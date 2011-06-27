Used 1996 Geo Prizm Consumer Reviews

i <3 MAI GEO PRIZM SO MUCH pole16 , 01/23/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful It was a sunny day in 1997 when I first laid eyes on on the beauty i would come to know as VERONIKA. I spent my formative years growing up with this car, i remember endless summers riding with my family out to california to explore modern america! As I approached the age of 16 when this car was still the "nice one" I was humbled and delighted to recieve this vehicle. Me and VERONIKA have spent some of my best years together, but she was dependible through the worst. Now, as I approach the end of my life, VERONIKA approaches her end also. She has a hefty 423,761 load on her, and while she still goes to town, her age is showing. I will allways remember VERONIKA as my truested escort, forever. Report Abuse

Do not get rid of this car dawn , 09/10/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My husband and I bought our Lsi from his uncle used. We have 211K on it and it's still going strong. Best little car we have ever owned beside our 1982 chevy chevette manual. Our 10 year old daughter and 100 lb. golden retriever sleep comfortably in the back and my husband hauls his fishing and hunting toys with ease(the dog goes in front of course) we've taken this car on many winter trips and to Canada with no problems. We change oil every 3K new tires when needed and never have had a problem starting it even in 45- winter winds. If you have this car hang onto to it for life and give it the little tlc it needs. We purchased a Pontiac Vibe. The Geo will now be a school car. We'll missed it!

Bulletproof reliability specialk_lsi , 02/26/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i love this car, right now i'm at 62,000 miles and the only thing i had to change was the oil. good power to weight ratio and very good handling w/wide tires. i get an average of 30mpg with 87 octane (mostly city driving).

225,000 miles and still going! Joe , 01/08/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Hands down, this is the most inexpensive cost-to-own vehicle EVER. It's a Toyota Corolla with a Geo badge on the back. I've owned this one for 8 years and it was a rental car in its former life. Despite that abuse, I've done nothing aside from routine maintenance and replace the occasional worn-down part. It has never broken down one time and regularly gets 28-32 mpg. The downsides: it is a rattle machine - EVERYTHING vibrates in the car like mad! Don't buy this car if you want engine power or handling - it has neither of those. What it does have is insane reliability, cheap parts, good gas mileage and it's easy to work on yourself. 300,000 miles, here I come!