  1. Home
  2. Geo
  3. Geo Metro
  4. Used 1995 Geo Metro
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Geo Metro Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Metro
Overview
See Metro Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque74 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower70 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Measurements
Length164.0 in.
Curb weight1940 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base93.1 in.
Width62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red
  • Dark Gray
  • Blue
  • Light Gray
See Metro Inventory

Related Used 1995 Geo Metro Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles