2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan
What’s new
- New gasoline and diesel engines
- New eight-speed automatic
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard on most trim levels
- Forward collision warning with pedestrian detection is standard on all trim levels
- Part of the second Ford Transit Connect generation introduced in 2014
Pros & Cons
- Extremely practical yet compact
- Comprehensive suite of driver assistance technology
- Variety of configurations are available
- More maneuverable than traditional minivans
- Engines don't have an overabundance of power
- Firmer and less isolating ride than with a traditional minivan
Which Transit Connect does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Ford originally introduced the Transit Connect as a cargo van or a bare-bones people hauler best left to cab companies. It was tough to imagine many people seeing the Transit Connect as a viable option for strictly personal use. But Ford believes there's a market for a compact van and is marketing the 2019 Transit Connect squarely at baby boomers looking to rekindle their love affair with the van.
Of course, Ford will still make versions for commercial applications, and indeed, it excels at being a more urban-based runabout for a business that doesn't really need a giant work van (or the heftier fuel bill). Yet, the Transit Connect passenger van sees the biggest benefits from Ford's push to civilize the once industrial runabout. Two new engines are on offer, with one of them being a segment-first diesel. And both engines are backed with new eight-speed transmissions in a bid to improve not only drivability but fuel economy as well.
While the outside receives a more carlike restyling, the inside also sees Ford bring in creature comforts found throughout the rest of its lineup. New seats, better ergonomics and updated technology, such as Ford's Sync 3 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, mean you won't be giving up comfort, convenience and modernity by getting this smaller, cheaper alternative to traditional minivans. Like those vehicles, the Transit Connect passenger van can seat as many as seven people in the longer of its two wheelbase configurations. Also, when properly equipped, the little van can tow up to 2,000 pounds.
So, whether you're considering the Transit Connect as an alternative to a compact minivan or as an addition to a fleet of compact commercial vans, we think it's a compelling choice that has been upgraded for the better.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Transit Connect.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Our family of 4 had a big Super Duty Diesel truck (to pull a 5th wheel) and a little Toyota Corolla. With a 15 year old in the house, we were going to need a third vehicle and we had decided on a mini van. We were constantly borrowing our parents vans. Everyone we know were buying Toyota Highlanders as they did not want to go the mini van route, but a van is so much more practical and comfortable especially when using the third row. Most SUV's third rows are not really usable except for little kids. Anyway, I looked at every van out there, both new and used, but one day when getting my big truck serviced, I rode in a Transit Connect which the dealership was using as their shuttle vehicle. I was very impressed! Long story...short, after considering buying a used van (probably a former rental), I started looking at used Transit Connects, but I fell in love with the 2019 models with the center screen that looks like a little iPad! I ended up working out a deal with the dealer where I traded in my Super Duty for a Transit Connect and a half ton truck (a 2 for 1 trade since I still need a truck)! Anyway, we LOVE this little vehicle! We opted for the 6 seat version since that is mostly what we need it for and it is so much more convenient to getting into the rear seats. As for the seats, there is a ton of room in this thing. The third row is very comfortable for adults...the only complaint would be that your knees sit a little bit high in the third row which could get uncomfortable on a long trip. However, you can straiten out you legs if needed due to the open middle. Some random thoughts on this purchase: Love driving this as a daily driver, almost like a little sports car! Plenty of power in the little 4 banger for daily use, but you do realize it is a 4 cylinder when you have 6 or 7 in the thing, but most of the time, I do not carry that many passengers, so I can live with it. I would not buy this for fuel economy reasons...it is not that much better than a 6 cylinder full size mini van. This vehicle is fun, zippy, easy to park, but very spacious inside when we need it. I am installing a hitch receiver on the back to be able to attach a bike rack. Thinking about getting a roof rack, as ours did not come with the factory rack or the side rails. Love the color (Magnetic Gray) and have receive lots of comments and complements on it, but I may order black wheels to replace the silver factory ones. Surprises I did not realize the XLT model came with: rain sensing wipers...pretty cool. Also, remote start through Ford Connect. I install remote starts in all of the vehicles we buy unless they come from the factory and I was having trouble finding an after market one for the 2019, then the dealer showed that you just use your phone and can start it from anywhere! Final comment is Apple Car play is awesome...had it in my Super Duty and love it, just plug your iPhone in to the USB port and you have all sorts of apps available through the vehicle! I will update if I have any reliability or quality issues, but first impression is GREAT! Ford should really market these more, but I was happy to get a great deal as they really discounted it since they do not sell a lot of them and do not plan to trade or sell it any time soon.
An amazing family hauler without the sticker shock of the Honda Odyssey. And while this lacks the souped up amenities of other traditional minis like backrow screens, it’s a highly versitle car with dual sliding doors and rear bucket seats that get the job done. Titanium line comes with some impressive safety features like lane assist, blind spot monitors, and frontal crash assist/auto braking. Technology is superior with wireless phone charger, SYNC tech and plent of USB ports. Have gotten tons of compliments on Euro style and my kids love it. And for a van, handling around turns and corners is beyond impressive. It can be a tad noisy with radio off and the high ceilings means that conversations don’t always travel well, but those are my only noticeable drawbacks. Love this Euro machine!
Plenty of room for cargo and overall runs smooth. However, the vehicle sometimes hesitates before taking off from a complete stop. Also, the review camera often has an unclear picture. The dealer tells us this is normal because it does eventually clear up. What, what??
Gets great gas mileage, 20 around town, 28 on highway. Lots of sitting & cargo space. Lots of headroom. Peppy, even though a 4-cylinder.
2019 Ford Transit Connect video2019 Ford Transit Connect First Look
[Music] everybody were at the Chicago Auto Show where four rolled out the 2019 TransitConnect it's a significant refresh but not an all-new Transit Connect as you can see up front it's got a new style it's very similar to what's going on with the front of a Ford Fusion Outback you have the choice of either 180-degree split doors as well as a lift gate on the sides you have two sliding doors now this what you see behind us is the wagon not the cargo van this is geared to kind of give you a wide range of flexibility for passengers as well as cargo makes it a great choice for people who might have a side business but still want to use it for the family on the weekends when it goes on sale in the fall it will have two body styles a regular and a long wheelbase capacity is up to seven passengers as well along with the body style choices you'll have two choices of engines a 2-liter four-cylinder gasoline as well as a all-new 1.5 liter turbo diesel diesel should be a smart choice for people who might be towing and the Transit Connect can tow up to two thousand pounds inside the Dash's redesigned it's going to have a new six and a half inch touchscreen with all sorts of new features as well as the Ford Alexa personal digital assistant for more information on the Transit Connect as well as its competition ever to Emmons comm see more videos like this hit subscribe [Music]
In this video, Senior Writer Mark Takahashi explores the 2019 Ford Transit Connect at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.
Features & Specs
|Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB
2.0L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$25,100
|MPG
|24 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|162 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB
2.0L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$27,045
|MPG
|24 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|162 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB
2.0L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$24,100
|MPG
|24 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|162 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB
2.0L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$28,480
|MPG
|24 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|162 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Transit Connect safety features:
- Pedestrian Detection
- Detects pedestrians in your path and triggers forward collision warnings. Can automatically brake if necessary.
- Side Wind Stabilization
- Helps correct for strong crosswinds to keep the vehicle going in its intended direction.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Helps to prevent or mitigate an accident by automatically applying the brakes when an obstacle is detected.
Ford Transit Connect vs. the competition
Ford Transit Connect vs. Chevrolet City Express
Chevrolet never really had its heart in this little van. It was essentially sourced from Nissan and will now be discontinued after the 2018 model year. Its low price might be the biggest selling point, but you get what you pay for, with fairly basic accommodations and low levels of technology. We'll see if Chevy goes back to the drawing board.
Ford Transit Connect vs. Ram ProMaster City
The ProMaster City is probably the Ford's toughest competition since it can be optioned for either cargo or passengers while being a compact city van. The Ram lacks the optional diesel engine of the Ford but packs a relatively big punch from its 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, which gives it a terrific payload capacity for the segment.
Ford Transit Connect vs. Mercedes-Benz Metris
Bigger in almost every way yet still considerably smaller than a full-size van, the Metris has the measure of the Transit Connect except when it comes to price. When optioned similarly to the Transit Connect's Titanium trim level, the Metris is pushing $40,000. But its road manners are quite good, and buyers with a bit more money to spend should take a look.
FAQ
What's new in the 2019 Ford Transit Connect?
What's new in the 2019 Ford Transit Connect?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Transit Connect:
- New gasoline and diesel engines
- New eight-speed automatic
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard on most trim levels
- Forward collision warning with pedestrian detection is standard on all trim levels
- Part of the second Ford Transit Connect generation introduced in 2014
Is the Ford Transit Connect reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford Transit Connect a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Transit Connect?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford Transit Connect is the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,100.
Other versions include:
- Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $25,100
- Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,045
- Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $24,100
- Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $28,480
- Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $25,100
- Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $26,845
- Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $31,595
- Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $28,480
- Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,045
- Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $26,845
- Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $26,045
- Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $26,045
- Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $30,215
- Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $24,100
- Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $27,100
- Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $27,100
What are the different models of Ford Transit Connect?
More about the 2019 Ford Transit Connect
The 2019 Ford Transit Connect is a compact van with enough versatility to be outfitted as either a cargo van or a passenger van. Multiple trim levels are available in both cargo and passenger configurations, but the best one for you will depend on your specific needs.
The Transit Connect is offered as a cargo van (in XL and XLT) in short- or long- wheelbase form and as a passenger van (in XL, XLT and Titanium) also with a choice of wheelbase. The XL cargo van looks the part with black bumpers and steel wheels but still comes with a fair bit of standard equipment, including air conditioning, power windows as well as forward collision warning, pedestrian detection and emergency braking. Going up to the XLT gets you a bit more creature comforts, such as a 6.5-inch touchscreen, cloth seats and wireless charging without taking too much more out of your wallet.
The passenger van comes with more stuff, including rear seats, rear power windows, and everything else that makes it suitable for carrying people around, so expect to pay more for the XL passenger van than you would for the XLT cargo van. Both cargo and passenger versions of the XLT are similarly equipped, but because of the seating package expect the XLT passenger to command a bit more than the cargo version.
The Titanium trim is where the passenger version separates itself from the cargo vans, and it makes a strong case for itself being someone's daily driver as it comes with the same tech and safety features you'd find in any other well-equipped crossover. You get HID headlights, LED foglights, aluminum wheels and a lot of body-colored trim that basically eliminates the Transit Connect's cargo van look. Of course, this trim level will command the most money, but you do get a lot of content. In early 2019, a 1.5-liter diesel engine, a segment first, should become available in the short-wheelbase passenger versions.
The Transit Connect might seem like a more logical choice for a compact cargo van, but Ford's hoping the versatility and practicality of a small van, as well as the drivability of the all-new powertrains, can woo buyers away from compact SUVs and larger, less agile and pricier traditional minivans. Of course, when you're ready to buy, Edmunds' unrivaled shopping tools can help you find the perfect 2019 Ford Transit Connect for your needs.
2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Overview
The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan is offered in the following styles: Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Transit Connect Minivan 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Transit Connect Minivan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Transit Connect Minivan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Cargo Van XL, Cargo Van XLT, Wagon XLT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan?
2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,775. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is trending $5,646 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,646 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,129.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is 19% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,340. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is trending $5,346 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,346 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,995.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is 18.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,395. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is trending $4,048 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,048 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,347.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is 15.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,140. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is trending $4,783 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,783 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,357.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is 17% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)
The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,340. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is trending $5,325 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,325 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,015.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is 18.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivans are available in my area?
2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Listings and Inventory
There are currently 18 new 2019 [object Object] Transit Connect Minivans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,360 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,383 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Transit Connect Minivan available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Transit Connect Minivan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Transit Connect Minivan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Transit Connect for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,014.
Find a new Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,054.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan and all available trim types: Cargo Van XLT, Wagon XL, Cargo Van XL, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
Related 2019 Ford Transit Connect Minivan info
