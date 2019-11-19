2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab
2020 Ford Ranger Crew CabMSRP Range: $26,810 - $38,675
2020 Ford Ranger Review
- Quick acceleration from powerful turbocharged engine
- Many available modern safety features
- Queasy ride quality over undulating pavement
- Limited in-cabin storage
- Not as capable off-road as rivals
- Infotainment system isn't the easiest to use
- Minor revisions to standard feature availability
- New FX2 off-road package
- Part of the fourth Ranger generation introduced for 2019
There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Ford Ranger's return to the American market last year. Unfortunately, that excitement turned to disappointment once we drove it. With an uncomfortable ride quality, limited interior storage space and awkward-to-use controls, the Ranger essentially brings up the rear of the midsize pickup truck market.
Our verdict
The Ranger seems like a competitive truck based on its specs and features list. But its ride quality and interior come across as carryovers from several years back, not something cooked up new to expressly serve the needs of U.S.-market customers in a competitive midsize-truck field.
How does the Ranger drive?
The Ranger has one main trick: a stout turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder. It doesn't make the most horsepower in the class, but it's not far off the mark. The result is a gutsy engine that delivers plenty of punch as long as you're in Sport mode. In Edmunds testing, our 4WD crew-cab test truck covered 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is quick for a midsize truck.
Beyond that, though, the Ranger stumbles. The 10-speed automatic is great in other Fords, but in the Ranger normal mode is unresponsive and slow to downshift. The steering is too light and numb, the suspension is unsettled in corners with bumps, and the nose dives significantly with sudden braking.
How comfortable is the Ranger?
Aspects of the Ranger's ride may be a deal-breaker for some. Even mild road undulations generate very springy and bouncy ride motions. This too soft, underdamped feel seems to amplify the size of certain bumps you pass over, and more than one of our passengers actually got queasy.
On the other hand, the front seats are nicely shaped, comfortably padded, and able to accommodate a variety of body types. The crew cab's rear seatbacks are a little more upright than we'd like, but they are otherwise acceptable. Wind, tire and road noise is nicely controlled. We found it hard to use the climate system. The four vents cannot be shut off individually, and the system has numerous small control buttons that are hard to distinguish.
How’s the interior?
The Ranger's front seats are roomy and easy to get in and out of. The driver's seat is nicely placed to reach the truck's controls and see over the hood, but some of our drivers found it difficult to find an ideal reclining angle for the seat. The tall bedsides constrain rear visibility.
The drawback to the Ranger's interior comes from the irritating switchgear. The controls are grouped well from an overall point of view, but their operation falls short at the end-user level. The total lack of hard infotainment controls and the climate system's many small buttons are two examples.
How’s the tech?
We like most of what the Ranger has to offer, especially if you buy an XLT or higher. Those come with multiple USB ports and the Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also standard at this level is the Co-Pilot360 suite of driving aids, which includes forward collision warning, lane keeping assistance and a blind-spot monitor.
But the touchscreen could stand a few shortcut buttons, and folks without a smartphone and reliable data service will need to opt for the Technology package to get built-in navigation. The Sync 3 system's voice commands work reliably, and they respond to many natural language commands to access music, radio stations and certain navigation functions.
How’s the storage?
The Ranger posts strong towing and payload capacities. There are six tie-downs in the bed, and we appreciate how the central locking system includes the tailgate. But the tall bedsides can hamper loading, and the undamped tailgate and steel bed are rather plain offerings.
The Ranger comes up short on interior storage. You can't easily store stuff underneath the rear seat, and the fact that it's a one-piece bench makes it impossible to seat three in the rear with a portion of the seat flipped up for cargo. A small center console and door cubbies mean there's not much small-item storage either.
How economical is the Ranger?
On paper, the Ranger has the best gasoline fuel economy of the bunch. The EPA says you can expect 22 mpg in combined driving (20 city/24 highway) with 4WD. That's a little bit better than V6-equipped rival trucks. But past experience with other Ford turbocharged engines makes us wonder if this one will deliver that advantage in the real world. Our test truck's best observed tank was 20.9 mpg, but more investigation and seat time are needed.
Is the Ranger a good value?
The Ranger can end up getting a little expensive if you want a reasonably well-equipped model. That would be OK if we thought you got a lot in return, but the Ranger's interior, with its mediocre interior quality and dated design, doesn't help out here. Warranty coverage is in line with the rest of the class.
Wildcard
The Ranger doesn't necessarily live up to expectations. It posts some good marquee numbers, and it has a powerful engine. But these things can't really mask the fact that this is a hand-me-down truck that was new in 2011 in other world markets.
Which Ranger does Edmunds recommend?
Ford Ranger models
The 2020 Ford Ranger is a midsize pickup truck available with two cab configurations: extended cab (SuperCab) with a 6-foot bed or a crew cab (SuperCrew) with a 5-foot bed. There are also three trim levels: XL, XLT and Lariat. All Rangers are equipped with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine (270 hp, 310 lb-ft of torque) paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ford Ranger.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- wheels & tires
Most helpful consumer reviews
Very satisfied after eight months with a new Ranger Lariat. Accommodating interior, strong engine, quiet ride, excellent mileage. Good looks, lots of positive comments from those who see it.
I love it, it rides like a truck should. So far everything has worked as expected. Mileage is running around 24 MPG on medium trips, good power for it's size. I got the sport package (18 inch wheels) and I may have to buy a stool to get up in the bed. I am a short old man:)
My Harley truck was stolen and then totaled Replacing it with new one was too expensive so I got the new Ranger It has more power than I expected and the features are excellent
Have only had this a short while but I love it so far. Traded a Tacoma in on it and although the Tacoma was nice, this Ranger beats the Tacoma in ride, fuel economy and comfort. The Tacoma was always hesitant and the transmission was not the best to say the least. This Ranger is quieter and the stereo is 10 times better than what comes on the Tacoma.
Features & Specs
|Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$38,675
|MPG
|20 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
|XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$34,635
|MPG
|20 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
|XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$30,635
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$34,675
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Ranger safety features:
- Forward and Reverse Sensing System
- Warns the driver of objects both in the front and the rear of the vehicle to prevent low-speed impacts.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Alerts the driver of an imminent front collision and can automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Lane Keeping System
- Emits a warning when there's a lane change without the activation of a turn signal and can provide steering input to keep the driver in the lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|29.2%
Ford Ranger vs. the competition
Ford Ranger vs. Chevrolet Colorado
The Chevrolet Colorado is a midsize truck that — along with its corporate twin, the GMC Canyon — serves as the Ranger's chief competition. Both pickups dunk on the Ranger in a variety of ways, from their more refined ride and handling to multiple engine choices.
Ford Ranger vs. Toyota Tacoma
While American manufacturers abandoned the midsize pickup market for a few years, the Toyota Tacoma has been trucking along the entire time. The Tacoma built a strong following during the interim thanks to its off-road prowess and penchant for reliability. Some of our gripes with last year's model — namely, the low driving position and lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration — have been rectified for 2020.
Ford Ranger vs. Ford F-150
The Ford F-150 is more than just a size class larger than the Ranger — it's also better in almost every conceivable way. The F-150 can tow and haul more, can better accommodate passengers, and has a diverse powertrain lineup. It also doesn't exhibit the Ranger's sometimes buoyant ride. It is, however, considerably more expensive than the Ranger.
FAQ
Is the Ford Ranger a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ford Ranger?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford Ranger:
- Minor revisions to standard feature availability
- New FX2 off-road package
- Part of the fourth Ranger generation introduced for 2019
Is the Ford Ranger reliable?
Is the 2020 Ford Ranger a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford Ranger?
The least-expensive 2020 Ford Ranger is the 2020 Ford Ranger XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,810.
Other versions include:
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $38,675
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $34,635
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $30,635
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $34,675
- XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $26,810
- XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $30,970
What are the different models of Ford Ranger?
More about the 2020 Ford Ranger
2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Overview
The 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), and XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Ranger Crew Cab 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Ranger Crew Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Ranger Crew Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Lariat, XLT, XL, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab?
2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,655. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $3,335 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,335 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,320.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 16 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,830. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $3,080 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,080 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,750.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 8.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 91 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,165. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $2,825 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,825 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,340.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 8.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 22 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,500. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $2,893 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,893 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,607.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 8.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,635. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $1,310 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,310 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,325.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 4.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,265. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $2,065 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,065 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,200.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 5.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
