More about the 2019 Honda Fit

While it carries over unchanged for 2019, the Honda Fit is still a car at the top of its game. It's a lightweight, highly maneuverable and comfortable subcompact with a surprising amount of interior room and lots of practicality. The Magic Seat back seat can be arranged in a number of configurations to allow the Fit to tackle oddly shaped or oversized cargo that other subcompacts couldn't dream of carrying. With the seats folded flat, the Fit offers a cargo area almost as big as some small SUVs. Four trim levels are available for 2019: the LX, Sport, EX and EX-L. All four trims come with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. A slick six-speed manual transmission is available for all but the EX-L, and a continuously variable automatic transmission is an optional add-on (except with the EX-L, where it's standard). With the manual, the engine makes 130 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque, or 128 hp and 113 lb-ft with the CVT automatic. That's not a lot of horsepower, but the Fit feels peppy enough thanks to its small dimensions. If you opt for the CVT automatic on any trim level, you'll also get the Honda Sensing system, which includes safety features such as forward collision warning with automatic braking and lane departure warning, as well as driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. On the EX, even the manual transmission gets these features. The base LX comes with a rearview camera, LED brakelights, air conditioning, configurable rear seats (Magic Seats), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a height-adjustable driver's seat. You also get Bluetooth and a four-speaker stereo system. Gone are the days when subcompact cars felt like penalty boxes, devoid of equipment and creature comforts. Moving up to the Sport trim level gets you some unique appearance pieces, 16-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter knob, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Sirius satellite radio and a six-speaker stereo system. The EX adds a sunroof, proximity entry and push-button start, and sliding sun visors, which are a must-have if you live somewhere sunny. The range-topping Fit EX-L gets heated mirrors, heated front seats and leather upholstery, and navigation is an optional extra. We think the Fit is a great choice for a practical, fully featured and comfortable subcompact. Make sure to read the full Edmunds review to find out more, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 Honda Fit near you.

2019 Honda Fit Hatchback Overview

The 2019 Honda Fit Hatchback is offered in the following styles: LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT), and LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Honda Fit Hatchback ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Honda Fit Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Fit Hatchback 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Fit Hatchback.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Honda Fit Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Fit Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels including LX, EX, Sport, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Honda Fit Hatchback ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Honda Fit Hatchbacks are available in my area?

2019 Honda Fit Hatchback Listings and Inventory

There are currently 6 new 2019 [object Object] Fit Hatchbacks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,920 and mileage as low as 3 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Honda Fit Hatchback.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Fit Hatchback for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Honda Fit Hatchback Fit Hatchback you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Honda Fit for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,431 .

Find a new Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,182 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Honda Fit Hatchback and all available trim types : EX, EX, EX-L, etc . Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Honda Fit Hatchback include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Honda Fit Hatchback?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials

