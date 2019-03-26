2019 Ford Mustang GT Convertible Road Test
Spending Six Months With The Best Mustang Drop-Top Yet
|Miles Driven
|Average MPG
|4,091
|15.6
Test Highlights
- V8 and manual are a perfect pairing
- Impressive rigidity for a convertible
- Numb steering
- Disappointing interior materials
Wrap-Up
It wasn't the longest of long-term cars, but this fiery Mustang did just what a V8 drop-top should: stole our hearts, pawned them for gas money, and skipped town. Read our full wrap-up for all the highs and lows of life with a Mustang GT convertible.