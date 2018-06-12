  1. Home
What's new

  • Newly available automatic high-beam headlights
  • Part of the third Fit generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Surprisingly roomy interior
  • Rear-seat configurability allows for exceptional cargo capacity
  • Excellent fuel economy
  • Extensive list of infotainment and safety features
  • Taller passengers will have issues with rear-seat headroom
  • Braking performance slightly lags behind that of competitors
MSRP Starting at
$16,190
$16,190
2019 Honda Fit Hatchback pricing

See all for sale

Which Fit does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the EX trim for most buyers because it represents excellent value for the class. It comes with the larger 7-inch touchscreen interface, Honda's LaneWatch technology (essentially a blind-spot camera for the right side of the car), proximity entry with push-button start, and even a sunroof. At the EX level you're missing out on the EX-L's available navigation upgrade, but smartphone owners can connect with either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to fill in that gap.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

There's a lot to like about the 2019 Honda Fit. As small economy-minded hatchbacks cars go, it's engaging to drive around turns and comfortable when you're just cruising on the highway. This is especially nice when you consider just how good the Fit is at maneuvering through tight spots in big cities and how versatile its special configurable rear seats are. The Fit is one of the most efficient vehicles in the class as well. EPA fuel economy estimates for the Fit are as high as 36 mpg combined (33 city/40 highway) with the automatic transmission.

In-car technology is a strong point for the Fit. Last year, Honda added Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, which helped to address the lack of navigation in the lower trim levels. Safety features on the Fit are impressive, too. If you opt for a base-level LX but upgrade to the automatic transmission, you'll get forward collision warning with emergency automatic braking, lane departure warning and intervention, and adaptive cruise control. That's quite a bit of equipment for a relatively low price.

If you're looking for a relatively inexpensive, high-quality subcompact car, there's no doubt that the 2019 Honda Fit should be at the top of your list.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Honda Fit as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage Cars for 2020.

2019 Honda Fit models

The 2019 Honda Fit is available in four trim levels: LX, Sport, EX and EX-L. All Fits have a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels. A standard six-speed manual or optional CVT automatic are available on all but the EX-L trim, which only comes with the automatic. With the manual transmission, the engine is rated at 130 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers drop slightly to 128 hp and 113 lb-ft with the CVT automatic.

The Fit LX gets you 15-inch steel wheels, a rearview camera, remote entry, air conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and driver-seat height adjustment. Infotainment duties are handled by a 5-inch display screen with Bluetooth and a four-speaker stereo. You also get the Fit's party piece, the 60/40-split folding rear seat. These Magic Seat rear seats can be positioned in a number of configurations, making the Fit able to handle more types of cargo than other hatchbacks.

Upgrading from the manual to the CVT automatic on the LX will get you forward collision warning with emergency automatic braking, lane departure warning and intervention, and adaptive cruise control.

The Sport trim adds some sporty styling highlights, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The Sport's infotainment system is a 7-inch touchscreen interface that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also includes a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

Step up to the EX and the Fit receives a sunroof, proximity entry with push-button start, and extendable sun visors. Both manual- and CVT automatic-equipped cars get Honda Sensing, which on the EX also includes LaneWatch, a camera mounted to the passenger-side mirror that gives a clear view of the adjoining lane when the right turn signal is activated.

At the top of the Fit range, the EX-L adds heated side mirrors, heated front seats and leather upholstery. Navigation is a stand-alone option for the EX-L.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Honda Fit EX (1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD) as well as a first drive of a Honda Fit EX-L (1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since the 2015 test was conducted, the current Honda Fit has received some revisions, including new safety and technology features, driver aids, more sound insulation, and updates to suspension and steering. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Honda Fit, however.

Scorecard

Overall8.2 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior9.0
Utility10.0

Driving

7.5
The Fit isn't overly quick to accelerate, but it is nimble around turns and generally fun to drive. It's also stable at freeway speeds. Though by no means what we would call a "hot hatch," the Fit is responsive and an easy car to live with on a daily basis.

Acceleration

7.5
Around town, the four-cylinder's power feels adequate. The CVT automatic has somewhat slow responses, but in our testing the Fit did 0-60 mph in a decent 8.8 seconds.

Braking

6.5
The pedal feels a little soft, but it's also progressive and easy to modulate. Making smooth stops in traffic is effortless.

Steering

7.5
The Fit's steering is linear and direct. Effort is light, but it builds naturally. It offers almost no feel of the road, but that's not unusual for this segment.

Handling

8.0
Honda's little hatchback is nimble and light when going around turns. It's also stable at freeway speeds. It changes direction quickly, although the grip limits of the tires aren't high.

Drivability

8.5
The light action of the controls makes the Fit easy to use, and the CVT automatic is unobtrusive in day-to-day driving. The manual transmission's shifter is precise, though the clutch pedal doesn't offer much uptake feel. Parking is dead-simple thanks to tiny overhangs and a standard rearview camera.

Comfort

7.5
Considering the Fit's simple suspension design and short wheelbase, the ride quality is certainly decent. The seats are comfortable, and the cabin is decently quiet.

Seat comfort

8.0
The seats offer just enough adjustability. They are wide, allow plenty of leg movement and are comfortable even on longer trips. The bolsters are moderate, but they provide good lateral support.

Ride comfort

7.5
The ride quality doesn't feel too busy or fidgety. It's appropriately compliant and comfortable enough for long road trips.

Noise & vibration

6.5
At highway speeds, the cabin is slightly above-average in terms of wind and road noise. Neither is excessive, but they're there. Engine noise is not a factor when just cruising, but it does drone at high revs.

Climate control

The climate control is simple (there's no automatic setting) and easy to adjust, thanks to its clearly marked knob-based interface. It's also more than capable of regulating the small cabin's temperature.

Interior

9.0
Clever packaging and ease of use are hallmarks of the Fit. Thanks to the configurable rear seat, this is a truly versatile cabin. Cargo capacity is impressive, and legroom is generous all around. The only shortcoming is rear headroom.

Ease of use

8.0
The Fit's chunky temp knobs and cabin controls are well-placed and easy to use. The 7-inch touchscreen interface isn't the most intuitive, but Android Auto and Apple CarPlay help.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
The Fit is quite easy to climb in and out of, thanks to short doors that can open fully in small spaces and tall door openings. The biggest issue is the rear-seat stepover: The rear floor is uneven near the door, so finding sure footing requires more reach.

Driving position

The driving position is upright and comfortable, and the height-adjustable seat means any driver will fit. Taller drivers might wish the armrests were higher.

Roominess

9.0
This is a small car with a shocking amount of space and an airy-feeling cabin, thanks to smart packaging. Backseat passengers have a huge amount of legroom, but passengers over 6 feet will have to lean forward a bit or they'll run out of headroom.

Visibility

9.0
The high windshield and low beltline, along with door-mounted mirrors, contribute to excellent visibility. A curved driver's mirror and camera on the passenger's mirror address blind spots, but the thick rear roof pillars still obstruct rear three-quarter visibility in some situations.

Quality

8.0
There are some hard plastics, but the touch surfaces are generally soft. The controls have a slick action, and there's no overriding sense that this is an inexpensive car. Everything feels solidly put together.

Utility

10.0
For such a small car, the Fit shines when it comes to moving cargo. The Magic Seats allow for a number of configurations, so the Fit can tackle all sorts of jobs.

Small-item storage

There are quite a few spots around the cabin for storing small items, but none are particularly large, somewhat limiting their usefulness. The front and back door pockets can accommodate water bottles.

Cargo space

The ingenious back seat allows for many loading options, and it folds flat to create a surprisingly large maximum cargo area. The seat bottom flips up for tall, upright items. The Fit is unrivaled in its class in this category.

Child safety seat accommodation

The rear LATCH points are easy to find and easy to access. The tall door openings and generous rear space will make installing child seats less arduous.

Technology

For 2018, the Fit has been updated with driver aids and active safety features, as well as full smartphone integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Smartphone integration

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard on all but the base LX trim, and plugging in this way makes it unnecessary to pair your phone via Bluetooth: It's automatic. USB ports are available in the center console and the armrest bin.

Driver aids

Forward collision alert with automatic braking and lane keeping assist are nice to have at this price. Adaptive cruise works well, but only at speeds above about 34 mph. There's no blind-spot monitoring, but Honda's LaneWatch camera is a decent alternative.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Honda Fit.

5 star reviews: 83%
4 star reviews: 11%
3 star reviews: 6%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 18 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • fuel efficiency
  • interior
  • comfort
  • dashboard
  • safety
  • value
  • spaciousness
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • appearance
  • doors
  • road noise
  • technology
  • wheels & tires
  • transmission
  • maintenance & parts
  • infotainment system
  • climate control
  • visibility
  • cup holders
  • sound system
  • ride quality
  • steering wheel

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Fits for Everyone!
Mickey Gardner,
EX-L w/Navigation 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

Our family has 3 Fits presently and we're buying a 2019 EX-L with nav as soon as we can find it. I've owned Hondas since my first new car - a 1977 Accord (the second year of Accord). After owning a dozen of them, they are all totally reliable, handle well and are VERY well engineered. Some ride a little stiff and are not the quietest cars on the road. The Fit has to be the most practical of all. All the small short comings of our 2009, 2012 and 2016 Fit are addressed in the new 2019. It has all the updated safety and technology we want along with a fine leather interior and moonroof. The somewhat noisy ride is much quieter in the 2019 and the great handling remains along with a slightly softer ride. All Fits are great cars to own for 10 or more years and the cargo handling (moving days are a breeze) is unbelievable. This is the best first car anyone could ever have. In a perfect world, EVERYONE would own a Fit.

5 out of 5 stars, Well worth the money!
Buddy Scott,
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)

The Honda Fit is everything that I wanted and need in a car. I did about 100-120 hours of research on cars to find the right one for me and this certainly is everything I wanted and more. For the size, I was surprised that the Honda Fit had more leg room in both the front and back seats than the car that I traded in, which was a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier. The Honda Fit is a hatchback, while the Chevrolet Cavalier is a sedan, the total cargo room is about the same, but I think the space in the Honda Fit is more usable. The Honda fit dashboard is beautifully laid out, as all the controls can be easily reached. I love the audio and cruise controls on the steering wheel, which makes it even better. The transmission lever and steering are the easiest out of any car that I have ever owned. The gas mileage is fantastic, also better than any car that I have ever owned. About the only down sides to the Honda Fit that I can see are the front seat is a little narrower than the Chevrolet Cavalier, which isn’t a big deal and it has an idiot light instead of a temperature gauge, but to me, that isn’t really a big deal either. I feel that I made the right choice in purchasing the Honda Fit The bottom line is that I couldn’t be happier than I am with my purchase of the Honda Fit and would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a small reliable vehicle.

5 out of 5 stars, This car does everything
TC12,
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

Love this car. Its comfortable, great gas mileage. Never lets me down at Home Depot or Costco. I'll drive friends to Airport. Two passengers, two large suitcases,two carry-on's and golf clubs. Still having extra room. You get a lot of car for your money.

5 out of 5 stars, Great compact hatchback with Fantastic Mileage.
Barbara P,
EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

Great overall compact hatchback. Good storage options. Fantastic mileage but not so long a range (but I do a lot of driving). Leather heated seats are nice but front seats are not well padded and uncomfortable on long rides. Really do not like the fact that the radio volume control is on the touch screen instead of a knob. That way you have to take your eyes off the road for a few seconds. The cup holders aren't very handy. The one on the dash is right in front of the air output so it blocks it in summer and then in winter a cold beverage could not be there because it would heat up too much. These are really minor details. The car is great overall.

Write a review

See all 18 reviews

Features & Specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Fit safety features:

Forward Collision Warning
Monitors traffic and obstructions ahead of the vehicle and warns the driver to apply the brakes in the case of a potential collision.
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Applies brakes automatically to mitigate or avoid front collisions if the driver has not acted in time.
LaneWatch
Displays live video of the adjoining passenger-side lane, with distance markers, on the infotainment screen.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Honda Fit vs. the competition

Honda Fit vs. Kia Soul

Both the Honda Fit and Kia Soul make excellent use of their available space. The Soul's boxy shape gives it better rear headroom, while the Fit is a bit more nimble in the city thanks to slightly smaller dimensions. They both feel pretty peppy, which is nice to have in a car that's so efficient. If you're looking for a subcompact to compact vehicle that's highly versatile, either is a great option.

Compare Honda Fit & Kia Soul features

Honda Fit vs. Honda Civic

If you're into the idea of owning a Honda hatchback but the Fit feels a bit small for your taste, you're in luck. The Honda Civic is also available in a hatchback layout and it's one of the most impressive cars in the compact class. It's comfortable, spacious, high-tech, efficient and fun to drive.

Compare Honda Fit & Honda Civic features

Honda Fit vs. Toyota Corolla iM

Much like the Civic and the Soul, the Toyota Corolla iM hatchback is a bit bigger than the Honda Fit. It provides a very comfortable ride as well as a long list of standard features for the class. If owning a car that's fun to drive is a priority, though, you'll want to stick with the more nimble Fit.

Compare Honda Fit & Toyota Corolla iM features

FAQ

Is the Honda Fit a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Fit both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.2 out of 10. You probably care about Honda Fit fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Fit gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg to 36 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Fit has 16.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda Fit. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Honda Fit?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Honda Fit:

  • Newly available automatic high-beam headlights
  • Part of the third Fit generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Honda Fit reliable?

To determine whether the Honda Fit is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Fit. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Fit's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Honda Fit a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Honda Fit is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Fit and gave it a 8.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Fit is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Honda Fit?

The least-expensive 2019 Honda Fit is the 2019 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,190.

Other versions include:

  • LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,990
  • EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,960
  • Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,300
  • EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,520
  • LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $16,190
  • EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $18,160
  • EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,520
  • Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $17,500
  • Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,300
  • LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,990
Learn more

What are the different models of Honda Fit?

If you're interested in the Honda Fit, the next question is, which Fit model is right for you? Fit variants include LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), and EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Fit models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Honda Fit

While it carries over unchanged for 2019, the Honda Fit is still a car at the top of its game. It's a lightweight, highly maneuverable and comfortable subcompact with a surprising amount of interior room and lots of practicality. The Magic Seat back seat can be arranged in a number of configurations to allow the Fit to tackle oddly shaped or oversized cargo that other subcompacts couldn't dream of carrying. With the seats folded flat, the Fit offers a cargo area almost as big as some small SUVs.

Four trim levels are available for 2019: the LX, Sport, EX and EX-L. All four trims come with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. A slick six-speed manual transmission is available for all but the EX-L, and a continuously variable automatic transmission is an optional add-on (except with the EX-L, where it's standard). With the manual, the engine makes 130 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque, or 128 hp and 113 lb-ft with the CVT automatic. That's not a lot of horsepower, but the Fit feels peppy enough thanks to its small dimensions.

If you opt for the CVT automatic on any trim level, you'll also get the Honda Sensing system, which includes safety features such as forward collision warning with automatic braking and lane departure warning, as well as driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. On the EX, even the manual transmission gets these features.

The base LX comes with a rearview camera, LED brakelights, air conditioning, configurable rear seats (Magic Seats), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a height-adjustable driver's seat. You also get Bluetooth and a four-speaker stereo system. Gone are the days when subcompact cars felt like penalty boxes, devoid of equipment and creature comforts.

Moving up to the Sport trim level gets you some unique appearance pieces, 16-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter knob, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Sirius satellite radio and a six-speaker stereo system.

The EX adds a sunroof, proximity entry and push-button start, and sliding sun visors, which are a must-have if you live somewhere sunny. The range-topping Fit EX-L gets heated mirrors, heated front seats and leather upholstery, and navigation is an optional extra.

We think the Fit is a great choice for a practical, fully featured and comfortable subcompact. Make sure to read the full Edmunds review to find out more, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 Honda Fit near you.

2019 Honda Fit Hatchback Overview

The 2019 Honda Fit Hatchback is offered in the following styles: LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT), and LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Honda Fit Hatchback?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Honda Fit Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Fit Hatchback 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Fit Hatchback.

