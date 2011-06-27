Overall rating

A work van is one of the best vehicles for securely transporting tools and gear from one site to the next. These workhorses can haul thousands of pounds without breaking a sweat, and the large, rectangular cargo areas are ripe for aftermarket modification. But not all work vans are created equal, as exemplified by the 2019 GMC Savana Cargo. Though the Savana is perfectly capable of getting the job done, newer rivals are ultimately more refined and typically offer multiple body configurations for greater cargo versatility.

Along with its corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Express, the Savana Cargo is one of the last remaining body-on-frame vans. Built on a rigid truck chassis, the Savana offers a slightly higher towing limit than many of its unibody rivals, and payload capacity is similarly competitive.

However, the Savana's old-school construction comes at the cost of performance and comfort. It rides and feels like a 23-year-old truck because, well, it is a 23-year-old truck. Work vans are more utilitarian than passenger-pleasing, but recently updated competitors are easier to maneuver around town and are more composed when making turns. The Savana also lacks taller roof choices, so selecting the longer of the two wheelbases will be the only way to increase the size of the cargo area.

The Savana is competent in its own right, but the case for choosing it over competitors is rather thin.