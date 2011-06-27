Vehicle overview

The 2014 Honda Fit EV takes the nimble, utility-rich attributes of the regular Fit and replaces its gasoline engine with a strong, silent electric motor powered by lithium-ion batteries that returns a fuel economy equivalent of 118 mpg. If the limitations of driving range aren't a concern for you and an electric vehicle would meet your needs as a secondary car, the Fit EV is one of the better choices.

Overall efficiency is quite good with a miles-per-gallon equivalent (MPGe) of 118, and the all-important driving range is pegged at an optimal 82 miles on a full charge. These figures are at least nominally better than those of several competing models like the Ford Focus Electric and Nissan's Leaf. The Fit EV recharges a little quicker, too, in about three hours provided you have access to a 240-volt circuit (the same as used by an electric clothes dryer). Plus, with its Sport mode engaged, Honda's EV is quicker than both its electric competition and conventionally powered subcompacts.

The 2014 Fit EV doesn't look much different from its gas-powered counterpart, but there's some modification required for the switch from a gasoline engine to an electric motor. First and foremost, the regular Fit's rear "Magic Seat" is considerably less magical. The seats still fold, but no longer flat, and the seat bottom does not rise up. Nevertheless, this hatchback remains commendably versatile and more useful than most competitors.

Unfortunately, potential customers in 42 states will be disappointed by one of this car's most glaring drawbacks: It's only available in California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island. Plus, it's not for sale, but only available as a lease (although the monthly payment is quite reasonable). If those parameters remove the Fit EV from your shopping list, you'll still be left with several other worthwhile choices.

The 2014 Nissan Leaf is the only example not based on a conventionally powered model and as such satisfies that frequent EV requirement to stick out in a crowd. There's also the stylish and well-packaged 2014 Ford Focus Electric as well as the smaller but fun-to-drive 2014 Fiat 500e. You'll find slight differences in driving range and utility with all these models, but the 2014 Honda Fit is an excellent choice thanks to its combination of a highly functional interior, strong acceleration, sufficient driving range and agreeable driving manners.