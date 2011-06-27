Used 1997 Geo Metro Consumer Reviews
The little Putt - putt
I bought my first Geo from a friend and fell in love, now 7 years and almost 300,000 miles later it has finally started dying on me. But I love my little putt-putt so much I managed to find another one identical to her with only 100,000 miles on it. These are great little cars and I hate that they are no longer made. Geo had a great product, maybe that's why chevy bought them cause they were scared? (97 Geo Metro 4dr Sedan 1.3 L 4 cyl) and yes they made 4 cyl in 97 contrary to some car parts places.
Very dependable
My mom bought this car in 2008 for $1500.00 withonly 30,000 miles on it, she drove it for 3 years, then gave it to me in 2010. I drove it up until March 2014 and it now has a little less than 90K miles. I have never had an expensive, deal breaking issue with it. The only real issues I have had is the headlights are very tricky and wiring kind of sucks, and on a cold -10 degree morning in Alaska, it makes squealing sounds. Other than that it has been an excellent car and very dependable and sturdy. Great gas mileage, could have probably last me another 2 years at the least.
Can be fun and reliable!
This is my first Geo Metro ever and to be honest i wasn't happy at first when i bought it. Although it grows on you when you get such killer gas mileage and it never breaks down on you. I have a lsi 4cyl 5-speed and i think it's pretty fun to drive and easy to repair. I would recommend this car to anyone if you can stand to not drive the most flashy thing on the streets.
Long Hauler
This is the 3rd Geo I have had. I enjoy the excellent gas mileage and the peace of mind that I get when I start it up every day. I know it will always start for me and perform. I bought it used, to help off set the gas consumption of my 99 Silverado. It is easy to tune and oil change. I would recommend it to anyone needing a 2nd dependable car. The after market parts are very expensive.
1997 geo metro
This is a good car, if, you're fortunate enough not to get a lemon. It seems that the geo is an extremely good or extremely poor purchase. If you have one, here's some advice: Don't dog it, it's all about using your gears, I climbed Mt. Ashland at 75 mph, since it's a roller skate, the trick is momentum.
