'm glad I did because Hyundai has done a superb job with the redesign and the 2019 model is a very significant improvement over the 2018 in all respects Followup Report: After 6 months and 2300 miles of mostly suburban driving, the overall fuel economy has been 25.4 mpg (the dashboard gauge reports 27.7). As I have become more used to the 2.4 liter, 4 cylinder engine, I realize it has plenty of power for everything I need to do. It is responsive and does not seem under powered. The 8-speed transmission is extremely smooth. We have found the interior to be very comfortable and roomy, and the controls for GPS, radio and climate well located, intuitive and easy to use. Love the safety features -- the Blind Spot and rear Cross Traffic alerts have already prevented potential accidents. The only negative is a slight dashboard-area rattle that I have not yet had diagnosed. Overall we are very happy that we chose the Santa Fe.
Sponsored cars related to the Santa Fe
Features & Specs
|SEL 2.4 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$27,600
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 2.4 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$25,750
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 2.4 4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$27,450
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$34,200
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Santa Fe safety features:
- Forward Collision Avoidance
- Alerts the driver about an imminent collision and can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
- Safe Exit Assist
- Temporarily prevents you from opening your door if sensors detect a car approaching from the rear.
- Surround View Monitor
- Shows a top-down view of your SUV when you park, making it easier to avoid curbs and line up in the parking space.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Santa Fe vs. the competition
Hyundai Santa Fe vs. Honda CR-V
For years, the Honda CR-V has been the benchmark for the compact crossover segment. It's comfortable, fuel-efficient, spacious and affordable. Up against the Honda, the Santa Fe has its work cut out for it. Luckily, the new Santa Fe is larger on the inside than before, with a new eight-speed automatic transmission that promises increases in both fuel economy and drivability. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.
Hyundai Santa Fe vs. Mazda CX-5
The Hyundai Santa Fe and the Mazda CX-5 have similar appeal. They both boast attractive interior materials, abundant available safety features and reasonable pricing. The Santa Fe is a bit more spacious on the inside, but the CX-5 will likely be the better option for buyers who want a connected, sporty driving experience. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mazda CX-5.
Hyundai Santa Fe vs. Nissan Rogue
While the Nissan Rogue isn't our favorite crossover, it does deserve a lot of praise. It's priced well, has lots of interior space and is very comfortable on the highway. Basically, it's very well-rounded. The Santa Fe, thanks to its recent redesign, is a pretty comprehensive package, too. Both are viable vehicles for your family vacation.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Santa Fe a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe:
- The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is redesigned
- New interior and exterior look
- New two-row design
- Part of the fourth Hyundai Santa Fe generation introduced for 2019
Is the Hyundai Santa Fe reliable?
Is the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe?
The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,750.
Other versions include:
- SEL 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,600
- SE 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $25,750
- SE 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,450
- Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,200
- SEL 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $29,300
- Limited 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $32,600
- Ultimate 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,100
- SEL Plus 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $29,800
- Ultimate 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,800
- Limited 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $34,300
- Ultimate 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $37,150
- SEL Plus 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $31,500
- Ultimate 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $35,450
- Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,900
What are the different models of Hyundai Santa Fe?
More about the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai has made some big changes for 2019 when it comes to the Santa Fe. Sure, it's completely redesigned, but that's not all. The Santa Fe has evolved from a three-row SUV to one with two rows. Basically, Hyundai has redesigned the old two-row Santa Fe Sport and renamed it the Santa Fe. What about the old three-row Santa Fe? That's now named the Santa Fe XL.
The new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe gets a redesigned look on the outside and the inside. It's also equipped with a new eight-speed transmission to go with the standard 2.4-liter engine. The optional turbocharged 2.0-liter engine also gets the new eight-speed.
Like the previous year's model, the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe offers an attractive powertrain warranty: 10 years or 100,000 miles. It also includes a lot of standard equipment for the money. There are five trim levels for the Santa Fe: SE, SEL, SEL Plus, Limited and Ultimate. They are all available with either front- or all-wheel drive. Base SE equipment includes items such as a rearview camera, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control. That's quite a bit when you consider the SE's entry-level price. The SEL adds items such as foglights, heated front seats, Hyundai Blue Link services and satellite radio. The SEL Plus pads on a hands-free liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 12-speaker Infinity stereo system. On the Limited and Ultimate trim levels, you get upgraded interior materials and niceties such as a panoramic sunroof and an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen.
Whichever trim level you choose, the Santa Fe definitely has a competitive level of equipment for the money. Some rivals may offer a sportier experience or a bit more cargo space, but the Santa Fe can hold its own. For more information on the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe and to pick the right two-row crossover for your needs, head over to Edmunds.
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Overview
The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV is offered in the following styles: SEL 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A), SE 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A), SE 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A), Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A), Limited 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A), Ultimate 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Plus 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A), Ultimate 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Limited 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A), Ultimate 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A), SEL Plus 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A), Ultimate 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A), and Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Santa Fe SUV 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Santa Fe SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Santa Fe SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including SEL 2.4, SE 2.4, Limited 2.0T, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV?
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,785. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $8,520 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,520 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,265.
The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 23.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2019 [object Object] Santa Fe SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,785 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,638 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Santa Fe SUV available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Santa Fe SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Santa Fe SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Santa Fe for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,002.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,856.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and all available trim types: Limited 2.4, SE 2.4, Ultimate 2.4, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
Related 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2016
- Used Audi Q7 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used BMW X3 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- Hyundai Kona Electric 2020
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Accent
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- 2020 Elantra GT
Research Similar Vehicles
- Jeep Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2020 Expedition