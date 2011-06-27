2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van
- Lane departure warning and forward collision warning now available
- Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996
- Towing and payload capabilities are near or at the top of the class
- Powerful gasoline and diesel engines
- Limited cargo configurations mean less storage room than many rivals
- No high-roof cargo option
- Dated interior styling, materials and technology interface
- V8 engines are thirstier than competitors' V6 offerings
Overall rating
A work van is one of the best vehicles for securely transporting tools and gear from one site to the next. These workhorses can haul thousands of pounds without breaking a sweat, and the large, rectangular cargo areas are ripe for aftermarket modification. But not all work vans are created equal, as exemplified by the 2019 GMC Savana Cargo. Though the Savana is perfectly capable of getting the job done, newer rivals are ultimately more refined and typically offer multiple body configurations for greater cargo versatility.
Along with its corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Express, the Savana Cargo is one of the last remaining body-on-frame vans. Built on a rigid truck chassis, the Savana offers a slightly higher towing limit than many of its unibody rivals, and payload capacity is similarly competitive.
However, the Savana's old-school construction comes at the cost of performance and comfort. It rides and feels like a 23-year-old truck because, well, it is a 23-year-old truck. Work vans are more utilitarian than passenger-pleasing, but recently updated competitors are easier to maneuver around town and are more composed when making turns. The Savana also lacks taller roof choices, so selecting the longer of the two wheelbases will be the only way to increase the size of the cargo area.
The Savana is competent in its own right, but the case for choosing it over competitors is rather thin.
2019 GMC Savana Cargo models
The 2019 GMC Savana Cargo is a full-size van with an expansive, boxy cargo area behind two front seats. (Its Savana Passenger sibling fills this space with additional rows of seating.) It's available in two load ratings: 2500 and 3500. Each can be ordered in an extended wheelbase, which increases cargo volume from 239.7 cubic feet in the standard version to 284.4 cubic feet. Regardless of starting configuration, the Savana only comes in the modestly equipped Work Van trim level. A few packages and numerous stand-alone options are available.
By default, the rear-wheel-drive Savana Cargo is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 (276 horsepower, 298 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Alternate powertrains are available if the standard V6 doesn't meet your requirements, including a 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic and a 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) with an eight-speed auto.
The Work Van's standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, 60/40-split opening doors on the right side, a rearview camera, a driver information display, a non-adjustable steering wheel, air conditioning, power windows and locks, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, LED cargo lighting, six D-ring cargo tie-downs, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, GM's OnStar emergency communications, a 120-volt outlet, and a two-speaker audio system with AM/FM radio and an auxiliary jack.
Major equipment packages include the Convenience, which furnishes a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and cruise control; the Communications, which adds the contents of the Convenience package, plus the V8 engine, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, a CD player, and satellite radio; and Safety, which provides the Convenience package features, plus the V8 engine, power-adjustable heated mirrors, rear parking sensors with a backup alarm, and blind-spot monitoring.
A variety of packages aimed at special commercial uses are also available. Forward collision warning and lane departure warning are also bundled together.
Some of the above features can be added as stand-alone options. Other options include an engine block heater, cloth upholstery, a second heavy-duty battery, power-adjustable front seats, and rear air conditioning and heating.
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 GMC Savana Cargo.
|2500 3dr Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$31,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|2500 3dr Ext Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$33,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|3500 3dr Ext Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$35,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|3500 3dr Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$35,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
Our experts’ favorite Savana Cargo safety features:
- Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert as the Savana approaches an object while in Reverse.
- Rear Vision Camera
- Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Savana in the rearview mirror.
- Backup Alarm
- Sounds an exterior alert to pedestrians and other motorists when the Savana is put in Reverse.
GMC Savana Cargo vs. the competition
GMC Savana Cargo vs. Chevrolet Express Cargo
The Savana Cargo and the Chevrolet Express Cargo are essentially the same vehicle. The only differences are the manufacturer-specific badges on the grille, rear door and steering wheel.
GMC Savana Cargo vs. Ford Transit Van
It's difficult to make a case for the Savana when superior vehicles like the Ford Transit Van exist. Unlike the Savana, which only comes in one body configuration, the Transit Van offers a range of roof heights and length variants to suit your business needs. Three engines are available, including a high-output turbocharged V6 and a five-cylinder diesel. We've also found the Ford's ride is less busy than other work trucks.
GMC Savana Cargo vs. Nissan NV Cargo
Although the Nissan NV Cargo doesn't offer as many body options as the Ford Transit, you can still get it in standard- or high-roof configurations, and there are several load and trim levels, as well. A V6 is standard, with an optional V8 available for buyers who need the extra grunt. Unlike many other work vans, a diesel engine is not offered.
