2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

MSRP from $23,550 - $28,100
2021 Hyundai Elantra Limited Sedan Profile Shown
7.7/10 Expert Rating
+41
2021 Hyundai Elantra Review

Ryan ZumMallen
  • Generous list of standard and optional features
  • Roomy cabin
  • High fuel economy
  • Engaging performance from the Elantra N
  • Tepid acceleration from base four-cylinder engine
  • Abundance of interior hard plastic, particularly in the backseat area
  • Redesigned for 2021
  • Bolder styling
  • Impressive available touchscreens and voice controls
  • New performance and hybrid versions
  • The start of the seventh-generation Elantra introduced for the 2021 model year

The Hyundai Elantra has been fully redesigned for the 2021 model year. As has been the case for a while now, it comes with plenty of features at a competitive price. Add in Hyundai's fantastic warranty and you've got a pretty compelling car, at least from a sensible car-buying standpoint. But Hyundai, much like it did with its recent Sonata, has upped the Elantra's emotional appeal as well.

On the outside, the 2021 Elantra is slightly longer and wider than before and has a sleeker roofline. Arrow-like styling lines along its sides add some character, too. Inside, there's more rear legroom and a new instrument panel design with available twin digital display screens. Set side by side, the screens impart a distinct European luxury sedan vibe.

Hyundai's got some sport sedan mojo going on for 2021, too. A new Elantra N debuts as the most powerful Elantra ever. Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that puts out 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque. This motor, along with a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, makes the N an absolute blast to drive on curvy back roads.

The N's adjustable drive modes make real differences in the car's character. Eco/Normal mode is the bottom floor and Sport mode is just one simple step up. N mode seems like two or three extra levels — it's that much of a leap. This is when all the extreme ear-to-ear grinning starts. Here is when you get all the exhaust pops and burbles, a super-quick throttle response and a sharper steering feel. This is also when the suspension gets into a "Oh, hey, I feel almost every bump and road rut like a moon crater" mode.

If the N is too over-the-top, there's also the more affordable Elantra N Line that comes with a turbocharged 201-hp engine. Or if fuel economy is what you're looking for, there's also an all-new hybrid version of the Elantra. Hyundai says it will get around 50 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

Overall, we're impressed with the new Elantra. If you are, too, check out our Expert Rating to read our in-depth analysis of the ups and downs of this latest Elantra.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best
The new Elantra stands out with its high fuel economy, impressive technology and safety features, and roomy cabin. It's also comfortable and strong on value. Other than a lackluster base engine, there's not much to complain about. It's a great pick for a small sedan.
The base 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is lacking when it comes to speed. At Edmunds' test track, our Elantra reached 60 mph in 9.4 seconds, which is slower than average compared to rivals. It's not terrible, but passing or getting up to highway speeds can be laborious.

What power it does have is sent through a continuously variable automatic transmission that Hyundai tunes for optimal fuel economy, so it too is not very impressive for spirited driving. But in typical situations, the transmission delivers a smooth experience, and there's only a little of the notorious droning noise that CVTs are known for.

Elsewhere, the Elantra is pretty middle-of-the-road. It handles corners decently well for a small sedan, behaving predictably, and it's not easily upset over bumps. But for a sporty drive, you'll want to get the N Line, which comes with a sport-tuned suspension.
The Elantra delivers a smooth ride. There's enough plushness to soak up bumps in the road well, but it also settles relatively quickly. The seats are also comfortable for the most part. The driver's seat bottom feels just a touch flat, and it might not provide enough support on road trips more than a few hours long. There isn't much in the way of side bolstering to keep you set when cornering either.

The climate controls are easy to use, with big dials to command the available dual-zone climate control. The heated seats, when equipped, activate quickly. There is noticeable wind noise as you increase speed, but that is typical for the class, and passengers can more or less carry on conversations at normal volume.
The Elantra cabin is well thought-out, with plenty of space and good outward visibility in the front row. We're also pleased to see the back seat gained 2 inches of legroom over the previous generation, allowing for quite generous accommodations for taller passengers. Their heads might still graze the ceiling, but the Elantra is among the most spacious in this class.

Our Elantra Limited test vehicle came with a power-adjustable driver's seat. It has a wide adjustment range, so it should suit short and tall drivers alike. The steering wheel also has a generous amount of adjustment, making it simple to find your ideal driving position.
The Limited's twin display screens, one for the gauges and one for the infotainment, are pleasing to use. The infotainment screen has easy-to-follow menus and quick and clear directions. The Elantra also scores extra points for including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, though they only come with the standard 8-inch infotainment screen. Confusingly, the larger 10.25-inch screen requires a cord to run either smartphone integration system.

Another bright spot is the Elantra Limited's improved voice activation system that responds accurately to web searches, addresses and even climate control commands. The available full suite of advanced driving aids is one of the best modern systems, with smooth adaptive cruise control and lane centering. We experienced no false warnings during our testing.
Trunk space is slightly above average for the class, at 14.2 cubic feet, which is the same size as in the previous-generation Elantra. The rear seats fold flat with remote release latches in the trunk — some may find them more convenient than the releases on the seats themselves. Cupholders and storage cubbies for front passengers are nothing out of the ordinary. A wireless smartphone charging pad on the Limited trim is a nice touch.

In the back, there are two anchors on each rear outboard seat to fasten child safety seats into place. The anchors are easy to find between the cushions. The spacious back seat means you should be able to load rear-facing seats without having to scrunch into your driving position.
Depending on the model, the Elantra with the 2.0-liter engine gets an EPA-estimated 35-37 mpg in combined city/highway driving. Either way you're looking at excellent fuel economy. We easily verified the EPA's estimate and even exceeded it on our mixed-driving 115-mile test route, achieving an impressive 41.8 mpg.
Now you've entered the Elantra's sweet spot. It simply runs away from the competition with five years/60,000 miles of limited warranty coverage, 10 years/100,000 miles for the powertrain, and free maintenance for three years/36,000 miles. We also find the pricing attractive, especially considering the long list of features that comes standard on every model. Our only complaints: the amount of hard plastic in the cabin and a back seat nearly barren of any design.
The Elantra has some "wow" factor with its effusive exterior styling, large bright screens and excellent voice controls. But it makes no claim to driving excitement and it's easy to see why. Hyundai made an excellent all-arounder, not a passion purchase. That's what the N Line version is for.

Which Elantra does Edmunds recommend?

For the regular Elantra, go with the SEL trim. The base SE is already well equipped with an abundance of driver assistance features plus both wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. But the SEL doesn't cost much more and gets you a few more desirable extras (keyless entry, for example) plus the option to add even more features from option packages.

Hyundai Elantra models

The 2021 Elantra is a four-door small sedan available with four engine options. The first, and the one most Elantras will come with, is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 132 lb-ft of torque) connected to a continuously variable transmission, or CVT automatic. The Elantra is front-wheel-drive only.

Next up is the Elantra N Line. It has a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (201 hp, 195 lb-ft of torque) paired to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The new Elantra Hybrid has a hybrid powertrain with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (139 hp total system output) and a six-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai says it should get more than 50 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

Finally, the line-topping Elantra N boasts a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (276 hp, 289 lb-ft of torque) paired to either a six-speed manual transmission or a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Got all that? Now, for the regular Elantra, there are three main trim levels available: SE, SEL and Limited. The Elantra Hybrid only comes in SEL and Limited. (Note that the listed SEL and Limited features below are fully applicable to the regular Elantra only; expect a few minor variations for the Elantra Hybrid SEL and Limited.)

SE
This base trim starts things off with these standard features:

  • LED daytime running lights
  • Chrome front grille
  • 15-inch alloy wheels
  • Height-adjustable driver's seat
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto smartphone integration (can activate these systems without connecting your phone with a USB cord)
  • Dual USB ports
  • Four-speaker audio system

Standard safety equipment on all Elantras includes:

  • Forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Blind-spot collision-avoidance assist (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane is in your blind spot and may apply the brakes to avoid or minimize a collision)
  • Rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot while reversing and applies the brakes automatically to avoid or minimize a collision)
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the Elantra back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
  • Driver attention warning (issues an alert if sensors determine you are becoming fatigued)

SEL
The midlevel model also includes:

  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Keyless entry and push-button start
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Satellite radio
  • Six-speaker audio system

Optional on the SEL are:

  • Convenience package
    • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Elantra and the car in front)
    • Enhanced forward collision mitigation system
    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
    • Heated front seats
    • Wireless smartphone charging pad
    • Full 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster display
  • Premium package
    • Dark chrome front grille
    • LED headlights and taillights
    • 17-inch alloy wheels
    • Sunroof
    • Eight-speaker Bose premium audio system
    • Power-adjustable driver's seat
    • Hyundai Digital Key (can use select smartphones as a key to the vehicle)

Limited
This top-of-the-line trim comes loaded with all of the above plus:

  • Leather-trimmed seats
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (non-wireless)
  • Enhanced voice recognition system
  • Rear automatic braking (brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)
  • Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered)

N Line
This sporty Elantra is equipped similarly as the SEL but has specific features such as:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels with available performance tires
  • Sport-tuned springs and shock absorbers and a more sophisticated rear suspension design for better handling
  • Special exterior styling details
  • Combination leather and cloth seats

Elantra N
The range-topping high-performance N is a steroid-induced version of the N Line and has:

  • 19-inch alloy wheels with available high-performance summer tires
  • Bigger brakes
  • The more sophisticated rear suspension design from the N Line, plus adaptive dampers
  • Unique exterior fascia
  • Elantra N-specific steering wheel
  • Sport front seats with additional bolstering
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Elantra lease offers
2021 Hyundai Elantra price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Elantra.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SEL 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SEL 4dr Sedan
    1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
    MSRP$23,550
    MPG 53 city / 56 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Limited 4dr Sedan
    1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
    MSRP$28,100
    MPG 49 city / 52 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid features & specs
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Elantra safety features:

    Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
    Issues an alert if the vehicle is about to collide with another vehicle in the next lane and may apply brakes to avoid or reduce the impact.
    Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
    Detects oncoming vehicles while reversing and issues an alert. Brakes automatically if appropriate.
    Lane Following Assist
    Makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

    Hyundai Elantra vs. the competition

    Hyundai Elantra vs. Honda Civic

    Since its redesign in 2016, the Civic has been one of our favorite sedans on the market. It has a roomy and comfortable interior and performance that manages to be both exciting and efficient. The optional turbocharged engine is a big plus that sets it apart from most rivals. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Civic.

    Compare Hyundai Elantra & Honda Civic features

    Hyundai Elantra vs. Kia Forte

    The Elantra and the Kia Forte share many sensibilities. Efficiency, technology and value are paramount to both, and the Forte excels in each of these arenas. It has more trim levels to choose from, but it lacks the dazzling tech features and extra legroom that the Elantra gained this year.

    Compare Hyundai Elantra & Kia Forte features

    Hyundai Elantra vs. Mazda 3

    There is a lot that sets the Mazda 3 apart from the competition. It has available all-wheel drive and a near-luxury interior, and it's uniquely fun on twisty roads. For 2021 there are two new engines as well, including a spunky turbocharged engine. It's not as spacious as the Elantra, however. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mazda 3.

    Compare Hyundai Elantra & Mazda 3 features
    Hyundai Elantra for sale
    Related Elantra Articles

    FAQ

    Is the Hyundai Elantra a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Elantra both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.7 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Elantra fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Elantra gets an EPA-estimated 50 mpg to 54 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Elantra has 14.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Elantra. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Elantra?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Elantra:

    • Redesigned for 2021
    • Bolder styling
    • Impressive available touchscreens and voice controls
    • New performance and hybrid versions
    • The start of the seventh-generation Elantra introduced for the 2021 model year
    Learn more

    Is the Hyundai Elantra reliable?

    To determine whether the Hyundai Elantra is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Elantra. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Elantra's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Hyundai Elantra a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Hyundai Elantra is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Elantra and gave it a 7.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Elantra is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Elantra?

    The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Elantra is the 2021 Hyundai Elantra SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,550.

    Other versions include:

    • SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $23,550
    • Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $28,100
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Hyundai Elantra?

    If you're interested in the Hyundai Elantra, the next question is, which Elantra model is right for you? Elantra variants include SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). For a full list of Elantra models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Hyundai Elantra

    2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Overview

    The 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is offered in the following styles: SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM).

    What do people think of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Elantra Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Elantra Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including SEL, Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid here.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Hyundai lease specials

    Related 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid info

