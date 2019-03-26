  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. 2019 Ford Mustang
  5. Long Term Road Test

2019 Ford Mustang GT Convertible Road Test

Spending Six Months With The Best Mustang Drop-Top Yet

Ford Mustang 2019
Miles DrivenAverage MPG
4,09115.6

Test Highlights

  • V8 and manual are a perfect pairing
  • Impressive rigidity for a convertible
  • Numb steering
  • Disappointing interior materials

Wrap-Up

Kurt NiebuhrbyKurt Niebuhr, Vehicle Test EditorMarch 26th, 2019

2019 Ford Mustang GT Convertible

It wasn't the longest of long-term cars, but this fiery Mustang did just what a V8 drop-top should: stole our hearts, pawned them for gas money, and skipped town. Read our full wrap-up for all the highs and lows of life with a Mustang GT convertible.

Read Full Article.