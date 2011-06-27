Used 1997 Geo Tracker Consumer Reviews

Best Little Car On the Market vw1973 , 12/26/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my Tracker for $1750; it had 73,800 miles on it, ran awesome, and was in good shape for a 14 year old car. One of the best moves I've ever made. In the winter it's great because it has 4x4 and is amazing in the snow. In the summer it's great because it's a convertible and it's surprisingly phenomenal off-road, even when completely stock. It's durable and can handle lots of work. For such a small car it can fit 1/3 cord of wood, and you won't wreck the strong interior. It's uncomfortable and 55mph on the highway is 3K rpm, but it gets 35 mpg, it's amazingly reliable, and it has the heart and soul of a big truck. Report Abuse

great car dhopper , 08/25/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Had the car ten years, changed the oil and plugs every year, had 196,000 miles when I sold to co-worker in feb 2008, he is still driving it. It had no Major problems. Report Abuse

97 GEO LSI our Best Buy! Barry Cantrell , 11/13/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We bought our LSI 4X4 4 Door. I wanted black but we ended up with the dull red one, my wife loves it, I accepted it, it is her car! We had them add remote locks, but it came loaded, CD prim, pwr everything except seats. It has 130k and we changed: brakes, front autohub to manual (auto were too expensive, though it came with auto) O2 sensors-2x, complete exhaust-converter, tires so over all that is great! We did have to redo the AC. The gate lift handle cover fell off, put back. Wife loves it, I am crippeled with bad back, more than 30 miles I have to have a pain hypo! Not good on windy days! Rust on bottom-rockers/quarters. Report Abuse

97 Tracker Brian , 01/19/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have put 200,000 miles on this 5 spd 4WD Tracker and consider it to be trouble free and cheap to drive. The worst that I have gotten was 27 MPG and that was in 4WD on snow. I get between 30 and 35 MPG with every tank. Maint: replaced the front brakes 3 times, rear brakes 2 times; starter and alternator once; tires every 45,; just replaced the speedometer cluster because the speedometer quit working; some light bulbs have never been replaced. If a vehicle lasts this long in WV it's a good design. I'll be looking for a newer Tracker in another 50K or so. Report Abuse