Used 1997 Geo Tracker Consumer Reviews
Best Little Car On the Market
I bought my Tracker for $1750; it had 73,800 miles on it, ran awesome, and was in good shape for a 14 year old car. One of the best moves I've ever made. In the winter it's great because it has 4x4 and is amazing in the snow. In the summer it's great because it's a convertible and it's surprisingly phenomenal off-road, even when completely stock. It's durable and can handle lots of work. For such a small car it can fit 1/3 cord of wood, and you won't wreck the strong interior. It's uncomfortable and 55mph on the highway is 3K rpm, but it gets 35 mpg, it's amazingly reliable, and it has the heart and soul of a big truck.
great car
Had the car ten years, changed the oil and plugs every year, had 196,000 miles when I sold to co-worker in feb 2008, he is still driving it. It had no Major problems.
97 GEO LSI our Best Buy!
We bought our LSI 4X4 4 Door. I wanted black but we ended up with the dull red one, my wife loves it, I accepted it, it is her car! We had them add remote locks, but it came loaded, CD prim, pwr everything except seats. It has 130k and we changed: brakes, front autohub to manual (auto were too expensive, though it came with auto) O2 sensors-2x, complete exhaust-converter, tires so over all that is great! We did have to redo the AC. The gate lift handle cover fell off, put back. Wife loves it, I am crippeled with bad back, more than 30 miles I have to have a pain hypo! Not good on windy days! Rust on bottom-rockers/quarters.
97 Tracker
I have put 200,000 miles on this 5 spd 4WD Tracker and consider it to be trouble free and cheap to drive. The worst that I have gotten was 27 MPG and that was in 4WD on snow. I get between 30 and 35 MPG with every tank. Maint: replaced the front brakes 3 times, rear brakes 2 times; starter and alternator once; tires every 45,; just replaced the speedometer cluster because the speedometer quit working; some light bulbs have never been replaced. If a vehicle lasts this long in WV it's a good design. I'll be looking for a newer Tracker in another 50K or so.
So much fun to drive, roomy and great gas mileage at 26 for the 4x4
I owned this car second hand from Carmax and had it for 10 years, best little car ever. She was really roomy, loved taking the top off and yes she was noisy but who cares. Heater worked great when I needed it, never had too many issues. Gave her a bath every week and took care of every service that was needed. I would get another in a heartbeat !
Sponsored cars related to the Tracker
Related Used 1997 Geo Tracker info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner