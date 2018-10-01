2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Hatchback
What’s new
- Greater availability of advanced driver safety features
- Vehicle charging can be managed remotely through Blue Link phone app
- Part of the first Ioniq generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Excellent fuel economy and decent all-electric range
- Long warranty coverage
- Plenty of features for the money
- Feels a bit slow unless going full throttle
- Road noise can be annoying
- Stiff, somewhat uncomfortable ride
- Transmission's shifting isn't always smooth
Which Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
Toyota has long been the dominant force in the compact hybrid class. So much so that the words "Prius" and "hybrid" are almost interchangeable. But other manufacturers are now encroaching on the Prius' territory, and Hyundai isn't holding back with its 2019 Ioniq hatchback lineup. The Ioniq is available as a standard gasoline model, as well as a traditional hybrid and a plug-in electric hybrid.
The 2019 Hyundai Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) is essentially the same as the standard Ioniq hybrid, but it uses a larger battery, allowing up to 29 miles of electric-only operation in addition to its standard range. Another thing that makes the Ioniq PHEV unique from the hybrid model: It can be plugged in to recharge the battery. That provides a good combination of fuel efficiency and electric mobility for those who aren't ready or interested in driving a fully electric vehicle. The 2019 Ioniq PHEV also has all the practical benefits of a hatchback, plus an easy-to-use interior, an array of available driver's assistance features, and Hyundai's typical generous warranty coverage.
But there are some nits to pick with the Ioniq. The seats can feel unsupportive and the ride can be a bit firm, especially over broken pavement. Interior noise, from both road and wind, is also noticeable, especially when operating in near-silent electric-drive mode. And while no one expects a compact hybrid to be quick, at times the Ioniq requires full-throttle acceleration to keep up with fast-moving traffic.
Overall, we think the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid is a strong contender. But you'll still want to give other competitors such as the Chevrolet Volt, Honda Clarity Plug-In, Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid and Toyota Prius Prime a good, close look.
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid models
The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid is a five-passenger, four-door compact hatchback. It shares its basic hybrid powertrain and six-speed automatic transmission with the regular Ioniq Hybrid, but the Plug-In comes with a larger 8.9-kWh battery allowing it to drive up to 29 miles in electric mode. The Plug-In is available in two trims: the standard base trim and the Limited, which includes more luxury and technology features.
The Ioniq Plug-In uses a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor to produce a total of 139 horsepower. Standard feature highlights for the base trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry with push-button start, heated front seats, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a USB port and satellite radio.
The Limited adds LED headlights, a power-adjustable driver's seat, leather seating surfaces, a larger driver information display, auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear-seat air vents, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, a drowsy driver warning system, and automatic emergency braking.
An Ultimate package is available for the Limited. It includes turn adaptive headlights with high-beam assist, a sunroof, a larger 8-inch touchscreen display with Hyundai Blue Link connected services, a navigation system, LED interior lighting, rear parking sensors, a wireless phone charging pad, and an Infinity Premium eight-speaker audio system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving6.5
Acceleration6.0
Braking6.0
Steering6.0
Handling7.0
Drivability7.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control8.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility6.0
Quality7.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids7.5
Voice control8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
My short list for vehicles included the Volt, the Prius Prime and the Clarity PHEV. I wasn't even considering the Ioniq only because it doesn't seem to get the same press that the others do. The Volt was out as soon as I drove it, it felt cheap, didn't have seating for 5 and when I calculated my commuting costs, the fact that it advertised over 50 miles of EV driving didn't make up for its dismal hybrid fuel economy. The Clarity was the overall nicest of the bunch but also by far the most expensive so it came down to the Prius Prime for me. I hate the looks of the Prime, it's pretty ugly outside, the interior is weird and not very attractive to me and it only seats 4. I didn't even know Hyundai made a PHEV until the Toyota salesman mentioned it to me while giving me the usual marketing competitive stats. I decided to go drive one and from the start I was super impressed. I liked the fact that it was a more traditional looking car, the interior was very comfortable and again, not as weird/quirky as the Toyota. The Ioniq rides like a dream, I drive 100 miles round trip every day so a comfortable ride is very important to me. In comparison, the Prius Prime rode and felt more like a basic economy car. After the test drive I was completely sold on the Ioniq. After the federal rebate the Ioniq PHEV will come to about $20,000 which is an absolute bargain. Now for ownership. So far I've put 1,000 miles on my Ioniq PHEV. I sold a highly modified 2016 Subaru WRX with almost 400 wheel horsepower after deciding to get something more grown up and sensible. I will say that I have wayyyyy more fun driving the Ioniq than I ever did the WRX. No, it doesn't have the power or handling of my WRX but it does handle a lot better than it should and when you need it, that 195 foot pounds of torque goes a long way when merging into traffic. What's even more fun is seeing what kind of fuel economy I can squeeze out of it. Until I was able to install a charging point at my house I drove purely in Hybrid mode and no matter how I drove I couldn't get anything less than 50mpg (Keeping up with 75mph traffic on the Turnpike). Using a level 2 EVSE I can fully charge the battery in just over 2 hours and despite being rated for 29 miles of EV driving I am actually getting closer to 40 miles of EV range which is fantastic. Add in the excellent Hyundai warranty to include the lifetime warranty on the battery and it's a no brainer. If you're considering a Prius Prime or even just a regular Prius I urge you to go test drive an Ioniq.
No complaints! But the battery consistently goes just 27 miles until it says depleted. Funny thing is when you go to charge it always shows about 15% instead of zero like the dash says. Must be a reserve that cant be tapped into.It does really well if you plug it up every night.
I purchased 2019 Ioniq Plug-In. At full charge, it starts with 29 mi in EV electric mode, then it automatically shifts to hybrid mode ( about 52 mph). I rarely used hybrid mode since I use 25 miles for my typical daily commute. A full charge at 110V for 29 miles takes about 7 hrs. For EVcharger 240 V (level 2), it takes 2.5 hrs - 3 hrs for a full charge 29 miles. I like the car very much. It would be better if Hyundai increases from 29 miles to 49 miles in EV mode.
1) It is a great car for the money. 2) I went 1200 miles on my first tank of gas. I had no idea how nice it is to not look for a gas station. 3) Visibility, It is a great car for short people to drive. 4) It is much better looking than a Prius, it is a good looking car. 5) If feels so smooth on city and suburb roads. 6) The car is bigger than it looks. I fit a long pool pole in it with no trouble. 7) Great if you office at home but make lots of short 3-10 mile trips to drop kids at school etc. I get home plug it in and go out again a few hours later and use little gas. 8) I never worry about running out of gas. 9) 2 motors in sport mode makes it feel superchraged between 20 and 60 miles per hour. `10) The tires are self healing or runflat at least, so never worry about needing a spare tire 11) Ioniq PHEV is nice in so many ways. It is a poor man's dual-engine car. I find it different but fun to drive. I love it for my wife and daughers too.
Features & Specs
|4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$25,350
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Limited 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$29,350
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically to avoid or lessen an impact if the onboard camera and radar sensor predict an imminent collision.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Helps prevent side collisions by prompting a visual (driver-side mirror) and audible alert when a vehicle is driving alongside.
- Lane Change Assist
- Determines the speed of an approaching vehicle in an adjacent lane and warns if a lane change isn't safe.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid vs. the competition
Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius Prime
The Prius Prime looks to increase Toyota's virtual stranglehold on the compact hybrid market with slightly less controversial styling and full electric range of up to 25 miles. Efficiency is a huge selling point as is the price, having one of the lowest in the class. But its small cargo area, dismal infotainment system and slow acceleration leave a lot to be desired.
Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid vs. Chevrolet Volt
The Chevrolet Volt is a plug-in hybrid that combines impressive electric range with excellent road manners and lots of advanced tech and safety features. The Volt has been greatly refined over the past few years. But it still suffers from an interior filled with lower-quality materials as well as a small-ish cargo area and rear seats.
Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid vs. Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
The Kia Niro wraps some of the latest plug-in hybrid technology in more traditional compact SUV styling. Along with impressive fuel economy, you get ample cargo space and solid electric-only range. But the Niro PHEV can feel a bit sluggish, and its compact dimensions mean it has less practicality than other small SUVs. It's also not available with all-wheel drive.
More about the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid gives buyers the best of both worlds — the capability to drive up to 29 miles under full electric power, plus excellent fuel economy from a 1.6-liter gasoline engine once the battery power runs out. It also manages to combine aerodynamic efficiency with modern and relatively standard styling.
The inside is also thoroughly modern yet retains much of Hyundai's ergonomic friendliness and solid build quality. And the panels make a bit of an eco-statement as well — made from recycled and sustainable materials in an effort to further cut down on the vehicle's environmental footprint.
But the Ioniq Plug-In doesn't skimp on features in its quest for efficiency. The standard model includes dual-zone climate control and a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. It also features keyless entry and push-button start along with alloy wheels and a 60/40-split folding rear seat for added practicality.
Stepping up to the Limited trim gets you features usually found on entry-level luxury sedans. There are leather seating surfaces, a power driver's seat, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, emergency braking and rear cross-traffic alert. The limited trim also gets the option of the Ultimate package, which includes an eight-speaker audio system, a larger 8-inch touchscreen, a wireless charging pad, a sunroof and dynamic xenon headlights.
Modern hybrids have to do more than just deliver excellent efficiency. The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid mixes solid electric-only operation with modern tech and safety features to create a competent and affordable hybrid. When you're serious about finding your perfect Hyundai Ioniq, let the experts at Edmunds find the right one for you.
