Used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews
Hell Yes I Love My Truck
I'm in love with my '95 GMC Sierra 1500 Z71. She's currently broken down but it took her 195,xxx miles. But the engine, tranny, and everything else is still GREAT. Just the transfer case gave out when I was pullin' a dodge out of the sand(got it out) but she gave out afterwards. So I'm rebuilding it. But other then that she's everything I need. I've taken this set-back as a chance to fix 'er up. Just ordered Halo projector headlights/LED turn signals, new grille assembly, &performance chip. Soon to order smoked LED tail lights and 3rd brake light, tires, seat covers, door panels, chrome handles all around, 5in fender flares, 3-5 in body lift, and other things. CAN'T WAIT!
Solid GMC
I purchased my GMC new in 95 and have been pleased with the truck since I purchased it. I have, to this point, had one main problem with the driver's seat base bracket. The bracket actually broke out of warranty and GMC agreed to pay half of the replacement cost since I had reported having a problem with it before the warranty ran out. The seat still has some movement in it but not excessive. Overall, I have enjoyed owning the truck and have made a few enhancements to it myself since buying it.
Thunder Rolls
95 Sierra Z-71 Extended cab. Owned it since day 1. Now has 263,000 miles on her. Has been in the shop 4 times in 14 years. No real major issues. If you take care of her, she will take care of you. I love this truck. Thought about trading her during cash for clunkers and test drove the F-150, Chevy Silverado and the Ram. They still didn't compare to her. My old gal still rode better and had the same or more power. Furthermore, the cost of a new truck is insane. I can buy half a house for the cost of a new truck. The Tundra was nice but 42k about killed me. They don't make them as solid as this one anymore. If you want a good dependable work horse, this is it. I think I'd cry if I sold her:(
100% truck
Had 1995 GMC ext cab Sierra truck for 2 yrs now and love it. Tows almost everything, strong, safe. Got in accident, no damage crushed other cars fender. Looks nice, comfortable. Second row kinda compact. Drive it all around Atlanta and north Georgia for work. Fun to drive off road. No major problems, but a/c went out 1 year ago. Keyless entry, 20 mpg average, 4wheel drive capable, can see very well at night, good get up and go. GMC perfected the truck. I'm going to give it to my son in one year when he can drive and I'm going to miss not having it everyday.
P-O-W-E-R!
Now i've seen my fair share of powerful trucks but this is the fastest out of them all.190 horses doesn't seem like much but belive me it is.Since we bought it in late 2003 we haven't had a chance to put it to the long term reliability test.We've owned (older) chevrolets,fords,and even dodges in the past but this thing stands out from the rest of them.This thing can tow like a bat out of hell and it still lets you know what it's made of.We have the Z71 package and it has an ok ride...what you'd expect from a pickup of its size and since it has a three inch lift kit it compromises the ride a bit.t gets about 13/16 as a usual truck
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related Used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana