The 2019 Ford Transit Connect is a compact van with enough versatility to be outfitted as either a cargo van or a passenger van. Multiple trim levels are available in both cargo and passenger configurations, but the best one for you will depend on your specific needs. The Transit Connect is offered as a cargo van (in XL and XLT) in short- or long- wheelbase form and as a passenger van (in XL, XLT and Titanium) also with a choice of wheelbase. The XL cargo van looks the part with black bumpers and steel wheels but still comes with a fair bit of standard equipment, including air conditioning, power windows as well as forward collision warning, pedestrian detection and emergency braking. Going up to the XLT gets you a bit more creature comforts, such as a 6.5-inch touchscreen, cloth seats and wireless charging without taking too much more out of your wallet. The passenger van comes with more stuff, including rear seats, rear power windows, and everything else that makes it suitable for carrying people around, so expect to pay more for the XL passenger van than you would for the XLT cargo van. Both cargo and passenger versions of the XLT are similarly equipped, but because of the seating package expect the XLT passenger to command a bit more than the cargo version. The Titanium trim is where the passenger version separates itself from the cargo vans, and it makes a strong case for itself being someone's daily driver as it comes with the same tech and safety features you'd find in any other well-equipped crossover. You get HID headlights, LED foglights, aluminum wheels and a lot of body-colored trim that basically eliminates the Transit Connect's cargo van look. Of course, this trim level will command the most money, but you do get a lot of content. In early 2019, a 1.5-liter diesel engine, a segment first, should become available in the short-wheelbase passenger versions. The Transit Connect might seem like a more logical choice for a compact cargo van, but Ford's hoping the versatility and practicality of a small van, as well as the drivability of the all-new powertrains, can woo buyers away from compact SUVs and larger, less agile and pricier traditional minivans. Of course, when you're ready to buy, Edmunds' unrivaled shopping tools can help you find the perfect 2019 Ford Transit Connect for your needs.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan is offered in the following styles: Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A).

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Transit Connect Minivan 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan and all model years in our database.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,775. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is trending $5,646 below the manufacturer's MSRP.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,340. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is trending $5,346 below the manufacturer's MSRP.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,395. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is trending $4,048 below the manufacturer's MSRP.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,140. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is trending $4,783 below the manufacturer's MSRP.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,340. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is trending $5,325 below the manufacturer's MSRP.

