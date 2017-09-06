2019 Honda CR-V SUV
What’s new
- For 2019, the CR-V is essentially unchanged
- Part of the fifth CR-V generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Turbocharged engine delivers a rare combination of thrift and zest
- Roomy interior with cavernous cargo capacity for this class
- Rides comfortably yet handles corners athletically
- Plentiful and thoughtful storage areas
- Touchscreen can be finicky to use and lacks a separate tuning knob
- Underwhelming base engine on the LX trim
Which CR-V does Edmunds recommend?
First and foremost, skip the base model LX. It's fine, but the EX is the one to get. Its engine is more powerful and fuel-efficient, and you get a lot of extra features for a relatively modest price premium. We'd actually stay right there on the trim ladder, but if you want a few extra niceties — especially leather upholstery — stepping up to the EX-L still keeps the price reasonable.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.1 / 10
Just because something sells in massive numbers doesn't mean it's the best thing to buy. When it comes to fast food, for instance, popularity doesn't necessarily equal quality. The 2019 Honda CR-V, however, is one example where the masses are definitely on the right track: Honda sold nearly 400,000 last year and it's one of our top-rated small SUVs.
The 2019 CR-V checks virtually every box on car shoppers' list in this increasingly popular vehicle segment. It makes family life easier with a cavernous cargo area, abundant back seat room, easily accessed LATCH anchors and more clever storage solutions than an Ikea. It will also keep you safe. Crash test ratings are flawless, and accident avoidance technologies are standard on all but the base trim.
Behind the wheel, the 2019 CR-V responds smartly to inputs and handles well, yet its comfortable ride and quiet cabin won't wake the kids. Under the hood, the turbocharged engine found in most trim levels provides best-in-class acceleration and fuel economy. Wrapping everything up is the CR-V's excellent reputation for resale value and reliability.
Quite simply, the CR-V makes a ton of sense. If anything, its greatest flaw might be that it makes too much sense. There are rivals that definitely offer more memorable styling and personality, such as the Mazda CX-5 and the new Toyota RAV4. Technophiles may also find Honda's touchscreen to be frustratingly behind the times. Yet those are minor quibbles. In general, joining the CR-V owning masses would be a pretty good idea.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Honda CR-V as one of Edmunds' Best Family Cars, Best Family SUVs and Best Small SUVs for this year.
What's it like to live with?
Want to learn even more about what it's like to own a CR-V? Edmunds bought a Honda CR-V EX-L to find out. It proved to be comfortable, roomy and practical, but not without its flaws. It even required a few surprising repairs. You can read our long-term test coverage to find out why this generation of CR-V became our top-rated small SUV. Note that while we tested a 2017 CR-V, the current 2019 model is fundamentally the same.
2019 Honda CR-V models
The 2019 Honda CR-V is offered in four trim levels and virtually no options. The base LX is decently equipped, but the EX comes with a substantial bump in desirability. It provides an abundance of equipment, including more advanced driver safety aids, and a better engine. The EX-L really just adds leather and a few choice niceties, while the more luxury-oriented Touring piles on the features.
Honda CR-V LX
The base LX comes with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (184 horsepower, 180 pound-feet of torque) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Although the LX is a base model, equipment is still generous with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, a rearview camera, automatic climate control, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and a four-speaker audio system with a 5-inch color display. As with all CR-Vs, front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional. Honda's various advanced safety technologies are not offered on the LX, however.
Honda CR-V EX
The EX ups the ante with a more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine (190 hp, 179 lb-ft), remote start, 18-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, a retractable cargo cover, keyless entry and start, an upgraded driver information display, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat and heated front seats.
Infotainment features include a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Audio phone integration, satellite radio, an upgraded rearview camera and second-row USB charging ports. Numerous advanced safety features are also standard on the EX, including automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Honda CR-V EX-L
The EX-L's upgrades include a programmable-height power liftgate, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and an eight-speaker audio system with HD radio. A navigation system can be added and is the only factory option.
Honda CR-V Touring
The top-of-the-line Touring boasts LED headlights, dual chrome exhaust tips, roof rails, automatic wipers, hands-free functionality for the power liftgate, ambient interior lighting, the navigation system and a subwoofer for the audio system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the Honda CR-V EX-L (turbo 1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.1 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|9.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking8.0
Steering9.0
Handling8.0
Drivability8.0
Off-road7.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control8.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess9.0
Visibility8.5
Quality8.0
Utility9.5
Small-item storage9.5
Cargo space9.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Hauling7.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids8.0
Voice control7.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have a 2 week old 2019 Honda CRV Touring. The battery was dead after 4 days being parked. Dealer says to expect this since the multiple computers use the battery during engine shut down. The battery was tested and CCA is well above rating. Also told TSB 17-032 which addressed 2017 CRV similar issues, does not apply. They did suggest installing a battery disconnect switch, battery tender, or getting a jumper pack. These are totally unacceptable solutions for a 2 week old vehicle that appears to have a design fault. Waiting for Honda Corporate response and it the meantime I am considering returning this 4 wheel 4 door box of computers and go looking for something I can drive when I need it. Technology...EEch!
Purchased a new 2019 Honda CR-V Ex in January 2019, Shortly after purchasing the Vehicle battery was dead, dealership replaced the battery, after the vehicle sitts for 2 days battery dead again, I called the dealership to report the problem, said it may be a mouse chewed a wire in two, as after calling Honda road side assistance several times I go online and did some research, this is a common problem with the CRV, I called the dealership service MGR, stated he just found out, But Honda would have a upgrade by March 23, State he would pull my file to be placed on a waiting list for repair, I ended up calling American Honda, explained the problem, Stated dealership never reported it, And no there is no quick fix in the works, Asked how I resolve the problem, Don't know, when will it be resolved, don't know, So I bought a almost 30,000 vehicle, no one wants to take responsibility, nor how and when it will be resolved, At 12,000 battery trouble again, Honda replaced the battery for the second time, Spoke with American Honda case worker after she said she was working on a buy back, After stringing us along for 11 month, I phoned her and she said Honda was not going to do a anything for us. I still see numerous post with people having the same issue, Would I buy a Honda Again NO.
On 2-14-19 we purchased a 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L with 10 miles on odometer. It has 94 miles on it as of today 3-31-19. During the past 40 days we have had: * Dead Battery 6 x’s + * Jumpstarts 5 x’s + (AAA, HRA or Dealer) * Tows 1 x (HRA) * 15/40 Days at Dealership There is a parasitic leak on battery due to Emissions Scan/Test that runs after the car stops. There is a Recall in Canada but not in the US yet. Some buyers in US have been able to get the software update already but are now experiencing even worse problems. They are assuming it was due to update. There are many new CR-V buyers having this same problem. There are 131 Posts, on just one forum thread alone, regarding this issue. There are several Internet Forums where this is a heavy topic. Please do your research before purchasing. Even seasoned Honda owners are extremely angry and frustrated right now. On April 1, 2019, we were notified by our Dealer, that they have received the software update for our continuing dead battery issue. Not sure if this is considered a Service Bulletin or not. We are to call and schedule an install appointment. We are trying to decide whether to update or not considering the very negative experiences of some other buyers who have. Currently, the update has mixed reviews with more “nays” than “yeas” on the Forum we are part of.
Overall a good car but my wife was driving it and the auto collision detector activated and brought the car to a halt with no cars on the road. Error came up said there was a problem with the anti-collision system. Scary. If she were on the highway and this happened with a semi behind her, I could only imagine what could've happened. We have owned this 2019 for four months. After it gets repaired, I'm getting something else- I can't trust this anymore.
2019 Honda CR-V videosHonda CR-V vs. Subaru Forester ― Two Very Different Ways to Do a Crossover
Honda CR-V vs. Subaru Forester ― Two Very Different Ways to Do a Crossover
ELANA SCHERR: Ooh, what have we got here? Looks like more small SUVs. Seriously, don't any of you guys want to buy a station wagon? No? You know what? I get it, because SUVs have that up high driving position, and they carry a lot of people and cargo. They're very useful. But with so many of them out there, how are you going to pick one? We recently did a three SUV comparison of the Honda CR-V, the Toyota RAV4, and the Mazda CX-5. In the comments on that video, everybody was like, oh hey, guys, what about the Subaru Forester? Where does it fit in? So we thought we're going to take the winner of that comparison-- oops,spoiler-- and match it up with the Forester. Before we do, though, visit us at Edmunds for all your car shopping needs. The CR-V and the Forester are almost identical if you just go by the numbers-- horsepower, seating, fuel economy, price. It's all almost the same. Those specs are useful, but they don't really tell you about the personality of a car. And that matters. I mean, you're going to be using this thing almost every day for years. Don't think of it like an appliance. Think of it like a partner in crime or like a buddy. So here we are-- Honda CR-V versus Subaru Forester. Who will win? And why? The CR-V is sleeker, with a streamlined front end and a higher door line. It looks sort of like a smaller Honda Pilot. So think minivan adjacent, but not fully committed to the minivan lifestyle. It works as a family car. But it would be just as happy taking a group of adults to a wine tasting. The Subaru Forester has a totally different personality than the Honda. It's nowhere near as ruggedly oddball as it was when it was introduced in the late '90s. But it still has a bit of that raised up station wagon feel, especially from the side with that squared off nose and those big windows. Like the CR-V, it's great for family duties. But in its non-working hours, the Forester would like you to take it camping. The interior of the Forester, like the rest of it, is very user friendly. All of the controls and all the information are neatly divided up and easy to find. So whether you're looking at the steering wheel, at the gauge package in front of you, or at either of these two screens, you always know what you're going to find and where you're going to find it. I particularly like the bright, big screen here in the center stack and this clever third screen which sort of recaps all the information for you but keeps it out of your way so you can focus on driving. I was really surprised by the materials in the Forester. They're all soft touch, and there's a lot of interesting textures and cool stitching. It reflects the fun quality of the car. Honda does a good job on interiors. There's always plenty of clever storage options, a lot of room for the driver and passenger, and nice materials, especially in the CR-V. Look at this wood trim-- classy. One of the ways that the CR-V made so much room for storage is by moving the shifter up to the center stack. That's not actually something that I love. First of all, I think it's ergonomically weird. Especially if you're doing a three-point turn where you're going drive, reverse, drive, it's kind of awkward. But even worse, it takes up a lot of space that could be infotainment screen. So this is already a strange shape. And then the actual usable part is really small. I mean, it's about half of the physical screen. I don't know why they did that. And I don't like it-- B-minus. The CR-V does get some points back, though, because it's so family friendly. Check this out. If you're trying to keep an eye on whoever's in the back, got a wide-angle mirror. I can see you. Another place where the CR-V has a distinct advantage over the Forester is in cargo space. With 39.2 cubic feet compared to the Forester's 33, the CR-V just has more room for everything, which is great if three of your coworkers just had new babies. Congrats, guys. [CHEERING] The only real bummer about the Subaru is the power plant. The naturally aspirated 2.5 liter four cylinder makes 182 horsepower, which is only eight less than the CR-V, but it feels like 80. It's loud, and it's slow. Look. That's floored. Sad, Subaru. Sad. The transmission always feels like you woke it up from a nap if you ask for passing power. Oh, there you are. Did you have a good sleep? That said, if you're not looking for top speed, just cruising around town, the Subaru's quiet and comfortable. This is nice. I like the Forester's big windows. Makes the car feel smaller than it is. And the boxy shape makes it really easy to park, even if you didn't have camera technology to help you. But you do. Subaru has rally in its blood. And while I would not choose the Forester as my race entry, it does have 8.7 inches of ground clearance, hill descent, and a train selector that gives you options for mud and sand. It's not a rock crawler. But it's definitely more off-road savvy than most small SUVs. And it can get you to places like this. The Forester's tech is surprisingly good. I guess I wasn't expecting it to be, because it looked so much more analog than the Honda. But it comes with a long list of standard safety features and optional ones. And everything is easy to use. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Subaru's EyeSight, which is its driving aid, is really good. I didn't really know what to expect from that, because I hadn't ever been in a car that had it before. But it watches your face. And it can tell if you're not paying attention, looking away. And it reminds you to keep your eyes on the road. Occasionally, I do feel a little bit scolded. But it's not aggressive about it. And you can always turn it off. Adaptive cruise control is awesome in the Forester. It feels very natural. It'll bring you to a complete stop and then all the way back up to freeway speed. It's not herky-jerky. I really like it. They did a good job. Small turbo-charged engines can really struggle in big, heavy vehicles, but not the 1.5 liter turbo-charged four cylinder in the CR-V. It's a real surprise in terms of passing power and off the line performance-- way faster than the Forester. Even with only 190 horsepower, it really delivers. And you're never in a situation where you're shaking the steering wheel and on the gas and going, come on, come on. No, you got it. It's pretty quick. One of the things that makes the CR-V such a pleasant drive experience is that even though it has a CVT transmission, it doesn't do that sad vacuum cleaner thing where it goes, [GROAN], like makes more noise and no more power. Seems like the engineers at Honda have really figured out CVTs. Everything in the CR-V is nicely balanced-- so steering, braking, throttle response, the handling. It's all predictable and enjoyable. The CR-V is not sold specifically as an off-road vehicle. But it is available with all-wheel drive, and it has enough ground clearance that you can go off pavement. There is a physical volume knob in the CR-V. And honestly, that's the best thing about the infotainment system. And really, I mean, you don't know that you would miss one of those until they take them away. So Honda did put it back. But the rest of the infotainment, the screen and everything, is pretty disappointing. It's small, and it's slow. And the native nav isn't great. Luckily Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, both standard in all but the base trim. So just plug your phone in and call it good. Adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking are all standard on everything except for the LX trim. Don't you feel safe? Don't you feel cared for? The CR-V is our top-ranked small SUV on the Edmunds website, because it's just so good at so many things. If you want a car that has safety and convenience totally covered, the CR-V is your pick. The Forester has some flaws-- that loud, slow engine mostly. But it also has a sense of adventure that the CR-V is lacking. If you want a car with a little more personality, take a look at the Forester. Let me put it to you this way-- if I was hiring one of these cars for a job, I would call the CR-V. But if I wanted to invite one over for a barbecue, that would be the Forester. Visit us at Edmunds for all your car shopping needs. If you like this video, please subscribe, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Both the Subaru Forester and the Honda CR-V are competent family haulers with plenty of cargo space, high-tech safety features and available AWD for mild off-road driving. What makes them different, and which is the right one for you?
Features & Specs
|EX 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$28,750
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 5600 rpm
|EX-L 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$31,250
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 5600 rpm
|EX 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$27,350
|MPG
|28 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 5600 rpm
|EX-L 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$29,850
|MPG
|28 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CR-V safety features:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Detects and warns of potential frontal impacts, and automatically engages the brakes to mitigate or prevent a collision.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Monitors the vehicle's position in its lane with a camera and automatically corrects your course to prevent inadvertent lane departure.
- Blind Spot Information System
- Monitors your blind spots for cars lurking back there. Flashes lights and emits an audible warning if necessary.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda CR-V vs. the competition
Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4
The RAV4 is completely redesigned for 2019 and represents a pretty significant departure from previous models. If you value the CR-V for its ultra-practical nature, the RAV4 may no longer have quite the same appeal. But it now has a bit more character and offers a greater diversity of model choices, such as the sporty XSE Hybrid and the rugged Adventure. Its efficiency and reliability should still impress.
Honda CR-V vs. Nissan Rogue
The wildly popular Rogue makes a great first impression with distinctively handsome styling, a massive interior and excellent EPA fuel economy estimates. It also offers a hybrid model. However, the more time we've spent with the Rogue, the less we're enamored with it. Its slow engine and droning CVT grow tiresome, it's dull to drive, and it's not as comfortable as rivals such as the CR-V.
Honda CR-V vs. Subaru Forester
Like the RAV4, the Forester is all-new for 2019. But unlike the RAV4, it largely follows the same formula used by its popular predecessor. Its large utilitarian interior, exceptional visibility, abundant safety tech and user-friendly tech should appeal to those shoppers who are seriously considering the CR-V. It also comes standard with all-wheel drive and generally provides more equipment for the money than many rivals.
FAQ
Is the Honda CR-V a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Honda CR-V?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Honda CR-V:
- For 2019, the CR-V is essentially unchanged
- Part of the fifth CR-V generation introduced for 2017
Is the Honda CR-V reliable?
Is the 2019 Honda CR-V a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Honda CR-V?
The least-expensive 2019 Honda CR-V is the 2019 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,450.
Other versions include:
- EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $28,750
- EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $31,250
- EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $27,350
- EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $29,850
- LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,850
- LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,450
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $34,250
- Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $32,850
What are the different models of Honda CR-V?
More about the 2019 Honda CR-V
2019 Honda CR-V SUV Overview
The 2019 Honda CR-V SUV is offered in the following styles: EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Honda CR-V SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Honda CR-V SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 CR-V SUV 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 CR-V SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Honda CR-V SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 CR-V SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including EX, EX-L, LX, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Honda CR-V SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Honda CR-V SUV?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Honda CR-V SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Honda CR-V SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 9 new 2019 [object Object] CR-V SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,342 and mileage as low as 5 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Honda CR-V SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,012 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] CR-V SUV available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] CR-V SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Honda CR-V SUV CR-V SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Honda CR-V for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,475.
Find a new Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,599.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Honda CR-V SUV and all available trim types: LX, Touring, EX, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Honda CR-V SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Honda CR-V SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Honda lease specials
