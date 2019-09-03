2020 GMC Canyon Review

Five years ago, your choices in midsize trucks came down to the Nissan Frontier — an old design even then — and the institutional favorite Toyota Tacoma. Then came the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon twins, followed shortly by reimagined Honda Ridgeline and Ford Ranger models and a refreshed Tacoma. What was once a stale segment is vibrant again, and the 2020 GMC Canyon remains a key player in this company. The Canyon offers some of the best towing capability in the class, along with a cushy, quiet cabin and road manners that feel more car-like than truckish. Seat comfort is impressive, and there's enough room — and enough tech — to make long road trips a pleasure. But don't think the Canyon can't do the business. Properly equipped, it can tow between 7,000 and 7,700 pounds depending on the engine. The standard four-cylinder is capable, if unremarkable, but the V6 upgrade or torque-rich turbodiesel engine are really where you'll see the Canyon shine. The Canyon can even hold its own off-road, although you'll need to remove its lower front airdam for best performance. (It's a hassle, but worth it.) Ultimately, though, the Canyon is a spiffed-up Chevrolet Colorado. It offers a few more optional upscale features, a nicer-looking grille and fancier wheels, but no more capability than its Chevy counterpart. This fact makes the Canyon's extra cost, especially in Denali trim, a dubious proposition. If you simply prefer nicer trim, softer touch points or the Canyon's bold design, then it may be worth it. But if you simply need power and punch for towing or blasting dirt trails, the Colorado will save you money in the end.

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

The Canyon Denali is a different sort of midsize pickup. It's less focused on off-road adventure (although it's still capable) and more geared toward trailering and on-road comfort. A civilized cabin, punchy V6 engine, smooth eight-speed transmission, and excellent infotainment tech make it a standout in the class.

How does it drive? 8.0

We tested the Denali trim level, which comes with the 3.6-liter V6. It delivers solid thrust and pulls with authority. Our test truck reached 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, which is quick for a midsize truck. It also steers and brakes with commendable precision and composure, and car-like handling is one of the Canyon's strengths.



The Canyon can also mix it up off-road, with decent articulation and a two-speed transfer case standard on 4WD models, but you'll need to remove its unnecessary, low-hanging chin spoiler first.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

While the Canyon is unmistakably a pickup from the outside, the cabin comfort and features are far from basic pickup fare. The Denali trim's seats offer good comfort on long drives despite the firm backrests and not much lateral support. The rear seats, though, are fairly flat and upright. Adults won't want to stay back there too long.



Fundamentally, the Canyon is refined and road trip-ready, unusual traits for a midsize pickup. It offers good noise isolation and effective climate control. And the ride, while slightly bouncy if there's no cargo in the back, settles down nicely once you drop a few hundred pounds in the bed.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Canyon's interior is laid out logically, with simple and effective knob interfaces, plenty of space up front, and a wide range of seating adjustments. This alone sets the Canyon apart from its Tacoma rival, which has a fairly narrow range of comfortable driving positions. The rear seats offer an abundance of headroom, but taller passengers may come up short on legroom.



The tall windows and large windshield give drivers a commanding view of the road ahead, although rear-quarter visibility is limited. The rearview camera helps while backing up. The Canyon's tall seats make getting in and out nearly as much work as entering and exiting a full-size truck. The side step bars help here.

How’s the tech? 8.0

For 2020, the Canyon delivers even more refined infotainment, with a larger revised display and a tile-based home screen that feels similar to an Android device. (Don't worry, iPhone users, the Canyon also offers Apple CarPlay in addition to Android Auto.) Two USB ports are included up front, while two rear-seat charge-only ports come on upper trim levels.



Voice controls were a mixed bag on our test model, and we haven't tested the Canyon's new system yet. Based on our experience with recent GM models, however, there's bound to be a vast improvement in accuracy and response.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The Canyon V6's maximum tow rating of 7,000 pounds is among the best you'll find for a midsize pickup. The bed is somewhat basic and lacks some of the extra features (such as additional tie-downs) of its rivals, though you can add a variety of dealer-sourced accessories to spruce it up. The tailgate lip and bed sides are high and can make loading difficult, although handy bumper steps address this issue somewhat.



When it's time to haul things inside instead of people, the backseat-folding design is inferior to the competition. The rear seats flip up, but the floor is marred by obstructions and you can't lay items flat. There are enough storage nooks for small items, but some competitors offer more. Child seats can be accommodated, but the Canyon doesn't make it easy to install them.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA estimates the V6-powered two-wheel-drive Canyon at 20 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway). Our driving experience suggests you'll be able to match these numbers in real-world driving without too much difficulty.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The Denali trim makes the Canyon one of the pricier midsize pickups on the market. For all but the most creature-comfort-obsessed buyers, it isn't worth the extra cost over a well-equipped and mechanically identical Chevrolet Colorado. You're buying a little extra cush, a badge and an image, not a more capable Canyon.



But five years (or 60,000 miles) of roadside assistance and a complimentary service visit are useful, while the five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty is typical for the class. The V6 Canyon trails its Honda and Toyota rivals in fuel economy but beats the Nissan.

Wildcard 7.0

Having fun with trucks generally involves some off-roading, but the Canyon makes a compromise in terms of front ground clearance versus competitors such as the Tacoma or Frontier. The Canyon Z71 off-road option should give some added ability, but the low front fascia still limits the approach angle. Fortunately it's removable, but it's a hassle.



On the road, the Canyon is quite competent. It's not quite as refined as the Honda Ridgeline perhaps, but the Canyon is more capable than the Honda in towing, payload and off-road ability. The Canyon tries to mimic the look of GMC's larger Sierra and largely succeeds, but in the trade, it's harder to reach the bed and cabin.

Which Canyon does Edmunds recommend?

Moving high up the Canyon's trim ladder delivers questionable value, so we recommend the SLE trim level. It's available with any of the Canyon's three powertrain choices, and it comes with a significant amount of standard equipment.

2020 GMC Canyon models

The 2020 GMC Canyon is a midsize pickup offered in two- and four-seat extended-cab and five-seat crew-cab body styles. There are two bed lengths and six trim levels to choose from: SL, base Canyon, SLE, All-Terrain, SLT and the top-of-the-line Denali.