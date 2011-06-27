Used 1997 Geo Metro Consumer Reviews

The little Putt - putt Tasirna , 03/16/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my first Geo from a friend and fell in love, now 7 years and almost 300,000 miles later it has finally started dying on me. But I love my little putt-putt so much I managed to find another one identical to her with only 100,000 miles on it. These are great little cars and I hate that they are no longer made. Geo had a great product, maybe that's why chevy bought them cause they were scared? (97 Geo Metro 4dr Sedan 1.3 L 4 cyl) and yes they made 4 cyl in 97 contrary to some car parts places. Report Abuse

Very dependable alwarren1 , 03/29/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My mom bought this car in 2008 for $1500.00 withonly 30,000 miles on it, she drove it for 3 years, then gave it to me in 2010. I drove it up until March 2014 and it now has a little less than 90K miles. I have never had an expensive, deal breaking issue with it. The only real issues I have had is the headlights are very tricky and wiring kind of sucks, and on a cold -10 degree morning in Alaska, it makes squealing sounds. Other than that it has been an excellent car and very dependable and sturdy. Great gas mileage, could have probably last me another 2 years at the least. Report Abuse

Can be fun and reliable! jveliquette , 08/26/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my first Geo Metro ever and to be honest i wasn't happy at first when i bought it. Although it grows on you when you get such killer gas mileage and it never breaks down on you. I have a lsi 4cyl 5-speed and i think it's pretty fun to drive and easy to repair. I would recommend this car to anyone if you can stand to not drive the most flashy thing on the streets. Report Abuse

Long Hauler Kent Bellman , 01/26/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is the 3rd Geo I have had. I enjoy the excellent gas mileage and the peace of mind that I get when I start it up every day. I know it will always start for me and perform. I bought it used, to help off set the gas consumption of my 99 Silverado. It is easy to tune and oil change. I would recommend it to anyone needing a 2nd dependable car. The after market parts are very expensive. Report Abuse