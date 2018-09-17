More about the 2019 GMC Yukon XL

While car-based crossover SUVs of all sizes have taken over the automotive landscape, there are still drivers who seek an old-school full-size SUV that still puts the "U" in SUV. With up to nine-passenger seating and the ability to haul heavy loads and tow serious trailers, the 2019 GMC Yukon XL fits the bill nicely. The luxury-trimmed cousin of the Chevrolet Suburban, the Yukon XL offers a full host of comfort and convenience features. Its 19-foot length means it can offer three rows of seats plus the ability to stow 39.3 cubic feet of cargo, even with all seats occupied. Fold down the seats and the space expands to a 121.7-cubic-foot maximum capacity. If towing is your thing, the Yukon XL can haul up to 8,300 pounds, enough to handle a horse trailer or boat. Of course, there's only one way to make an SUV this capable and that is to base it on a truck. The Yukon XL shares its bones with General Motors' pickup trucks. It rides comfortably and quietly, with the optional Magnetic Ride Control suspension doing a great job of soaking up bigger bumps and thumps, though it can't stop the smaller ones from sending vibrations into the cabin. The Yukon XL never lets you forget you're driving a truck, especially if you have to make an emergency swerve. The Yukon XL offers the choice of two stout V8 engines: a 5.3-liter that develops 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, and a 6.2-liter rated at 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. Both come with automatic transmissions (six speeds for the 5.3-liter and 10 speeds for the 6.2-liter), and both are available with either rear- or four-wheel drive. Previously, only the Denali trim offered the larger V8 but today it's available on midlevel SLT trims through the optional Graphite Performance Edition package. For 4WD models, a low-range transfer case is available on the 5.3-liter and standard with the 6.2-liter. The low-range case enhances off-road abilities, but the Yukon XL's big size and long wheelbase are bound to be limiting factors. GMC offers the Yukon XL in three main trims. The cloth-trimmed SLE receives a full host of creature comforts, while the SLT adds leather, a power liftgate, power-folding mirrors and more. The top-of-the-line Denali gets a bigger engine, xenon lights, an adaptive suspension and other luxury features. If you need a luxurious SUV with above-average hauling and towing capabilities, Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 GMC Yukon XL for you.

2019 GMC Yukon XL SUV Overview

The 2019 GMC Yukon XL SUV is offered in the following styles: Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 GMC Yukon XL SUV ?

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Our Review Process

What's a good price for a New 2019 GMC Yukon XL SUV ?

Which 2019 GMC Yukon XL SUVS are available in my area?

2019 GMC Yukon XL SUV Listings and Inventory

Can't find a new 2019 GMC Yukon XL SUV Yukon XL SUV you want in your area?

Why trust Edmunds?

Should I lease or buy a 2019 GMC Yukon XL SUV?

