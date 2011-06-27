  1. Home
Used 1996 Geo Metro Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque74 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower70 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room46.9 in.
Front shoulder room49.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room42.7 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room48.3 in.
Measurements
Length164.0 in.
Curb weight1940 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base93.1 in.
Width62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Sage Metallic
  • Black
  • Wildfire Red
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Woodland Green Metallic
  • Super Grape Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Slate Green Metallic
  • White
