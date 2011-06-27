  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Palisade
  4. 2020 Hyundai Palisade
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Hyundai Palisade SE Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Palisade
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,975
See Palisade Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,975
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
11 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Hyundai PALISADE
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,975
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.2/488.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,975
Torque262 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,975
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,975
Option Code 01yes
Winter Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,975
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,975
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,975
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,975
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
First Aid Kityes
All Season Fitted Linersyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Blocksyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
ECM w/HomeLink and Compassyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,975
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,975
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room61.2 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,975
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.7 in.
Rear leg room42.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,975
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,975
Maximum cargo capacity86.4 cu.ft.
Length196.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4127 lbs.
Gross weight5732 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.9 in.
Maximum payload1605 lbs.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,975
Exterior Colors
  • Moonlight Cloud
  • Rainforest
  • Sierra Burgundy
  • Lagoon Silver
  • Steel Graphite
  • Hyper White
  • Cream White
  • Becketts Black
  • Black Noir Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,975
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,975
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,975
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Palisade Inventory

Related 2020 Hyundai Palisade SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars