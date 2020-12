The Hyundai Elantra has been fully redesigned for the 2021 model year. As has been the case for a while now, it comes with plenty of features at a competitive price. Add in Hyundai's fantastic warranty and you've got a pretty compelling car, at least from a sensible car-buying standpoint. But Hyundai, much like it did with its recent Sonata, has upped the Elantra's emotional appeal as well.

On the outside, the 2021 Elantra is slightly longer and wider than before and has a sleeker roofline. Arrow-like styling lines along its sides add some character, too. Inside, there's more rear legroom and a new instrument panel design with available twin digital display screens. Set side by side, the screens impart a distinct European luxury sedan vibe.

Hyundai's got some sport sedan mojo going on for 2021, too. A new Elantra N debuts as the most powerful Elantra ever. Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that puts out 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque. This motor, along with a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, makes the N an absolute blast to drive on curvy back roads.

The N's adjustable drive modes make real differences in the car's character. Eco/Normal mode is the bottom floor and Sport mode is just one simple step up. N mode seems like two or three extra levels — it's that much of a leap. This is when all the extreme ear-to-ear grinning starts. Here is when you get all the exhaust pops and burbles, a super-quick throttle response and a sharper steering feel. This is also when the suspension gets into a "Oh, hey, I feel almost every bump and road rut like a moon crater" mode.

If the N is too over-the-top, there's also the more affordable Elantra N Line that comes with a turbocharged 201-hp engine. Or if fuel economy is what you're looking for, there's also an all-new hybrid version of the Elantra. Hyundai says it will get around 50 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

Overall, we're impressed with the new Elantra. If you are, too, check out our Expert Rating to read our in-depth analysis of the ups and downs of this latest Elantra.